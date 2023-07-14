Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.6%
1 yr return
23.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$13 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.71%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CIUEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|6.24%
|1 Yr
|23.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|5.11%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|7.07%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|28.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIUEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|28.43%
|2021
|5.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|7.99%
|2020
|1.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|88.28%
|2019
|3.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|88.71%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|CIUEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIUEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|11.61%
|Number of Holdings
|453
|1
|10801
|26.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.94 B
|0
|34.5 B
|8.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.71%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|43.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIUEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.73%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|38.18%
|Cash
|2.33%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|35.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|4.14%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|11.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|3.28%
|Other
|-1.19%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|99.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIUEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.55%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|18.20%
|Healthcare
|19.79%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|1.75%
|Technology
|13.02%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|33.92%
|Industrials
|10.28%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|91.27%
|Consumer Defense
|10.07%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|40.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.71%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|66.38%
|Utilities
|8.76%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|1.75%
|Basic Materials
|3.34%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|91.41%
|Communication Services
|2.15%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|94.18%
|Energy
|1.86%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|87.92%
|Real Estate
|0.47%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|70.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIUEX % Rank
|Non US
|97.95%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|24.11%
|US
|0.78%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|81.60%
|CIUEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|87.87%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|13.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|0.46%
|CIUEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CIUEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIUEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.71%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|76.06%
|CIUEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIUEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|53.54%
|CIUEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CIUEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIUEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.61%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|10.63%
|CIUEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Mr. Wixon is a Managing Director and the Head of Equity for the J.P. Morgan Private Bank CIO Team, based in New York. He also is a member of the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Wixon is responsible for coordinating the Private Bank CIO Team’s research and strategy efforts across global equity markets. Mr. Wixon joined J.P. Morgan in 2016 with 20 years of capital markets experience and brings substantial expertise in bottom-up, fundamental equity research and portfolio management. Previously, Mr. Wixon was a Portfolio Manager at McKinley Capital Management where he managed international equity strategies. Prior to joining McKinley, Mr. Wixon was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer’s Global Equity Strategy where he co-managed a team of international sector analysts dedicated to a bottom-up, fundament investment process. He was also a Managing Director at Rockefeller & Company where co-managed global, international and U.S. equity strategies. Mr. Wixon began his career as a Japanese Financial sector analyst at Nikko Salomon Smith Barney in Tokyo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Madigan is a portfolio manager with Offitbank, his employer since 1998. Previously, he was vice president and principal of the emerging markets fixed income institutional sales group at JP Morgan Securities from 1996 to 1998. Prior to that, from 1994 to 1996, he was vice president and principal of the cross border finance group at Citicorp Securities. From 1990 to 1994, he was a corporate banker with Citibank. Mr. Madigan is the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank, based in New York. In his role, he and his team (the “Private Bank CIO Team”) are responsible for the development of investment strategy, tactical and strategic asset allocation for $1 trillion in private bank and institutional client assets. Mr. Madigan is chair of the Private Bank’s Global Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Madigan was the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Global Access Portfolios, where he and his team managed in excess of $16 billion in client assets across 35 countries. Prior to his roles at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Madigan held the title of Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank, a New York-based wealth management boutique, where he managed peak assets in excess of $1 billion in both domestic and offshore portfolios, including the firm’s flagship emerging markets mutual fund. He was also a senior member of the firm’s investment committee. Before joining Offitbank, Mr. Madigan worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking division in New York in the emerging markets securities business. He previously spent six years with Citicorp first as a banker in Mexico, and then in the firm’s international corporate finance division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 2022
0.4
0.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
