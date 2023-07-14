Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$592 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.4%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. medium market capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in foreign equity securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Adviser considers medium market capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell Midcap® Index included companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $0.4 billion and $71.7 billion. The Fund will, however, also invest in equity securities of smaller or larger companies. Because medium-market capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions.
The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation while minimizing volatility and risk. To accomplish this goal, the Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes to be of high quality and believes to be undervalued relative to their expected long-term free cash flows. The Adviser refers to this investment philosophy as “Quality Value”.
The Adviser defines high-quality companies as those that meet certain financial, business and management criteria, which may vary over time. These criteria include favorable profitability metrics, sustainable competitive advantages and capable management teams.
The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in companies in one or more economic sectors. Economic sectors include multiple different industries. The Fund will not invest 25% or more of its assets in any one industry.
|Period
|CIMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|38.06%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|72.70%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|56.72%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|8.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|18.35%
|2021
|2.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|89.84%
|2020
|6.9%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|0.82%
|2019
|4.6%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|67.70%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|4.02%
|Period
|CIMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|35.43%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|69.37%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|55.80%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|9.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|18.35%
|2021
|2.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|89.84%
|2020
|6.9%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|0.82%
|2019
|4.6%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|67.70%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|4.89%
|CIMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIMDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|592 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|58.12%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|9
|2354
|99.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|326 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|32.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.39%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|2.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIMDX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.96%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|99.48%
|Cash
|13.04%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|1.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|53.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|53.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|52.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|53.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIMDX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.61%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|3.15%
|Financial Services
|25.49%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|8.92%
|Consumer Defense
|23.88%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|1.05%
|Technology
|9.91%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|44.62%
|Communication Services
|7.14%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|11.29%
|Healthcare
|6.96%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|76.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|96.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|96.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|97.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|98.43%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|98.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIMDX % Rank
|US
|74.07%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|95.80%
|Non US
|12.89%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|7.61%
|CIMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|58.18%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|73.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CIMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CIMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|3.05%
|CIMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIMDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|72.06%
|CIMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CIMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIMDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|91.56%
|CIMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Jeffery Hakala is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Clarkston Capital Partners. He has co-managed the firm’s investment disciplines since the firm’s inception in 2007.Jeffrey is a founding member of Clarkston Capital Partners and leads the firm’s Investment Committee. With over fifteen years of experience in portfolio management, investment research, financial reporting and accounting, he brings a wide range of expertise to CCP’s security analysis and selection activities. Prior to forming the firm, he served as a portfolio manager at Seger-Elvekrog, as a member of the Audit and Advisory Services Group at Arthur Andersen, LLP, and as a portfolio manager with Investment Counsel, Inc. Mr. Hakala is a licensed Certified Public Accountant, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and is an acting member of the CFA Institute and the AICPA. Mr. Hakala serves as a Director of Wright & Filippis. Jeffrey earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance and Accounting, both from Michigan State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Gerald Hakala is a Co-Founder and Director of Research of Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC. He has co-managed the firm’s investment disciplines since the firm’s inception in 2007. Mr. Hakala has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
