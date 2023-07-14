Home
Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fund

mutual fund
CISGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.32 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PTSGX) Primary No Load (CFSIX) C (TSNCX) A (TSNAX) Inst (CISGX) Inst (TISNX) Retirement (TSNRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fund

CISGX | Fund

$13.32

$3.09 B

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.1%

1 yr return

31.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-22.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.6%

Net Assets

$3.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fund

CISGX | Fund

$13.32

$3.09 B

0.00%

0.79%

CISGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -22.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Sands

Fund Description

CISGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.1% -41.7% 64.0% 7.48%
1 Yr 31.5% -46.2% 77.9% 2.30%
3 Yr -22.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.03%
5 Yr -12.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 97.16%
10 Yr -3.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 93.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.4% -85.9% 81.6% 93.90%
2021 -3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 83.60%
2020 -3.0% -13.0% 34.8% 99.65%
2019 4.2% -6.0% 10.6% 84.46%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 33.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.1% -41.7% 64.0% 6.98%
1 Yr 31.5% -46.2% 77.9% 1.97%
3 Yr -22.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.01%
5 Yr -10.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 96.16%
10 Yr 1.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 87.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.4% -85.9% 81.6% 93.90%
2021 -3.0% -31.0% 26.7% 83.60%
2020 -3.0% -13.0% 34.8% 99.65%
2019 4.2% -6.0% 10.6% 84.46%
2018 1.3% -15.9% 3.1% 1.62%

NAV & Total Return History

CISGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CISGX Category Low Category High CISGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.09 B 189 K 222 B 33.20%
Number of Holdings 29 2 3509 93.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.42 B -1.37 M 104 B 27.45%
Weighting of Top 10 55.40% 11.4% 116.5% 14.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.69%
  2. ServiceNow Inc 7.48%
  3. Netflix Inc 6.97%
  4. Block Inc Class A 6.58%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 6.57%
  6. Match Group Holdings II LLC 5.68%
  7. DexCom Inc 5.31%
  8. Sea Ltd ADR 5.29%
  9. Atlassian Corporation PLC A 4.59%
  10. Intuit Inc 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CISGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 50.26% 104.50% 78.81%
Cash 		3.67% -10.83% 49.73% 15.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 41.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 45.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 37.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 36.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CISGX % Rank
Technology 		36.98% 0.00% 65.70% 44.68%
Communication Services 		24.77% 0.00% 66.40% 0.74%
Healthcare 		16.13% 0.00% 39.76% 19.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.22% 0.00% 62.57% 71.72%
Financial Services 		6.82% 0.00% 43.06% 71.31%
Real Estate 		3.08% 0.00% 16.05% 15.42%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 57.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 96.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 72.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 91.92%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 83.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CISGX % Rank
US 		88.35% 34.69% 100.00% 82.69%
Non US 		7.99% 0.00% 54.22% 18.80%

CISGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 20.29% 65.24%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 42.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 63.99%

Sales Fees

CISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 316.74% 54.20%

CISGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CISGX Category Low Category High CISGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 46.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CISGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CISGX Category Low Category High CISGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.69% -6.13% 1.75% 75.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CISGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CISGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Sands

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2000

21.82

21.8%

Frank M. Sands, Jr, CFA has has been Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Sands Capital Management since 2008. Mr. Sands, Jr. has previously held the positions of President, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager with Sands Capital Management since joining Sands Capital Management in June 2000. Before joining Sands Capital Management, he was a Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager, and Principal at Fayez Sarofim & Co. from August 1994 to June 2000. Frank M. Sands, Jr. has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

A. Michael Sramek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2015

7.34

7.3%

A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.

Wesley Johnston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Mr. Johnston, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, has been with Sands Capital since 2004.

Thomas Trentman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Joined Sands Capital in 2005 • Portfolio Manager, Sr. Research Analyst (2016-2020) • Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst (2011-2016) • Research Analyst (2008-2011) • Research Associate (2005-2008) Washington & Lee University • BS, Physics-Engineering (2005) • BA, Chemistry (2005)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

