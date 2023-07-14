Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. large market capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in foreign equity securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Adviser considers large market capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations above that of the smallest company based on market capitalization in the S&P500® Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the smallest company based on market capitalization in the S&P500® Index was $4.0 billion. The Fund will, however, also invest in equity securities of smaller companies. Because large market capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions.

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation while minimizing volatility and risk. To accomplish this goal, the Fund invests in companies the Adviser believes to be of high quality and believes to be undervalued relative to their expected long-term free cash flows. The Adviser refers to this investment philosophy as “Quality Value”.

The Adviser defines high-quality companies as those that meet certain financial, business and management criteria, which may vary over time. These criteria include favorable profitability metrics, sustainable competitive advantages and capable management teams.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in companies in one or more economic sectors. Economic sectors include multiple different industries. The Fund will not invest 25% or more of its assets in any one industry.