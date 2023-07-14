Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings) in equity securities and other instruments with economic characteristics similar to equity securities. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common or preferred stock. The Fund primarily invests in the equity securities of non‑U.S. companies and is generally unconstrained by any particular capitalization, style or sector or non‑U.S. country. Non‑U.S. companies can be companies where: (i) the relevant security is issued outside the United States; (ii) the principal trading market for the relevant security is outside the United States; (iii) the company is organized under the laws of a non‑U.S. country; (iv) the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from a non‑U.S. country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in a non‑U.S. country; or (v) the company is a foreign government (or any political subdivision, agency, authority or instrumentality of such government). In addition to equity securities issued by companies in developed countries, which will be the Fund’s focus, the Fund may also invest in companies in emerging markets or developing countries, U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by foreign entities, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), including unsponsored ADRs or GDRs. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of real

estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that own and/or manage properties. From time to time, the Fund may also use derivatives, including futures, forward contracts and swaps (including but not limited to total return swaps, some of which may be referred to as contracts for difference), to manage short-term liquidity and/or as substitutes for comparable market positions in the securities in the applicable Indexes (as defined below). For purposes of this 80% investment policy, the Fund will treat an investment in derivatives as an investment in the securities underlying such derivatives and will value such derivatives at market value.

The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change to its 80% investment policy.

The Fund is classified as a “non‑diversified” fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. A non‑diversified fund is permitted (but is not required) to invest a higher percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers.

The Fund will likely engage in active and frequent trading. The frequency with which the Fund buys and sells securities will vary from year to year, depending on market conditions.

J.P. Morgan Private Investments Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“JPMPI” or the “Adviser”), actively allocates the Fund’s investments among a range of indexed investment strategies that are managed by the current sub‑adviser, BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub‑Adviser” or “BlackRock”). For each indexed investment strategy, the Sub‑Adviser seeks to replicate the performance of an index or sub‑index (“Index”) selected by the Adviser. Generally, an Index will represent a certain industry, geographic region or other sector component of a public non‑U.S. equity index. By way of example, an indexed investment strategy could consist of an instruction given by the Adviser to a Sub‑Adviser to replicate the performance of a public broad-based non‑U.S. equity index, or a sub-index that includes securities classified by an index provider into a specific industry, sector or geographic region, such as a European Mid‑Cap Index, with respect to a portion of the Fund’s assets. This example should not be construed as an indication that the Adviser will use this or a similar instruction as an indexed investment strategy for the Fund.

In allocating the assets of the Fund, the Adviser generally makes tactical allocation decisions by directing shifts in allocations among the various investment strategies represented by Indexes. The Adviser will review and determine the allocations among the indexed investment strategies and will make changes to these allocations when it believes it is beneficial to the Fund. The Adviser may, in its discretion, add to, delete from or modify the categories of indexed investment strategies employed by the Fund at any time, or add other investment strategies, including active strategies, managed by

the Sub‑Advisers at any time. In making allocations among such indexed investment strategies and/or in changing the categories of indexed investment strategies and other investment strategies employed by the Fund, the Adviser expects to take into account the investment goals of the broader investment programs administered by the Adviser or its affiliates, for whose use the Fund is exclusively designed. As such, the Fund may perform differently from a similar fund that is managed without regard to such broader investment programs.

BlackRock

BlackRock, the Sub‑Adviser, manages each individual indexed investment strategy with the goal of replicating the performance of the applicable Index selected by the Adviser, and also facilitates the transition among indexed investment strategies as directed by the Adviser. BlackRock seeks to manage each of the indexed investment strategies by investing in a quantitatively selected portfolio of securities with characteristics expected to match the performance of the applicable Index, including through the use of derivatives such as futures, forwards and swaps (including but not limited to total return swaps, some of which may be referred to as contracts for difference). The securities selected for each indexed investment strategy are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the applicable Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in an applicable Index and BlackRock is free to use its discretion as to how best to replicate the performance of each applicable Index.

General Information

The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑Adviser and any additional sub‑adviser of the Fund at any time or make recommendations to the Board of Trustees of the Six Circles Trust (the “Board”) with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of a Sub‑Adviser. As such, the identity of the Fund’s Sub‑Adviser or Sub‑Advisers, or the portion of the Fund allocated to it or them, may change over time. Generally, the Sub‑Adviser is responsible for deciding which securities to purchase and sell for the Fund and for placing orders for the Fund’s transactions. However, the Adviser reserves the right to instruct the Sub‑Adviser as needed on Fund transactions and manage a portion of the Fund’s portfolio directly, either by instructing the Sub‑Adviser or otherwise, including without limitation, when it has high conviction views, for portfolio hedging, to adjust the Fund’s overall market exposure or to temporarily manage assets as a result of a Sub‑Adviser’s resignation or removal.