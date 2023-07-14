Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.3%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
Net Assets
$4.12 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a passive management strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in the common stock of each company in the Index in about the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund will normally invest at least 95% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “95% Policy”). The Fund may also lend its securities.
Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index. The Index is composed of the common stocks of large companies that operate their businesses in a manner consistent with The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (the “Calvert Principles”). Large companies are the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization, excluding real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The Calvert Principles serve as a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their float-adjusted market capitalization within the relevant sector, subject to certain prescribed limits. The Index is owned by CRM, which also serves as investment adviser to the Fund. Jade Huang, Director of Applied Responsible Investment Solutions, and Christopher Madden, CFA, Director of Index Management, manage the Index construction process at CRM.
As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 759 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from approximately $532 million to $2.9 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $620.2 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Index are subject to change. The number of companies in the Index will change over time due to CRM’s evaluation of an issuer relative to the Calvert Principles or corporate actions involving companies in the Index. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly.
Indexing. An index is a group of securities whose overall performance is used as a standard to measure investment performance. An index (or “passively managed”) fund tries to match, as closely as possible, the performance of an established target index. An index fund’s goal is to mirror the target index whether the index is going up or down. To track the Index as closely as possible, the Fund attempts to remain fully invested in stocks.
The Fund uses a replication method of indexing. The replication method involves holding every security in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. Unlike the Index, however, the Fund is subject to certain regulatory requirements that can limit its ability to fully replicate the Index. For example, the Fund is subject to diversification and concentration limitations that can require the Fund's holdings to materially deviate from the Index.
If Fund assets should ever decline to below $5 million, the Fund may use the sampling method. The sampling method involves selecting a representative number of securities that will resemble the Index in terms of key risk and other characteristics.
|Period
|CISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|10.49%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|13.97%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|15.57%
|5 Yr
|10.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|7.04%
|10 Yr
|9.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|10.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|CISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|61.59%
|2021
|11.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.78%
|2020
|7.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|3.00%
|2019
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|7.39%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|19.96%
|Period
|CISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|8.38%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|8.83%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|16.43%
|5 Yr
|11.4%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|6.71%
|10 Yr
|12.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|5.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|CISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|61.66%
|2021
|11.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|20.33%
|2020
|7.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|2.92%
|2019
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|7.39%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|12.78%
|CISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.12 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|27.87%
|Number of Holdings
|757
|2
|4154
|6.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.14 B
|288 K
|270 B
|32.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.48%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|70.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|17.28%
|Cash
|0.16%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|80.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|16.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|16.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|11.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|12.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.80%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|10.80%
|Healthcare
|15.16%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|31.78%
|Financial Services
|14.32%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|37.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.49%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|15.31%
|Industrials
|9.75%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|38.28%
|Communication Services
|7.74%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|62.71%
|Consumer Defense
|7.56%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|29.86%
|Basic Materials
|2.48%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|52.83%
|Utilities
|2.12%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|64.01%
|Real Estate
|0.34%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|85.15%
|Energy
|0.23%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|84.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISIX % Rank
|US
|99.54%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|5.66%
|Non US
|0.30%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|87.09%
|CISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|82.25%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|22.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|65.45%
|CISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|9.35%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|22.11%
|CISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.98%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|11.81%
|CISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|31.38%
|CISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
