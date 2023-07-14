Home
Clarkston Founders Fund

mutual fund
CIMDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.11 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CIMDX) Primary Other (CFMDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Clarkston Founders Fund

CIMDX | Fund

$15.11

$592 M

0.73%

$0.11

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$592 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Clarkston Founders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Clarkston Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    10340157
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Hakala

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. medium market capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in foreign equity securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Adviser considers medium market capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell Midcap® Index included companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $0.4 billion and $71.7 billion. The Fund will, however, also invest in equity securities of smaller or larger companies. Because medium-market capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions.

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation while minimizing volatility and risk. To accomplish this goal, the Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes to be of high quality and believes to be undervalued relative to their expected long-term free cash flows. The Adviser refers to this investment philosophy as “Quality Value”.

The Adviser defines high-quality companies as those that meet certain financial, business and management criteria, which may vary over time. These criteria include favorable profitability metrics, sustainable competitive advantages and capable management teams.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in companies in one or more economic sectors. Economic sectors include multiple different industries. The Fund will not invest 25% or more of its assets in any one industry.

CIMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -10.8% 26.2% 38.06%
1 Yr 2.6% -29.4% 26.4% 72.70%
3 Yr 9.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 56.72%
5 Yr 5.9%* -14.9% 42.0% 8.06%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -41.6% 42.6% 18.35%
2021 2.8% -23.5% 23.2% 89.84%
2020 6.9% -8.6% 93.7% 0.82%
2019 4.6% -2.6% 7.5% 67.70%
2018 -2.1% -8.8% 3.8% 4.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -19.1% 22.1% 35.43%
1 Yr 2.6% -29.4% 36.6% 69.37%
3 Yr 9.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 55.80%
5 Yr 6.4%* -13.5% 42.0% 9.69%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -41.6% 42.6% 18.35%
2021 2.8% -23.5% 23.2% 89.84%
2020 6.9% -8.6% 93.7% 0.82%
2019 4.6% -2.6% 7.5% 67.70%
2018 -1.6% -7.6% 3.8% 4.89%

NAV & Total Return History

CIMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIMDX Category Low Category High CIMDX % Rank
Net Assets 592 M 504 K 30.4 B 58.12%
Number of Holdings 23 9 2354 99.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 326 M 129 K 9.16 B 32.55%
Weighting of Top 10 57.39% 5.3% 99.9% 2.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nielsen Holdings PLC 11.04%
  2. Altice USA Inc Class A 6.21%
  3. Change Healthcare Inc Ordinary Shares 6.05%
  4. Molson Coors Beverage Co Shs -B- Non-Voting 5.64%
  5. CDK Global Inc 5.15%
  6. Brown & Brown Inc 4.97%
  7. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR 4.76%
  8. Willis Towers Watson PLC 4.66%
  9. Stericycle Inc 4.52%
  10. Post Holdings Inc 4.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIMDX % Rank
Stocks 		86.96% 85.69% 100.65% 99.48%
Cash 		13.04% -0.65% 14.30% 1.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 53.02%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 53.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 52.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 53.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIMDX % Rank
Industrials 		26.61% 0.00% 29.02% 3.15%
Financial Services 		25.49% 0.00% 60.11% 8.92%
Consumer Defense 		23.88% 0.00% 33.79% 1.05%
Technology 		9.91% 0.00% 30.07% 44.62%
Communication Services 		7.14% 0.00% 19.80% 11.29%
Healthcare 		6.96% 0.00% 32.47% 76.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 96.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 96.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 97.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 98.43%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 98.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIMDX % Rank
US 		74.07% 55.79% 100.30% 95.80%
Non US 		12.89% 0.00% 36.04% 7.61%

CIMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 16.27% 58.18%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 73.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CIMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 3.05%

CIMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIMDX Category Low Category High CIMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 8.88% 72.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIMDX Category Low Category High CIMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.84% 4.73% 91.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CIMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Hakala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Jeffery Hakala is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Clarkston Capital Partners. He has co-managed the firm’s investment disciplines since the firm’s inception in 2007.Jeffrey is a founding member of Clarkston Capital Partners and leads the firm’s Investment Committee. With over fifteen years of experience in portfolio management, investment research, financial reporting and accounting, he brings a wide range of expertise to CCP’s security analysis and selection activities. Prior to forming the firm, he served as a portfolio manager at Seger-Elvekrog, as a member of the Audit and Advisory Services Group at Arthur Andersen, LLP, and as a portfolio manager with Investment Counsel, Inc. Mr. Hakala is a licensed Certified Public Accountant, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and is an acting member of the CFA Institute and the AICPA. Mr. Hakala serves as a Director of Wright & Filippis. Jeffrey earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance and Accounting, both from Michigan State University.

Gerald Hakala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Gerald Hakala is a Co-Founder and Director of Research of Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC. He has co-managed the firm’s investment disciplines since the firm’s inception in 2007. Mr. Hakala has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

