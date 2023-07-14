Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in European companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in companies in Western European countries (for example, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy), but also may invest up to 30% of its total assets in companies in emerging Central and Eastern European countries (for example, Poland, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Cyprus). For purposes of the Fund's policies, the Fund may invest in a company if (i) it is domiciled in, or the principal trading market for its securities is in, a European country, (ii) it derives 50% or more of its economic value from goods produced, sales made or services performed or has at least 50% of its assets in a European country or countries or (iii) it is a holding company that predominantly holds shares in such companies. The Fund may invest in a variety of countries, industries and sectors and does not attempt to invest a specific percentage of its assets in any given country, industry or sector. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the MSCI AC Europe Small Cap Index (Net), the Fund's benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $85.4 million and $10.6 billion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the

company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index. The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the industrials, information technology, and health care sectors.

Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies.

The Fund takes advantage of the Investment Manager's research and stock-picking capabilities to initially invest in a limited number of companies (generally under 100), offering the potential to provide above-average growth over time.

The Investment Manager typically seeks companies with:

■ A strong business franchise that offers growth potential.

■ Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage.

■ A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company.

The Investment Manager may sell a portfolio holding if the security reaches the Investment Manager's price target, if the company has a deterioration of fundamentals, such as failing to meet key operating benchmarks, or if the Investment Manager believes other securities are more attractive. The Investment Manager also may sell a portfolio holding to fund redemptions.