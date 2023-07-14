Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
To achieve its investment objective, the Partners Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies of any size that the Fund’s investment adviser, Clifford Capital Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes are trading at a discount to what they are worth at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation with acceptable downside risks.
The Adviser uses a disciplined “bottom-up” selection process to identify equity securities of companies that appear to be selling at a discount to the Adviser’s assessment of their potential value. To evaluate a company’s potential value, the Adviser uses analysis techniques such as normalized price multiples (including price to earnings, price to book value, and price to cash flow); estimated private market value; liquidation analysis; discounted cash flow analysis; and dividend discount models.
The Adviser strives to buy stocks at a discount to intrinsic value, taking advantage of price dislocations caused by short-term investor orientation, herd influences and other irrational investor behavior. The Adviser also buys stocks at a discount resulting from the increasing market clout of passive investors and investors who rely on non-company-specific analysis, such as investors who trade funds and ETFs of entire sectors or industries rather than individual stocks. These investment opportunities arise when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the expectations implied in a company’s stock price are too low relative to the firm’s long-term earnings power or to its current assets.
The overall portfolio construction is guided by a dynamic mix of two types of stocks:
|●
|Core Value stocks – investments in companies the Adviser believes are high-quality companies that earn high returns on capital. These stocks will represent 50-75% of the Partners Fund’s holdings.
|●
|Deep Value stocks – opportunistic investments in companies the Adviser believes are deeply-undervalued. These stocks, plus the Fund’s cash holdings, will represent the remaining 25-50% of the Partners Fund.
The Partners Fund will normally hold between 25 and 35 securities. The Adviser believes that maintaining a relatively small number of portfolio holdings allows each security to have a meaningful impact on the portfolio’s results. The number of securities held by the Partners Fund may occasionally differ from this range at times such as when the portfolio manager is accumulating new positions, phasing out and exiting positions, or responding to exceptional market conditions.
|Period
|CLIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|97.90%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|67.98%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|51.08%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|29.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CLIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.9%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|5.85%
|2021
|7.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|64.17%
|2020
|2.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|6.27%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|57.58%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|10.63%
|Period
|CLIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|93.70%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|64.92%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|50.13%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|25.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CLIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.9%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|5.85%
|2021
|7.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|64.17%
|2020
|2.8%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|6.27%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|57.58%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|5.17%
|CLIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|86.8 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|87.96%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|9
|2354
|97.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.8 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|85.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.08%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|6.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.02%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|33.86%
|Cash
|0.98%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|65.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|52.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|52.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|51.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|53.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLIFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.13%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|18.90%
|Technology
|19.70%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|1.31%
|Consumer Defense
|14.01%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|3.41%
|Healthcare
|13.76%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|13.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.11%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|49.87%
|Industrials
|10.24%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|82.94%
|Energy
|5.91%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|74.54%
|Basic Materials
|3.15%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|74.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|95.80%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|95.80%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|93.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLIFX % Rank
|US
|91.04%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|74.80%
|Non US
|7.98%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|16.54%
|CLIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|21.18%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|73.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.70%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CLIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CLIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.01%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|22.54%
|CLIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.12%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|71.54%
|CLIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CLIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|13.19%
|CLIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2014
8.34
8.3%
Ryan P. Batchelor is Principal, co-founder and Portfolio Manager at Clifford Capital Partners. Prior to founding Clifford in April of 2010, Ryan served as a Senior Equity Analyst at Wells Capital Management from 2007 to 2010 for the Disciplined Value team, which managed a Morningstar-rated five-star mid-cap mutual fund. Ryan was a generalist, scouring all sectors of the market but also had specific responsibility for the financial services sector. Ryan was commended for timely trading recommendations at advantageous buying and selling points and for quick and thorough company- specific and industry-wide analyses in an environment of rapid change and disruption. Before joining Wells Capital Management, Ryan was an Equity Strategist and Analyst with Morningstar, Inc. for three years where he served as specialty finance analyst and team leader. He initiated the five-page InternationalInvestor section in the firm's flagship StockInvestor monthly stock investment newsletter and implemented department-wide improvements to Morningstar's foreign coverage universe. Ryan was quoted regularly in local and national media, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The Economist, Financial Times, USA Today, and US News & World Report. He also made live television appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV, as well as radio spots on NPR, Bloomberg Radio and local stations. Ryan graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young University - Hawaii in 1999 with a BS in Accounting and received his MBA in Finance from the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University in 2004. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
