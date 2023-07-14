Home
Trending ETFs

Calvert Moderate Allocation Fund

mutual fund
CLAIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CMAAX) Primary C (CMACX) Inst (CLAIX) Retirement (CAMRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Moderate Allocation Fund

CLAIX | Fund

$20.88

$401 M

1.81%

$0.38

0.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$401 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CLAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Moderate Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 20, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    4161420
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Bourgette

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily allocating its assets among underlying Calvert income and equity funds meeting its investment criteria, including the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund typically invests 50%-80% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in equity securities and 20% to 50% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in income securities. The Fund may also invest 0% to 10% of its net assets in cash and short-term money market instruments. The Fund will invest in accordance with a target asset allocation determined by the Adviser. The Fund’s asset allocation strategy incorporates both historical and forward-looking risk and return characteristics of various asset classes and correlations between asset classes to establish allocations intended to provide an optimal level of return for a given level of risk. Historical returns-based analysis and actual holdings data of the target underlying Calvert funds are then integrated to blend the styles of the underlying Calvert funds with the asset allocation policy.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in (1) derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures, options and swaps; (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); and (3) U.S. Treasury securities, including Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund will use these instruments to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations (including to gain or limit exposure to certain asset classes and/or sectors, and/or to manage duration) and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The above asset allocation percentages are allocation targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Fund’s assets among underlying Calvert funds. The Adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets (1) based on its view of economic and market factors and events or (2) to adjust for shifts in the style biases of the underlying funds. The Adviser also evaluates any necessary rebalancing to reflect different target asset class allocations based on changed economic and market conditions.

Responsible Investing.  In accordance with its asset allocation strategy, the Fund will invest in Calvert income and equity funds that consider responsible investment criteria including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CLAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -8.3% 18.1% 45.86%
1 Yr 6.9% -13.3% 143.9% 23.88%
3 Yr 1.5%* -8.0% 25.9% 26.11%
5 Yr 1.5%* -9.7% 24.3% 25.80%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 36.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 37.60%
2021 3.0% -6.1% 19.5% 43.19%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 23.34%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 27.55%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 41.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CLAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -11.9% 18.1% 45.59%
1 Yr 6.9% -13.3% 143.9% 23.55%
3 Yr 1.5%* -8.0% 25.9% 26.43%
5 Yr 2.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 15.11%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 34.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CLAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 37.60%
2021 3.0% -6.1% 19.5% 43.19%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 23.34%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 27.55%
2018 -1.0% -12.6% 0.2% 17.55%

NAV & Total Return History

CLAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CLAIX Category Low Category High CLAIX % Rank
Net Assets 401 M 658 K 207 B 66.67%
Number of Holdings 21 2 15351 76.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 273 M 660 K 48.5 B 57.16%
Weighting of Top 10 66.95% 8.4% 105.0% 41.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Calvert US Large Cap Value Rspnb Idx I 12.02%
  2. Calvert Bond R6 10.03%
  3. Calvert US Large Cap Core Rspnb Idx R6 9.20%
  4. Calvert Ultra-Short Duration Income R6 7.77%
  5. Calvert International Equity R6 5.87%
  6. Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement I 4.59%
  7. Calvert International Opportunities R6 4.50%
  8. Calvert International Responsible Idx R6 4.40%
  9. Calvert US Large Cap Growth Rspnb Idx I 4.34%
  10. Calvert Equity R6 4.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CLAIX % Rank
Stocks 		57.76% 0.00% 99.40% 59.75%
Bonds 		31.76% 0.00% 116.75% 61.94%
Cash 		9.36% -16.75% 81.51% 11.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.91% 0.00% 23.84% 29.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 27.92% 34.24%
Other 		0.03% -2.51% 25.19% 49.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLAIX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.87% 0.00% 38.77% 7.93%
Technology 		18.09% 0.00% 44.21% 58.41%
Industrials 		13.70% 0.00% 24.37% 5.61%
Healthcare 		13.35% 0.00% 29.35% 58.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.89% 0.00% 19.36% 15.73%
Consumer Defense 		8.81% 0.00% 19.93% 15.87%
Communication Services 		6.61% 0.00% 23.67% 60.33%
Basic Materials 		3.61% 0.00% 33.35% 64.30%
Utilities 		2.61% 0.00% 99.55% 63.20%
Real Estate 		2.23% 0.00% 65.01% 74.83%
Energy 		0.24% 0.00% 85.65% 93.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLAIX % Rank
US 		35.98% -1.65% 98.67% 82.54%
Non US 		21.78% 0.00% 37.06% 5.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLAIX % Rank
Corporate 		44.26% 0.00% 98.21% 23.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.41% 0.14% 100.00% 15.28%
Securitized 		20.68% 0.00% 92.13% 37.52%
Government 		11.96% 0.00% 97.26% 81.86%
Municipal 		0.68% 0.00% 24.80% 26.60%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 74.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CLAIX % Rank
US 		27.89% 0.00% 62.18% 59.35%
Non US 		3.87% 0.00% 84.73% 48.43%

CLAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CLAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 17.63% 93.31%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.83% 9.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 60.58%

Sales Fees

CLAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CLAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CLAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 343.00% 32.94%

CLAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CLAIX Category Low Category High CLAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 8.35% 46.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CLAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CLAIX Category Low Category High CLAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -2.34% 19.41% 46.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CLAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CLAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Bourgette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.

Schuyler Hooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2021

0.55

0.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

