Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
57.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
27.0%
Net Assets
$807 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CLFUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|72.40%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|57.45%
|3 Yr
|57.9%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|96.39%
|5 Yr
|27.0%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|98.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CLFUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.0%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|0.74%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|94.35%
|2020
|59.4%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|96.89%
|2019
|-1.2%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|41.09%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|87.43%
|CLFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLFUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|807 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|16.24%
|Number of Holdings
|661
|4
|4478
|34.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|391 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|13.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|3.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLFUX % Rank
|Cash
|316.33%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|1.77%
|Other
|10.12%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|27.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|93.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|98.23%
|Stocks
|-7.80%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|87.28%
|Bonds
|-218.66%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|99.29%
|CLFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|80.22%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|46.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|48.08%
|CLFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CLFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|491.00%
|7.63%
|CLFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLFUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.80%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|97.88%
|CLFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CLFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLFUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|30.22%
|CLFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.673
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2015
7.34
7.3%
Mr. Khalamayzer joined the Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC in July 2014 as an analyst for the Global Investment Solutions Team. Prior to joining Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, Mr. Khalamayzer was a director at Gottex Fund Management Sarl from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Khalamayzer began his investment career in 2006 and earned a B.S. in economics-finance and an M.S. in finance from Bentley University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mr. Heuer joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC in 1993. Mr. Heuer began his investment career in 1993. He earned a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of Minnesota. He holds both the Certified Public Accountant designation and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Jason Callan is Head of Structured Assets, Head of Core and Core Plus and a Senior Portfolio Manager for multi-sector fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2007 as a senior quantitative analyst covering Non-Agency RMBS, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2008, and head of structured assets in 2009 . Mr. Callan assumed multi-sector portfolio management responsibilities in 2016 and became lead portfolio manager on Core and Core Plus strategies in 2017. Mr. Callan is also a co-portfolio manager on the Strategic Income portfolio and a member of the Global Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Previously, Mr. Callan worked at GMAC in their Principal Investments unit as a portfolio manager and an analyst. He has been a member of the investment community, specializing in structured assets, since 2003. Mr. Callan received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mr. Virginia joined the Investment Manager in 2010. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Virginia was Vice President of Investor Services and Accounting at Citadel’s Omnium Administration. Mr. Virginia began his investment career in 1996 and earned a B.S. from Kansas State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Daniel Boncarosky is a portfolio manager on the Global Asset Allocation Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boncarosky joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2008. Before joining the Global Asset Allocation Team, Mr. Boncarosky was an analyst on the international bond team. He has been a member of the investment community since 2008. Mr. Boncarosky received a B.S. in finance and statistics from the New York University Stern School of Business. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Jordan Brooks is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Co-Head of the Macro Strategies Group. In this role, he oversees equity index, fixed income, currency, and risk parity research, and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s risk parity, global macro, and multi-strategy portfolios. Jordan is also a Lecturer in Management at Yale University and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University. He has published numerous articles on fixed income, global macro, and the intersection of asset pricing and macroeconomics. Prior to joining AQR, Jordan was a teaching fellow in the economics department at New York University, and a dissertation intern in the division of monetary affairs at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and in the capital markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Jordan earned a B.A. in economics and mathematics from Boston College, and an M.A. and Ph.D., both in economics, from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Marco Aiolfi, PhD, is a Portfolio Manager for QMA and a member of the Global Portfolio Solutions team. His responsibilities include research and portfolio management with a focus on Global Tactical Asset Allocation. Prior to joining QMA, Marco was a portfolio manager and researcher at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he was a member of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team. His experience included serving as lead portfolio manager for Global Tactical Asset Allocation implementation in select portfolios and co-head of volatility strategies for a multi-strategy fund. Previously, Marco was a Principal at Platinum Grove Asset Management, where he designed, implemented and co-managed a systematic G10 currency trading strategy. Marco was a Research Scholar at the University of California, San Diego, specializing in macro asset pricing and econometrics, and he was a Visiting Scholar for the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund. Marco has published papers in several academic journals including the Journal of Econometrics, the Journal of Forecasting, the Journal of Financial Econometrics, the Journal of Development Economics and the Oxford Handbook of Economic Forecasting. He earned a BA in Economics Summa Cum Laude and a PhD in Economics from Bocconi University, Milan, Italy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Yao Hua Ooi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Macro and Multi-Strategy team. In this role, he leads the Research and Portfolio Management teams focused on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Risk Parity, Alternative Risk Premia, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Asset and Global Macro products. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Investment Management. He was named the 2013 Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar for his work on managed futures, and shared the 2013 Whitebox Prize for his work on time series momentum. Yao Hua earned a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in engineering from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
