Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$2.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small companies. For purposes of this policy, a small company is a company that, at the time of initial purchase, is included in either the S&P SmallCap 600 or the Russell 2000 Index, or that has a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell 2000 Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of small companies that the Adviser believes have strong long-term fundamentals, superior capital appreciation potential and attractive valuations. Through the consistent execution of a fundamental bottom-up investment process, which focuses on an analysis of individual companies, the Adviser expects to identify a diversified portfolio of small companies which trade at a discount to their estimated intrinsic, or fair values. The Adviser seeks to mitigate company specific risk by limiting position sizes to 5% of the Fund’s total assets at market value. The Adviser may sell a security when it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value or when new information or fresh perspective about a security invalidates the Adviser’s original thesis for making the investment. The Adviser may also sell a security when its market capitalization exceeds $3 billion, although the Fund may hold a security whose market capitalization exceeds $3 billion if it has not reached the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value. Additionally, the Adviser may also sell securities in order to maintain the 5% limit on position sizes or when exposure to a sector exceeds the Adviser’s sector weight rules, which require that each of the five major sectors (healthcare, consumer, technology, industrial and financial) represent (i) no more than the greater of 25% of the Fund’s total assets or 125% of the sector’s weighting in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index; and (ii) no less than 75% of the sector’s weighting in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The Fund is broadly diversified and seeks to create value primarily through favorable stock selection.
|Period
|CIPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|81.08%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|15.37%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|13.96%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|27.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|65.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|7.20%
|2021
|3.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|14.21%
|2020
|5.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|85.95%
|2019
|3.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|77.78%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|35.37%
|Period
|CIPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|79.73%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|14.53%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|13.96%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|37.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|64.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|7.20%
|2021
|3.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|14.21%
|2020
|5.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|85.95%
|2019
|3.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|77.78%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|53.92%
|CIPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIPNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.8 B
|183 K
|28 B
|18.01%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|6
|1336
|67.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|881 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|11.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.34%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|29.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIPNX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.37%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|64.14%
|Cash
|3.63%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|28.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|64.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|70.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|63.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|62.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIPNX % Rank
|Technology
|21.39%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|71.04%
|Healthcare
|20.59%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|66.67%
|Industrials
|19.95%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|18.69%
|Financial Services
|15.01%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|12.79%
|Consumer Defense
|13.56%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|0.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.03%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|96.30%
|Basic Materials
|2.69%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|43.94%
|Communication Services
|1.78%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|58.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|74.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|89.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|89.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIPNX % Rank
|US
|94.46%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|43.43%
|Non US
|1.91%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|72.73%
|CIPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|67.58%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|57.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CIPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CIPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|14.12%
|CIPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIPNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|66.33%
|CIPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CIPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIPNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|25.43%
|CIPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.562
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2004
17.51
17.5%
Scott T. Brayman, CFA – Managing Partner – Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid Cap Strategies Scott has more than 37 years of investment management experience. He is a founding partner of the firm and leads the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain, Scott was a Senior Vice President at NL Capital Management, Inc. and served as a Portfolio Manager with Sentinel Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for managing small cap and mid cap core strategies. He also spent time as a Portfolio Manager and Director of Marketing for Argyle Capital Management in Allentown, Pennsylvania, before joining NL Capital Management, Inc. Scott began his career as a Credit Analyst with the First National Bank of Maryland. Scott graduated cum laude from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 1995 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Finn R. McCoy – Partner – Head Trader Finn brings more than 15 years of financial services experience to the firm. Finn joined Champlain in 2006 as an Associate Operations and moved to the trading desk in 2008 and has served as the firm’s Head Trader since 2016. His prior experience includes internships with the offices of United States Senators Patrick Leahy and James Jeffords, as well as a semester studying abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Finn graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Vermont.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Joseph M. Caligiuri, CFA – Partner – Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid Cap Strategies Joe brings more than 13 years of financial services experience to his role on the small and mid cap investment team. Joe joined Champlain in 2008 and spent two years on the Operations team before moving to the investment team where he covers the industrials and materials sectors. Joe graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. Joe earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2015 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont. Joe currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, VT.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Andrew J. Hanson, CFA – Partner – Analyst Andrew brings more than 15 years of research experience to his role as a technology sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2010, Andrew managed IDC’s U.S. PC Tracker, covered network and endpoint security, and supported the network, telecom, communications, and channels research teams. Andrew graduated from Connecticut College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2015 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont. Andrew currently serves on the Board of Directors’ Finance Committee of the Committee On Temporary Shelter, as well as the Board of Directors of ECHO.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Corey N. Bronner, CFA – Partner – Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid Cap Strategies Corey brings more than 14 years of financial services experience to his role as a consumer and financials sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2010, Corey was an Analyst focusing primarily on the financial services industry at Duff & Phelps Corporation. He also spent time as a Credit Analyst with the commercial lending group at Merchants Bank, a subsidiary of Merchant Bancshares, Inc. (now Community Bank Systems), before joining Duff & Phelps Corporation. Corey graduated magna cum laude from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Corey was inducted into the University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 for his athletic achievements in soccer during his undergraduate career. Corey earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2011 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Joseph J. Farley – Partner – Analyst Joe brings more than 29 years of experience as a securities analyst to his role as a technology sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team as well as the emerging markets team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2014, Joe was a Founder and Portfolio Manager of Kelvingrove Partners, LLC, an investment management firm focused on technology, media, and telecommunications. His investment management career began at Private Capital Management in Naples, FL where he was the Managing Director of Investment Research and a Portfolio Manager. Joe spent over 10 years as a securities analyst on Wall Street, and held senior investment research and management roles at Morgan Stanley, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, and UBS. Joe began his career as a market analyst with AT&T. Joe earned Master and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics from the University at Albany, State University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Robert D. Hallisey – Partner – Analyst Rob brings more than 28 years of financial services experience to his role as a health care sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2016, Rob worked on Fidelity’s fund manager due diligence team for the company’s Workplace Investing clients. Rob’s previous experience includes coverage of the small and mid cap health care sector at BlackRock, Sirios Capital, and John Hancock Funds. Rob graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and earned his Masters of Business Administration degree from Babson College. Rob currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Courtney A. Willson – Principal – Analyst Courtney brings more than 12 years of equity research experience to her role as a consumer sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2018, she held Equity Research Associate roles with both Cowen & Company – where she focused on retailing/specialty stores, luxury, broadlines, and department stores – and with RBC Capital Markets, where she focused on apparel retail. Courtney graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Sociology. Courtney is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) Level III candidate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2019
2.51
2.5%
Jacqueline W. Williams, CFA – Partner – Analyst Jackie brings more than 25 years of experience, including over 15 years of buy-side equity research experience, to her role as a health care sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2019, she held the role of Vice President, Equity Analyst at GW&K Investment Management – where she focused on small and smid cap health care equities – and with AlphaOne Capital Partners, where she focused on small and micro cap health care and industrial equities. Jackie graduated from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and German Literature and earned her Master of Business Administration degree from NYU’s Leonard Stern School of Business. Jackie earned her Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2004 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Ethan C. Ellison, CFA – Senior Associate – Analyst Ethan brings more than five years of equity research experience to his role as an industrials and materials analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2020, he was a Vice President in the Equity Research Department at Morgan Stanley where he focused on power, utilities, and clean technology stocks. Before his time on Wall Street, Ethan served for six years in the United States Air Force, most notably as a Space Operations Analyst. Ethan graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, earned his Master of Science degree in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco, and earned his Master of Business Administration degree, with distinction, from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Ethan earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2020 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
