Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
CLEYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.81 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NSEPX) Primary C (NSGCX) A (NSGAX) Inst (CLCRX) Inst (CLEYX) Adv (CLSRX)
Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund

CLEYX | Fund

$17.81

$1.35 B

0.63%

$0.11

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

Net Assets

$1.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund

CLEYX | Fund

$17.81

$1.35 B

0.63%

$0.11

0.75%

CLEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Melda Mergen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that have market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, in the range of companies in the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 Index (the Index). The market capitalization range of the companies included within the Index was $2.0 billion to $2.4trillion as of May 31, 2022. The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund normally invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and rights and may invest in exchange-traded funds. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector. 
Generally, the Fund anticipates holding between 45 and 65 securities in its portfolio; however, the Fund may hold, at any time, more or fewer securities than noted in this range. 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as options, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, to seek to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset. 
CLEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -14.3% 35.6% 15.02%
1 Yr 17.0% -34.9% 38.6% 15.63%
3 Yr 6.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 45.05%
5 Yr 4.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 34.88%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 18.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -56.3% 28.9% 74.70%
2021 9.7% -20.5% 152.6% 36.99%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 56.69%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 57.86%
2018 -3.1% -13.5% 12.6% 54.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -20.5% 35.6% 12.54%
1 Yr 17.0% -34.9% 40.3% 10.19%
3 Yr 6.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.52%
5 Yr 5.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 35.48%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 16.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -56.3% 28.9% 74.77%
2021 9.7% -20.5% 152.6% 37.46%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 56.61%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 58.37%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 27.42%

NAV & Total Return History

CLEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLEYX Category Low Category High CLEYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.35 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 46.37%
Number of Holdings 60 2 4154 71.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 467 M 288 K 270 B 45.74%
Weighting of Top 10 34.75% 1.8% 106.2% 36.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.95%
  2. Apple Inc 5.16%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.99%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co 2.47%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 2.45%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 2.45%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 2.45%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 2.45%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLEYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 0.00% 130.24% 55.62%
Cash 		1.22% -102.29% 100.00% 42.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.38%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLEYX % Rank
Technology 		26.72% 0.00% 48.94% 15.08%
Healthcare 		17.87% 0.00% 60.70% 13.25%
Financial Services 		13.44% 0.00% 55.59% 48.93%
Industrials 		9.84% 0.00% 29.90% 37.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.23% 0.00% 30.33% 71.29%
Communication Services 		8.91% 0.00% 27.94% 35.60%
Consumer Defense 		5.17% 0.00% 47.71% 82.16%
Utilities 		3.39% 0.00% 20.91% 20.44%
Energy 		3.23% 0.00% 41.64% 66.16%
Real Estate 		2.20% 0.00% 31.91% 65.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 97.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLEYX % Rank
US 		98.00% 0.00% 127.77% 32.15%
Non US 		0.77% 0.00% 32.38% 79.55%

CLEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 49.27% 54.40%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 84.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CLEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CLEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 496.00% 78.51%

CLEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLEYX Category Low Category High CLEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 24.06% 14.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLEYX Category Low Category High CLEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -54.00% 6.06% 36.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CLEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Melda Mergen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Melda Mergen is Deputy Global Head of Equities for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role she leads the company’s U.S.-based equity investment team capabilities. She is also co-lead portfolio manager on the Columbia Large Cap Core Strategy. Prior to her current role, Ms. Mergen led the Investment Oversight Team from 2004 to April 2014. Before that, Ms. Mergen was a senior equity quantitative research analyst. Ms. Mergen joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1999 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Ms. Mergen received a B.A. in economics from Bogazici University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. In addition, she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tiffany Wade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 26, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Tiffany Wade is an analyst covering stocks in the energy and industrials sectors at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Ms. Wade joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Ms. Wade was an equity research analyst at Barclays Capital. Ms. Wade began her investment career in 2008 and earned a B.A. in economics from Brown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

