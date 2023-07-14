Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities that constitute the NASDAQ-100 Index® (“NDX”). For the purpose of this 80% policy, equity securities that constitute the NDX include the common stock of companies comprising the NDX; exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”) that track the NDX; and futures and options on futures on the NDX. The Fund considers its investment in derivatives when determining its compliance with this policy. The Fund generally invests in common stock using a near replication methodology, meaning it seeks to invest in most of the companies comprising the NDX in near proportion to the weightings in the NDX. The NDX is a large-capitalization growth index comprised of the 100 largest domestic and international (including emerging markets) non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The NDX is concentrated in the technology sector.

The Fund seeks to hedge the majority of NDX risk by investing up to 20% of its assets in futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index® (the “VIX Index”) or other volatility-related products; options on the index futures; and in cash and cash equivalents, including U.S. Treasury obligations, as a volatility overlay. Volatility is the variation of the trading price over a period of time. The VIX Index is a measure of the stock market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 Index options. The VIX Index is calculated based on roughly 30-day expiring S&P 500 Index options. The Fund may hold both long and short positions in the index futures at the same time.

The Fund invests a portion of its assets in VIX futures or other volatility-related products utilizing the same methodology as the Equity Armor Investments VOL 365 Trading Strategy (the “EAVOL Trading Strategy”), a strategy based on a proprietary VIX futures trading strategy that seeks to correlate to VIX futures returns. The Fund primarily invests in VIX futures or other volatility-related products and seeks to achieve high correlation to the return of the EAVOL Trading Strategy for this component of the Fund’s portfolio. The EAVOL Trading Strategy was created by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Equity Armor Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) and is

constructed pursuant to a rules-based volatility analysis that identifies investments that present the least potential for time decay (i.e., the decline in the value of a contract over the passage of time) while maintaining the highest correlation to VIX Index price movement each day. Historically, the VIX Index negatively correlates to equity price movement. Therefore, the EAVOL Trading Strategy may appreciate during times of downward equity prices or when market forecasts expect movement in equity prices. Likewise, when equity prices appreciate or when the market does not expect movement in equity prices, the EAVOL Trading Strategy is likely to decline in value. Volatility analysis includes the study of price, momentum, future curves, as well as recurring price patterns. The EAVOL Trading Strategy consists primarily of VIX futures. The components of the EAVOL Trading Strategy are adjusted on a daily basis. The Fund adjusts this component of the portfolio on a daily basis in order to closely track the EAVOL Trading Strategy.

The Sub-Advisor may, during times of high market volatility, choose to trade securities related to the VIX Index, such as S&P 500 Index futures, options on S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 Index futures, and VIX options, in order to achieve the volatility overlay to the Fund’s equity exposure, if the Sub-Advisor determines that such instruments provide greater access to volatility and, at such time, the EAVOL Trading Strategy. The use of S&P 500 Index futures and options thereon will typically be used in adverse market conditions. Because S&P 500 Index options provide a proxy for the VIX index and VIX futures, S&P 500 Index options correlate to VIX futures. Because S&P 500 Index futures and options thereon eventually settle into the S&P 500 Index quarterly expiration, the Sub-Advisor may choose to trade such securities in place of, or in addition to, index futures.

The volatility overlay aims to minimize possible losses that are common in stock indexes so that investors might be able to ride-out market swings in pursuit of their long-term investment objectives. The volatility overlay has an associated cost. If the NDX rises for a long period of time, the Fund may never show any gains. The Fund’s strategy has no annualized target for the level of volatility it seeks to achieve under normal circumstances. There may be times that the Sub-Advisor determines not to implement the Fund’s volatility hedging strategy.