Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Global Strategic Equity Fund

mutual fund
CLGRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.71 +0.07 +0.14%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Equity
share class
Retirement (CLGRX) Primary
CLGRX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Global Strategic Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.71 +0.07 +0.14%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Equity
share class
Retirement (CLGRX) Primary
CLGRX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Global Strategic Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.71 +0.07 +0.14%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Equity
share class
Retirement (CLGRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Global Strategic Equity Fund

CLGRX | Fund

$50.71

$578 M

0.00%

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

58.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

27.3%

Net Assets

$578 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Global Strategic Equity Fund

CLGRX | Fund

$50.71

$578 M

0.00%

0.72%

CLGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 58.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 27.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Global Strategic Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Jan 23, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Melda Mergen

Fund Description

The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index. The Index is composed of the common stocks of large growth companies that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Large growth companies are selected from the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization and growth style factors, excluding real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within the relevant sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund.  Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.

As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 556 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $1.2 billion to $2.9 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $877.8 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change.  The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.

Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks.

The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.

If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.

Growth Investing. Growth funds generally focus on stocks of companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow or other similar criteria. These stocks typically have low dividend yields and above-average prices in relation to measures such as earnings and book value.

Read More

CLGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 9.1% 9.1% 83.66%
1 Yr N/A 58.1% 58.1% 83.11%
3 Yr 58.1%* 8.4% 58.1% 50.00%
5 Yr 27.3%* 10.5% 27.3% 50.00%
10 Yr 13.8%* 6.9% 13.8% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 11.8% 11.8% 46.73%
2021 N/A 14.3% 14.3% 72.49%
2020 -5.1% -16.2% -5.1% 50.00%
2019 4.6% 4.6% 21.5% 100.00%
2018 -3.8% -3.8% 5.7% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 9.1% 9.1% 83.66%
1 Yr N/A 58.1% 58.1% 82.88%
3 Yr 58.1%* 8.4% 58.1% 50.00%
5 Yr 27.3%* 10.5% 27.3% 50.00%
10 Yr 18.1%* 6.9% 18.1% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 11.8% 11.8% 47.20%
2021 N/A 14.3% 14.3% 70.11%
2020 -5.1% -16.2% -5.1% 50.00%
2019 4.6% 4.6% 21.5% 100.00%
2018 -3.3% -3.3% 5.7% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

CLGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLGRX Category Low Category High CLGRX % Rank
Net Assets 578 M 71.6 M 578 M 50.00%
Number of Holdings 210 52 210 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 410 M 29.7 M 410 M 50.00%
Weighting of Top 10 72.49% 43.0% 72.5% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Inst3 10.14%
  2. Columbia Disciplined Value Inst3 10.09%
  3. Columbia Overseas Value Inst3 8.80%
  4. Columbia Select Global Equity Inst3 8.38%
  5. Columbia Emerging Markets Inst3 8.08%
  6. Columbia Contrarian Europe Inst3 7.55%
  7. Columbia Global Technology Growth Inst3 5.97%
  8. Columbia Dividend Income Inst3 5.42%
  9. Columbia Small Cap Growth I Inst3 4.17%
  10. Columbia Large Cap Growth Inst3 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLGRX % Rank
Stocks 		94.78% 94.78% 97.72% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		2.79% 0.00% 2.79% 50.00%
Cash 		1.83% 1.83% 2.29% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.42% 0.00% 0.42% 50.00%
Other 		0.18% 0.00% 0.18% 50.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLGRX % Rank
Technology 		21.53% 21.53% 26.69% 100.00%
Healthcare 		14.52% 5.48% 14.52% 50.00%
Financial Services 		13.38% 10.24% 13.38% 50.00%
Communication Services 		9.79% 7.36% 9.79% 50.00%
Industrials 		9.68% 9.68% 13.63% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.89% 8.89% 15.18% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.56% 6.56% 15.72% 100.00%
Energy 		5.02% 2.06% 5.02% 50.00%
Utilities 		4.29% 0.00% 4.29% 50.00%
Basic Materials 		4.25% 0.00% 4.25% 50.00%
Real Estate 		2.08% 2.08% 3.64% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLGRX % Rank
US 		51.70% 51.70% 52.34% 100.00%
Non US 		43.08% 43.08% 45.38% 100.00%

CLGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.72% 1.00% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.07% 0.67% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.50% 0.50% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% 9.31%

Sales Fees

CLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 17.00% 24.00% 50.00%

CLGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLGRX Category Low Category High CLGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLGRX Category Low Category High CLGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.98% 0.98% 1.14% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CLGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Melda Mergen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2016

4.31

4.3%

Melda Mergen is Deputy Global Head of Equities for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role she leads the company’s U.S.-based equity investment team capabilities. She is also co-lead portfolio manager on the Columbia Large Cap Core Strategy. Prior to her current role, Ms. Mergen led the Investment Oversight Team from 2004 to April 2014. Before that, Ms. Mergen was a senior equity quantitative research analyst. Ms. Mergen joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1999 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Ms. Mergen received a B.A. in economics from Bogazici University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. In addition, she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

William Davies

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2019

0.76

0.8%

William Davies is Global Head of Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He took up this role in July 2017 and has overall responsibility for the company’s equity teams. Prior to this, he was Head of Equities, EMEA and headed the Global Equities team. William is the lead manager of the Threadneedle Global Select Fund. William was previously Head of European Equities at the company from 1999 to 2011. He joined Threadneedle Asset Management Limited at the company’s inception in 1994. Before this he worked for Eagle Star Investments1. He has also worked for Hambros Bank as a European Investment Manager where he led the European equity team. William holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Exeter University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.76 4.31 2.54 4.31

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×