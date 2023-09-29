Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 09/29/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$725 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/29/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

CINRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert
  • Inception Date
    Sep 07, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund typically invests at least 65% of its net assets in investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities, as assessed at the time of purchase. A debt security is considered investment grade when assigned a credit quality rating of BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), including Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or Fitch Ratings, or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset-backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)) or if unrated, considered to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.

The Fund invests principally in bonds issued by U.S. corporations, the U.S. Government or its agencies, and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund also may invest in trust preferred securities and other hybrid securities, taxable municipal obligations and loans.

The Fund may invest in ABS and MBS that represent interests in pools of mortgage loans (MBS) or other assets (ABS) assembled for sale to investors by various U.S. governmental agencies, government-related organizations and private issuers. MBS may include collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”).

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in below-investment grade, high-yield debt instruments (commonly known as “junk bonds”), including distressed instruments that are in default.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign debt securities. Foreign debt securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) sponsored or unsponsored.  The Fund may engage in forward foreign currency exchange contracts to seek to hedge against the decline in the value of currencies in which its portfolio holdings are denominated against the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest in money market instruments.  The Fund may also lend its securities.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investment criteria described below. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial strength, management quality and security structural and collateral considerations). The portfolio managers may also use sector rotation and relative value strategies in their management of the Fund.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.  The portfolio managers intend to focus on risk management and also seek to preserve capital to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund intends to seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among its holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The Fund seeks to manage duration and any hedging of interest rate risk through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts (which are a type of derivative instrument).

Responsible Investing. The portfolio manager(s) seek to invest in companies that manage environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risk exposures adequately and that are not exposed to excessive ESG risk through their principal business activities. Companies are analyzed by the investment adviser’s ESG analysts utilizing The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (“Principles”), a framework for considering ESG factors (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus). Each company is evaluated relative to an appropriate peer group based on material ESG factors as determined by the investment adviser. Pursuant to the Principles, the investment adviser seeks to identify companies and other issuers that operate in a manner that is consistent with or promotes environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, equitable societies and respect for human rights, and accountable governance and transparency. The Fund generally invests in issuers that are believed by the investment adviser to operate in accordance with the Principles and may also invest in issuers that the investment adviser believes are likely to operate in accordance with the Principles pending the investment adviser’s engagement activity with such issuer.

Read More

CINRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CINRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CINRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CINRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CINRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CINRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CINRX Category Low Category High CINRX % Rank
Net Assets 725 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 316 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 16.08% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 3.89%
  2. Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Government Portfolio 2.12%
  3. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 1.59%
  4. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 1.58%
  5. Bank of America Corp 1.46%
  6. FG Annuities Life Inc 1.18%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.17%
  8. VMC Finance 2021-HT1 LLC 1.07%
  9. Toronto-Dominion Bank/The 1.02%
  10. Truist Financial Corp 1.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CINRX % Rank
Bonds 		90.44% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		12.46% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.71% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.22% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CINRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.71% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.10% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CINRX % Rank
US 		89.82% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.61% N/A N/A N/A

CINRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CINRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CINRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CINRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

CINRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CINRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CINRX Category Low Category High CINRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CINRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CINRX Category Low Category High CINRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CINRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CINRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

