Trending ETFs

American Funds International Vantage Fund

mutual fund
CIVCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.25 -0.03 -0.18%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (AIVGX) Primary C (AIVCX) C (CIVBX) Other (CIVKX) A (CIVAX) Retirement (RIVAX) Retirement (RIVJX) Retirement (RIVGX) Retirement (RIVIX) Retirement (RIVKX) Retirement (RIVDX) Other (CIVCX) Other (AIVEX) Other (AIVFX) A (AIVBX) Retirement (RIVHX) Retirement (RIVLX) Other (CIVHX) Other (CIVGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds International Vantage Fund

CIVCX | Fund

$16.25

$982 M

0.86%

$0.14

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

20.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$982 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds International Vantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gérald du Manoir

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of issuers outside of the United States that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth, many of which have the potential to pay dividends. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity-type securities and at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers outside the United States. The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in the securities of issuers based in emerging markets.

In pursuing the fund’s objective, the fund’s investment adviser focuses primarily on companies with attributes that are associated with long-term growth and resilience to market declines, such as strong management, participation in a growing market, strong balance sheets, payment of dividends and the potential for above average growth in earnings, revenues, book value, cash flow and/or return on assets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CIVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -15.6% 24.4% 59.86%
1 Yr 20.0% -15.2% 26.9% 19.50%
3 Yr 3.8%* -27.4% 9.5% 19.01%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% 46.74%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 68.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -49.5% -11.5% 10.90%
2021 3.1% -11.8% 9.8% 26.27%
2020 4.2% -1.7% 22.8% 85.24%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -35.3% 24.4% 59.63%
1 Yr 20.0% -46.8% 26.9% 18.81%
3 Yr 3.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 20.05%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 35.2% 43.86%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 64.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -49.5% -11.5% 10.90%
2021 3.1% -11.8% 9.8% 26.27%
2020 4.2% -1.7% 22.8% 85.24%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CIVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIVCX Category Low Category High CIVCX % Rank
Net Assets 982 M 167 K 150 B 51.15%
Number of Holdings 113 5 516 22.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 289 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 52.53%
Weighting of Top 10 23.95% 10.3% 99.1% 77.19%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIVCX % Rank
Stocks 		88.72% 88.72% 101.51% 99.08%
Cash 		11.28% -1.51% 11.28% 3.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 87.10%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 87.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 86.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 86.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIVCX % Rank
Technology 		17.65% 1.51% 38.21% 45.39%
Healthcare 		16.66% 1.36% 29.58% 30.18%
Industrials 		14.57% 0.68% 31.28% 57.83%
Consumer Defense 		13.14% 0.00% 28.66% 20.28%
Financial Services 		12.96% 0.00% 38.62% 57.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.31% 0.00% 46.28% 74.42%
Basic Materials 		6.15% 0.00% 23.15% 59.45%
Communication Services 		5.42% 0.00% 41.13% 40.78%
Utilities 		3.43% 0.00% 19.97% 11.29%
Energy 		1.08% 0.00% 24.97% 56.22%
Real Estate 		0.63% 0.00% 17.78% 35.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIVCX % Rank
Non US 		87.76% 70.50% 101.51% 71.20%
US 		0.96% 0.00% 25.68% 86.87%

CIVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 37.19% 40.19%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 16.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.15%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.03% 0.80% 36.72%

Sales Fees

CIVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 7.00% 330.00% 10.42%

CIVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIVCX Category Low Category High CIVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 6.96% 90.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIVCX Category Low Category High CIVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -1.69% 3.16% 22.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CIVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gérald du Manoir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Gerald Du Manoir is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Gerald covered European construction building materials and European consumer goods companies. Gerald began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, he spent six months with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette/Autranet in New York.

Gregory Fuss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2013

9.32

9.3%

Gregory D. Fuss is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 15 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Greg managed a portion of the research portfolio and was a portfolio specialist, acting as liaison between portfolio managers and investment counselors. Before joining Capital, Greg was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and its predecessor firm, Scudder, Stevens & Clark. At Deutsche Bank, he also served as regional manager and director of the Los Angeles office. Greg holds an MBA from the University of South

Philip Winston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Philip Winston is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, in addition to being a portfolio manager, Philip was an equity investment analyst at Capital covering UK property and paper & packaging companies, as well as European property and media companies. Before joining Capital, he was a director and UK equity fund manager at BZW Investment Management in London. Prior to that, he worked at Orion Royal Bank in London and New York.

Eu-Gene Cheah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Eu-Gene Cheah is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. He was also a country analyst for Singapore. Before joining Capital, Eu-Gene was a physician in the UK, where he was a Member of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

