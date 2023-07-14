Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
40.1%
1 yr return
31.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-22.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.6%
Net Assets
$3.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.4%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CISGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|93.90%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|83.60%
|2020
|-3.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|99.65%
|2019
|4.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|84.46%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|33.75%
|CISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CISGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.09 B
|189 K
|222 B
|33.20%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|2
|3509
|93.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.42 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|27.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.40%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|14.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.34%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|78.81%
|Cash
|3.67%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|15.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|41.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|45.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|37.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|36.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISGX % Rank
|Technology
|36.98%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|44.68%
|Communication Services
|24.77%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|0.74%
|Healthcare
|16.13%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|19.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.22%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|71.72%
|Financial Services
|6.82%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|71.31%
|Real Estate
|3.08%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|15.42%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|57.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|96.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|72.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|91.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|83.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CISGX % Rank
|US
|88.35%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|82.69%
|Non US
|7.99%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|18.80%
|CISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|65.24%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|42.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|63.99%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2020
|$1.851
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2000
21.82
21.8%
Frank M. Sands, Jr, CFA has has been Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Sands Capital Management since 2008. Mr. Sands, Jr. has previously held the positions of President, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager with Sands Capital Management since joining Sands Capital Management in June 2000. Before joining Sands Capital Management, he was a Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager, and Principal at Fayez Sarofim & Co. from August 1994 to June 2000. Frank M. Sands, Jr. has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2015
7.34
7.3%
A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Mr. Johnston, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, has been with Sands Capital since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Joined Sands Capital in 2005 • Portfolio Manager, Sr. Research Analyst (2016-2020) • Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst (2011-2016) • Research Analyst (2008-2011) • Research Associate (2005-2008) Washington & Lee University • BS, Physics-Engineering (2005) • BA, Chemistry (2005)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
