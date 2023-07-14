The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks of non-U.S. small-cap to mid-cap companies, which the Fund defines as companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Small-Mid (“SMID”) Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE SMID Index companies ranged from $213 million to $39.3 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $8.6 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE SMID Index are subject to change. Such non-U.S. investments may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund invests no more than 20% of its net assets in U.S. companies (excluding High Social Impact investments). See “About Responsible Investing” in this Prospectus.

The Fund primarily holds stocks of companies in developed countries but as an internationally diverse fund, it may invest in any geographic region of the world (at least three different countries). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The securities in which the Fund invests are often denominated and traded in foreign currencies.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to exploit inefficiencies in the small- and mid-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager looks for companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio manager takes a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.

Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio manager also employs a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency derivatives (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts) to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure. The Fund may also lend its securities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting Fund investments, the portfolio manager utilizes information provided by CRM’s research staff. CRM’s research is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.