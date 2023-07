Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are generally exempt from U.S. federal income tax as well as from Minnesota state and local income tax. These securities are issued by or on behalf of the State of Minnesota and its political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities, by other qualified issuers and by mutual funds that invest in such securities. Qualified issuers include issuers located in U.S. territories, commonwealths and possessions, such as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in a particular segment of the municipal securities market, including the health care sector. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that pay interest subject to taxation, including the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds).

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity and does not seek to maintain a particular dollar-weighted average maturity.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures (including interest rate futures and other bond futures), to manage interest rates and duration.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.