The Fund’s Adviser considers a company to be international (that is outside of the United States) if: (i) it is organized under the laws of a foreign country or maintains its principal offices or headquarters in a foreign country; (ii) its securities are principally traded in a foreign country; or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country, or has at least 50% of its assets in a foreign country. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, with a minimum of ten countries.