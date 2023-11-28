Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

CHAMPLAIN STRATEGIC FOCUS FUND

mutual fund
CIPTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.274952 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class
CIPTX (Mutual Fund)

CHAMPLAIN STRATEGIC FOCUS FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.274952 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class
CIPTX (Mutual Fund)

CHAMPLAIN STRATEGIC FOCUS FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.274952 +0.0 +0.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 11/28/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

CHAMPLAIN STRATEGIC FOCUS FUND

CIPTX | Fund

$10.27

-

0.00%

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 11/28/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

CHAMPLAIN STRATEGIC FOCUS FUND

CIPTX | Fund

$10.27

-

0.00%

1.36%

CIPTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CHAMPLAIN STRATEGIC FOCUS FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in securities of medium- to large-sized companies. For purposes of this strategy, a medium-sized company is a company that, at the time of initial purchase, is included in either the S&P MidCap 400 or the Russell Midcap Index, or that has a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution, while a large-sized company would be any whose market capitalization falls above the range of the Russell Midcap Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution. The Fund may also invest in securities of small-sized companies, which the Adviser considers to be a company that, at the time of initial purchase, is included in either the S&P SmallCap 600 or the Russell 2000 Index, or that has a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell 2000 Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution.

The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of companies that the Adviser believes have strong long-term fundamentals, superior capital appreciation potential and attractive valuations. The Adviser’s stock selection process seeks to manage business model and valuation risk and includes three analytical steps: sector factors (making qualitative judgements targeting attractive business models), company attributes (analyzing business model, competitive landscape and management) and valuation analysis (employing a multi-faceted approach including discounted cash flow analysis). The Adviser seeks, under normal circumstances, to mitigate company-specific risk by limiting position sizes. Through the consistent execution of a fundamental bottom-up investment process, which focuses on an analysis of individual companies, the Adviser expects to identify a portfolio of fifteen (15) to thirty (30) mid- to large-sized companies that trade at a discount to their estimated intrinsic, or fair values. The Fund may pursue a “growth style” of investing, meaning that the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes will increase their earnings at a certain rate that is generally higher than the rate expected for non-growth companies.

The Adviser may sell a security when it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value or based on new information or analyses about a security. The Adviser may also sell securities in order to limit position sizes or to reduce sector exposure.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

CIPTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIPTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CIPTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIPTX Category Low Category High CIPTX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIPTX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CIPTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CIPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CIPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIPTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CIPTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIPTX Category Low Category High CIPTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIPTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIPTX Category Low Category High CIPTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIPTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CIPTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×