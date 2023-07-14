Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.79 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CISOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|84.17%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|68.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CISOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.3%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|CISOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|83.45%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|68.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CISOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.3%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|N/A
|CISOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.79 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|98.56%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|30
|1618
|84.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|398 K
|398 K
|1.22 B
|98.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.16%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|55.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISOX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.72%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|71.94%
|Cash
|4.28%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|27.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|7.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|17.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|6.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISOX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.26%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|55.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.08%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|10.07%
|Technology
|13.72%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|54.68%
|Basic Materials
|10.30%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|17.27%
|Consumer Defense
|8.73%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|17.27%
|Financial Services
|8.47%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|48.92%
|Energy
|7.36%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|5.76%
|Healthcare
|6.76%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|84.89%
|Communication Services
|4.63%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|66.19%
|Real Estate
|3.59%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|58.99%
|Utilities
|0.09%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|48.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISOX % Rank
|Non US
|89.83%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|87.05%
|US
|5.89%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|14.39%
|CISOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|22.37%
|80.28%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|50.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|CISOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CISOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CISOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|8.00%
|316.00%
|N/A
|CISOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|10.79%
|CISOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CISOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|N/A
|CISOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Dennis Cogan is responsible for portfolio management and investment research for the firm’s global, international, and emerging market equity strategies. He joined Calamos in 2005 and has more than 20 years of industry experience. Previously, Dennis worked for Accenture in Strategic Planning and Analysis. He received a BS in Finance from Northern Illinois University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Nick Niziolek is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Global Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for international, global and emerging market strategies. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Nick joined the firm in 2005 and has 20 years of industry experience, including tenures at ABN AMRO and Bank One. He received a BS in Finance and an MBA from DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Kyle Ruge joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in September 2006 and since January 2022 has been an Associate Portfolio Manager. From September 2015 to December 2021, he was a Senior Strategy Analyst. From September 2006 to September 2015 he was a Research Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Paul Ryndak joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in September 2013 and since January 2022 has been an Associate Portfolio Manager as well as Head of International Research. From February 2018 to December 2021, he was Head of International Research. From September 2013 to February 2018, he was Sector Head - International Cyclicals. Previously, he was a Research Analyst at Calamos Advisors from April 2002 to May 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis. Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...