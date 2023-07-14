Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
4.4%
1 yr return
-30.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.7%
Net Assets
$436 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.3%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common and preferred stocks of U.S. real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate companies. The Fund’s Subadvisor, CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC, defines a real estate company as a company that: (i) derives at least 50% of its total revenue or earnings from owning, operating, leasing, developing, managing, brokering and/or selling real estate; or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in real estate. Companies principally engaged in the real estate industry may include REITs, real estate owners, real estate managers, real estate brokers, real estate dealers, and companies with substantial real estate holdings. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets (concentrate its investments) in securities issued by companies principally engaged in the real estate industry.
The Subadvisor may invest in companies with any market capitalization. However, the Subadvisor will generally not invest in companies with a market capitalization of less than $100 million at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, initial public offerings, and Rule 144A securities.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor focuses on investments that generally provide income and also have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Subadvisor uses systematic, top-down research to evaluate property market conditions and trends to judge which market sectors offer potentially attractive returns. The Subadvisor uses proprietary analytical techniques to conduct fundamental company analysis, which provides a framework for security selection. This approach incorporates several quantitative and qualitative factors that aid in evaluating performance characteristics of individual securities independently and relative to each other. The Subadvisor will also typically employ portfolio optimization tools to help in its evaluation of the Fund’s current portfolio and its identification of potential investments for the Fund. The Subadvisor's investment approach, with its emphasis on investments in companies primarily engaged in the real estate industry, is expected to produce a total return that is closely tied to the performance of the market for publicly traded real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts, which is a narrow segment of the overall U.S. stock market.
The Subadvisor includes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations in its analysis to help identify companies that balance the needs of all stakeholders in their communities and address ESG issues. ESG factors are assessed based on internal research and information from an independent global provider of ESG and corporate governance research. The Subadvisor’s approach and implementation of all factors – including ESG – is applied consistently across all investments and industries and does not change based on the size of the company or potential position size. As ESG is considered alongside the fundamental valuation model in the Subadvisor’s analysis, the Subadvisor generally will not forgo potential investments strictly based on evaluation of ESG factors.
The Subadvisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.
|Period
|CLARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|66.79%
|1 Yr
|-30.3%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|98.92%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|90.80%
|5 Yr
|-11.7%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|97.49%
|10 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|98.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-48.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|98.91%
|2021
|19.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|7.04%
|2020
|-3.0%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|55.60%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|81.33%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|99.56%
|Period
|CLARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|61.73%
|1 Yr
|-30.3%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|98.92%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|91.92%
|5 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|90.13%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-6.5%
|14.1%
|85.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-48.7%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|98.91%
|2021
|19.8%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|7.04%
|2020
|-3.0%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|55.60%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|81.33%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|63.44%
|CLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|436 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|49.80%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|20
|642
|45.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|251 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|45.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.32%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|18.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLARX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|28.88%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|67.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|28.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|33.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|17.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|27.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLARX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|6.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|11.83%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|32.82%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|17.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|12.60%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|24.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|12.60%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|21.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|10.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|47.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|16.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLARX % Rank
|US
|98.73%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|37.18%
|Non US
|0.75%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|23.47%
|CLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|37.96%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|49.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|45.95%
|CLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|37.50%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|78.29%
|CLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.11%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|29.86%
|CLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|CLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.64%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|24.45%
|CLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2016
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2013
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2012
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2012
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2011
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2010
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2010
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2009
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Oct 02, 2009
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2009
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2008
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2008
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2008
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2008
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2007
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2007
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2007
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2006
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2006
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2006
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2005
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2005
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2005
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2005
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2004
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2004
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2004
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2004
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Miniman is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of the Listed Real Assets Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Jonathan joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2002. Prior to that, Jonathan worked at Group One Trading as a trader. Jonathan has over 20 years of financial industry experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - B.S., Villanova University, 2001 (cum laude)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Smith has managed the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund since 2021 and the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund since 2021. He joined CBRE's predecessor firm in 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Smith worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions at Alex Brown & Sons, PaineWebber and Radnor Advisors. Mr. Smith has over 29 years of real estate investment management experience. He has his B.S. from Villanova University and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Kenneth Weinberg is a Global Portfolio Manager, a member of CBRE Investment Management’s Listed Real Assets business’ Global Investment Policy Committee, and co-leader of the U.S. real estate securities research team. Kenneth joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2004. Prior to that, Kenneth worked in various management and analyst positions in the real estate industry including positions with Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. and Prudential Real Estate Investors. Kenneth has over 28 years of real estate investment management experience. Credentials - National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) - Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Education - M.B.A., Fuqua School, Duke University, 1999 - B.S., Duke University (cum laude and with Departmental Distinction), 1991
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
