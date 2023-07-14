Home
Trending ETFs

FUND SUMMARY: COPELAND INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP FUND

mutual fund
CISAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.28 -0.09 -1.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(CISAX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$313 K

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CISAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY: COPELAND INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives of long-term capital appreciation and income generation by purchasing small capitalization equities of international companies with a proven track record of consistent dividend growth.

The Fund is primarily composed of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) of international companies or entities, Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”) and cash equivalents. ADRs are investments issued by an American bank or trust company evidencing ownership of underlying securities issued by a foreign company. International companies or entities are those that trade on non-U.S. exchanges or that derive the majority of their revenue from non-U.S. sources.

As an international fund, the Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in at least three different foreign countries, and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S. The Fund plans to invest primarily in developed markets, and to a lesser degree in emerging markets, throughout the world. Emerging markets include all markets that are not considered to be developed markets by the MSCI World Ex USA Small Cap Index. The Fund may seek to reduce currency fluctuations by hedging its foreign currency exposure.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that pay a dividend and also have increased their dividend in the past 12 months or that the adviser expects to raise the dividend in the next 12 months. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in stocks that do not meet these dividend criteria. The adviser sells securities when they no longer meet its fundamental dividend growth criteria. The adviser may engage in active and frequent trading to meet the Fund’s investment objectives.

In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in small capitalization companies. The Fund’s adviser considers “small capitalization” companies to include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of any stock in the MSCI World Ex USA Small Cap Index. This capitalization range fluctuates and was $1.27 million to $8.8 billion as of February 28, 2022.

Read More

CISAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 9.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 9.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CISAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CISAX Category Low Category High CISAX % Rank
Net Assets 313 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 70 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 69.4 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.22% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inter Parfums Inc 3.35%
  2. Opap S.A. 2.50%
  3. Steadfast Group Ltd. 2.39%
  4. Shoei Co Ltd 2.36%
  5. Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 2.06%
  6. Zeon Corp. 1.98%
  7. Information Services Int'l -Dentsu, Ltd. 1.95%
  8. Fujimi Inc 1.92%
  9. UNITE Group PLC 1.88%
  10. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CISAX % Rank
Stocks 		108.60% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CISAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CISAX % Rank
Non US 		99.85% N/A N/A N/A
US 		8.75% N/A N/A N/A

CISAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CISAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CISAX Category Low Category High CISAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CISAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CISAX Category Low Category High CISAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CISAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CISAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

