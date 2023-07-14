Frank M. Sands, Jr, CFA has has been Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Sands Capital Management since 2008. Mr. Sands, Jr. has previously held the positions of President, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager with Sands Capital Management since joining Sands Capital Management in June 2000. Before joining Sands Capital Management, he was a Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager, and Principal at Fayez Sarofim & Co. from August 1994 to June 2000. Frank M. Sands, Jr. has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.