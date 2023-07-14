Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of medium-sized companies. For purposes of this policy, a medium-sized company is a company that, at the time of initial purchase, is included in either the S&P MidCap 400 or the Russell Midcap Index, or that has a market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index as measured as of the index’s most recent annual reconstitution. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of medium-sized companies that the Adviser believes have strong long-term fundamentals, superior capital appreciation potential and attractive valuations. Through the consistent execution of a fundamental bottom-up investment process, which focuses on an analysis of individual companies, the Adviser expects to identify a diversified portfolio of medium-sized companies that trade at a discount to their estimated intrinsic, or fair values. The Adviser seeks, under normal circumstances, to mitigate company-specific risk by limiting position sizes to 5% of the Fund’s total assets at market value. The Adviser may sell a security when it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value or when new information or fresh perspective about a security invalidates the Adviser’s original thesis for making the investment. The Adviser may also sell securities in order to maintain the 5% limit on position sizes or when exposure to a sector exceeds the Adviser’s sector weight rules, which require that each of the five major sectors (healthcare, consumer, technology, industrial and financial) represent no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund is broadly diversified and the Adviser seeks to create value primarily through favorable stock selection.