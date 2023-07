The fund is a money market fund that invests in high quality, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term debt securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated by one or more rating agencies in the highest short-term rating category or, if not rated, are determined by the subadviser to be of equivalent quality.

The fund may invest in all types of money market instruments, including bank obligations, commercial paper and asset-backed securities, structured investments, repurchase agreements and other short-term debt securities. These instruments may be issued or guaranteed by all types of issuers, including U.S. and foreign banks and other private issuers, the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. states and municipalities, or foreign governments. These securities may pay interest at fixed, floating or adjustable rates, or may be issued at a discount. The fund may invest without limit in bank obligations, such as certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers’ acceptances. The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated obligations of non‑U.S. banks. The fund generally limits its investments in foreign securities to U.S. dollar denominated obligations of issuers, including banks and foreign governments, located in the major industrialized countries, although with respect to bank obligations, the branches of the banks issuing the obligations may be located in The Bahamas or the Cayman Islands.

Under Rule 2a‑7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, the fund must follow strict rules as to the credit quality, liquidity, diversification and maturity of its investments. Where required by these rules, the fund’s subadviser or Board of Trustees (the “Board”) will decide whether a security should be held or sold in the event of credit downgrades or certain other events occurring after purchase.

The fund sells and redeems its shares at prices based on the current market value of the securities it holds. Therefore, the share price of the fund will fluctuate along with changes in the market-based value of fund assets. Because the share price of the fund fluctuates, it has what is called a “floating net asset value” or “floating NAV”.