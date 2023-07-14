Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, in the range of companies in the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 Index (the Index). The market capitalization range of the companies included within the Index was $2.0 billion to $2.4trillion as of May 31, 2022. The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund normally invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and rights and may invest in exchange-traded funds. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector.

Generally, the Fund anticipates holding between 45 and 65 securities in its portfolio; however, the Fund may hold, at any time, more or fewer securities than noted in this range.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as options, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, to seek to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset.