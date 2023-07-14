Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
58.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
27.3%
Net Assets
$578 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.5%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in approximately the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.
Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index. The Index is composed of the common stocks of large growth companies that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Large growth companies are selected from the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization and growth style factors, excluding real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within the relevant sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund. Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.
As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 556 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $1.2 billion to $2.9 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $877.8 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change. The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.
Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks.
The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.
If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.
Growth Investing. Growth funds generally focus on stocks of companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow or other similar criteria. These stocks typically have low dividend yields and above-average prices in relation to measures such as earnings and book value.
|Period
|CLGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|9.1%
|9.1%
|83.66%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|58.1%
|58.1%
|83.11%
|3 Yr
|58.1%*
|8.4%
|58.1%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|27.3%*
|10.5%
|27.3%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|13.8%*
|6.9%
|13.8%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|11.8%
|11.8%
|46.73%
|2021
|N/A
|14.3%
|14.3%
|72.49%
|2020
|-5.1%
|-16.2%
|-5.1%
|50.00%
|2019
|4.6%
|4.6%
|21.5%
|100.00%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-3.8%
|5.7%
|100.00%
|Period
|CLGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|9.1%
|9.1%
|83.66%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|58.1%
|58.1%
|82.88%
|3 Yr
|58.1%*
|8.4%
|58.1%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|27.3%*
|10.5%
|27.3%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|18.1%*
|6.9%
|18.1%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|11.8%
|11.8%
|47.20%
|2021
|N/A
|14.3%
|14.3%
|70.11%
|2020
|-5.1%
|-16.2%
|-5.1%
|50.00%
|2019
|4.6%
|4.6%
|21.5%
|100.00%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-3.3%
|5.7%
|100.00%
|CLGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|578 M
|71.6 M
|578 M
|50.00%
|Number of Holdings
|210
|52
|210
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|410 M
|29.7 M
|410 M
|50.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.49%
|43.0%
|72.5%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.78%
|94.78%
|97.72%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.79%
|0.00%
|2.79%
|50.00%
|Cash
|1.83%
|1.83%
|2.29%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.42%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|50.00%
|Other
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|50.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLGRX % Rank
|Technology
|21.53%
|21.53%
|26.69%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|14.52%
|5.48%
|14.52%
|50.00%
|Financial Services
|13.38%
|10.24%
|13.38%
|50.00%
|Communication Services
|9.79%
|7.36%
|9.79%
|50.00%
|Industrials
|9.68%
|9.68%
|13.63%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.89%
|8.89%
|15.18%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.56%
|6.56%
|15.72%
|100.00%
|Energy
|5.02%
|2.06%
|5.02%
|50.00%
|Utilities
|4.29%
|0.00%
|4.29%
|50.00%
|Basic Materials
|4.25%
|0.00%
|4.25%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|2.08%
|2.08%
|3.64%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLGRX % Rank
|US
|51.70%
|51.70%
|52.34%
|100.00%
|Non US
|43.08%
|43.08%
|45.38%
|100.00%
|CLGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.72%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.67%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.50%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|9.31%
|CLGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CLGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|17.00%
|24.00%
|50.00%
|CLGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|CLGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CLGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.98%
|0.98%
|1.14%
|100.00%
|CLGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2016
4.31
4.3%
Melda Mergen is Deputy Global Head of Equities for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role she leads the company’s U.S.-based equity investment team capabilities. She is also co-lead portfolio manager on the Columbia Large Cap Core Strategy. Prior to her current role, Ms. Mergen led the Investment Oversight Team from 2004 to April 2014. Before that, Ms. Mergen was a senior equity quantitative research analyst. Ms. Mergen joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1999 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Ms. Mergen received a B.A. in economics from Bogazici University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. In addition, she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2019
0.76
0.8%
William Davies is Global Head of Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He took up this role in July 2017 and has overall responsibility for the company’s equity teams. Prior to this, he was Head of Equities, EMEA and headed the Global Equities team. William is the lead manager of the Threadneedle Global Select Fund. William was previously Head of European Equities at the company from 1999 to 2011. He joined Threadneedle Asset Management Limited at the company’s inception in 1994. Before this he worked for Eagle Star Investments1. He has also worked for Hambros Bank as a European Investment Manager where he led the European equity team. William holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Exeter University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.76
|4.31
|2.54
|4.31
