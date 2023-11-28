The Fund invests primarily in securities of medium- to large-sized companies. For purposes of this strategy, a medium-sized company is a company that, at the time of initial purchase, is included in either the S&P MidCap 400 or the Russell Midcap Index, or that has a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution, while a large-sized company would be any whose market capitalization falls above the range of the Russell Midcap Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution. The Fund may also invest in securities of small-sized companies, which the Adviser considers to be a company that, at the time of initial purchase, is included in either the S&P SmallCap 600 or the Russell 2000 Index, or that has a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell 2000 Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution.

The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of companies that the Adviser believes have strong long-term fundamentals, superior capital appreciation potential and attractive valuations. The Adviser’s stock selection process seeks to manage business model and valuation risk and includes three analytical steps: sector factors (making qualitative judgements targeting attractive business models), company attributes (analyzing business model, competitive landscape and management) and valuation analysis (employing a multi-faceted approach including discounted cash flow analysis). The Adviser seeks, under normal circumstances, to mitigate company-specific risk by limiting position sizes. Through the consistent execution of a fundamental bottom-up investment process, which focuses on an analysis of individual companies, the Adviser expects to identify a portfolio of fifteen (15) to thirty (30) mid- to large-sized companies that trade at a discount to their estimated intrinsic, or fair values. The Fund may pursue a “growth style” of investing, meaning that the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes will increase their earnings at a certain rate that is generally higher than the rate expected for non-growth companies.

The Adviser may sell a security when it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value or based on new information or analyses about a security. The Adviser may also sell securities in order to limit position sizes or to reduce sector exposure.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.