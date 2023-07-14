Home
Trending ETFs

CIISX (Mutual Fund)

CIISX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Causeway International Small Cap Fund

CIISX | Fund

$13.37

$71.6 M

2.51%

$0.34

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.2%

1 yr return

24.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$71.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Causeway International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Causeway
  • Inception Date
    Oct 20, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    3845294
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    MacDuff Kuhnert

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with smaller market capitalizations located in developed and emerging markets outside the U.S. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies with smaller 
market capitalizations. Smaller market capitalization companies have market capitalizations that do not exceed the highest market capitalization of a company included in the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index (Gross) (the “Small Cap Index”), at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021 the Small Cap Index included companies with market capitalizations of up to $9.2 billion, and included companies in both developed and emerging markets outside the U.S. Some of these companies, although small compared with larger U.S. companies, might be large companies in their local markets. The Fund may continue to invest in a company with a market capitalization that appreciates above the smaller market capitalization threshold and thus may from time to time hold less than 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in a wide range of industries. 
The Investment Adviser uses a quantitative investment approach to purchase and sell investments for the Fund. To select securities, the Investment Adviser’s proprietary computer model analyzes “stock-specific” factors relating to valuation, earnings growth, technical indicators, and competitive strength, and “top‑down” factors relating to macroeconomics and country. Currently, the valuation factor category receives the highest overall weight in the model and stock-specific factors comprise approximately 90% of the score for a company. For each stock, the relative weight assigned to each stock-specific factor differs depending on its classification (for example, value, growth, momentum, capitalization or other classifications). The relative weights of these stock-specific factors are sometimes referred to as “contextual weights.” Factors and their weightings may change over time as the model is revised and updated, or if the classification of a stock changes. In addition to its quantitative research, the Investment Adviser’s fundamental research analysts review the quantitative outputs to attempt to identify and address special issues, such as significant corporate actions or 
management changes, which are difficult to detect quantitatively. 
If the Fund invests in a country, the percentage of the Fund’s total assets attributable to that country is not expected to be greater than the weight of that country in the Small Cap Index, plus 5 percentage points, or less than the weight of that country in the Small Cap Index minus 5 percentage points. In addition, at the discretion of the Investment Adviser, the Fund may invest up to 10% of total Fund assets in foreign and emerging markets not included in the Small Cap Index. The Investment Adviser determines a company’s country by referring to: the stock exchange where its securities are principally traded; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; its MSCI country classification; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located. 
Read More

CIISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% 2.0% 22.5% 13.21%
1 Yr 24.5% 2.6% 38.5% 20.75%
3 Yr 10.6%* 0.5% 19.4% 30.61%
5 Yr 1.5%* -4.5% 4.1% 42.55%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -22.7% 5.8% 43.14%
2021 8.2% -2.9% 9.4% 9.80%
2020 -0.3% -3.7% 9.4% 79.59%
2019 3.4% 0.5% 7.1% 65.96%
2018 -5.2% -6.8% -2.4% 65.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -11.6% 22.5% 13.21%
1 Yr 24.5% -13.7% 38.5% 20.75%
3 Yr 10.6%* 0.5% 19.4% 27.08%
5 Yr 1.5%* -4.5% 7.1% 47.83%
10 Yr N/A* 1.9% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -22.7% 5.8% 43.14%
2021 8.2% -2.9% 9.4% 9.80%
2020 -0.3% -3.7% 9.4% 79.59%
2019 3.4% 0.5% 7.1% 65.96%
2018 -5.2% -6.3% -2.3% 72.73%

NAV & Total Return History

CIISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIISX Category Low Category High CIISX % Rank
Net Assets 71.6 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 76.92%
Number of Holdings 135 10 5533 42.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.8 M 495 K 2.65 B 76.92%
Weighting of Top 10 22.05% 1.9% 99.9% 38.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp 3.65%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIISX % Rank
Stocks 		97.36% 84.41% 100.00% 59.62%
Cash 		2.62% -0.17% 9.05% 36.54%
Other 		0.01% -2.32% 1.02% 42.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 57.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 53.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 55.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIISX % Rank
Industrials 		21.36% 5.36% 31.52% 59.62%
Financial Services 		14.95% 3.05% 32.74% 50.00%
Basic Materials 		12.98% 1.74% 28.84% 28.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.61% 4.00% 24.14% 40.38%
Technology 		10.77% 0.00% 18.01% 32.69%
Energy 		7.68% 0.00% 19.25% 32.69%
Real Estate 		7.06% 0.00% 16.01% 38.46%
Consumer Defense 		6.55% 3.45% 18.05% 42.31%
Communication Services 		3.15% 0.00% 8.94% 69.23%
Utilities 		2.02% 0.00% 15.19% 57.69%
Healthcare 		1.87% 0.00% 9.89% 73.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIISX % Rank
Non US 		96.94% 72.39% 99.90% 32.69%
US 		0.42% 0.00% 20.11% 90.38%

CIISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.36% 4.27% 26.92%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.30% 1.92% 81.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% 56.00%

Sales Fees

CIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 2.00% 119.00% 83.33%

CIISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIISX Category Low Category High CIISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 6.81% 83.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIISX Category Low Category High CIISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.67% -0.10% 4.33% 15.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CIISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

MacDuff Kuhnert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2014

7.62

7.6%

MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined the firm in July 2001. His responsibilities include product development, asset allocation, risk management, and the design and implementation of proprietary valuation models and other quantitative tools. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Kuhnert worked for HW-MLIM as a quantitative research associate, where he created and developed advanced quantitative models used in the international value investment process. Mr. Kuhnert has a BA in Chemistry from Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the Los Angeles Quantitative Investment Association.

Arjun Jayaraman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2014

7.62

7.6%

Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.

Joe Gubler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2014

7.62

7.6%

Joe Gubler, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined Causeway Capital Management LLC in April 2005. From 2002 to April 2005, Mr. Gubler worked as Director of Engineering for the MonsterTRAK division of Monster.com. He was responsible for a cross-functional team that developed, enhanced, and maintained the software that powers the monstertrak.com website. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Gubler developed database-enabled web applications for a wide range of companies, including the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Recording Industry Association of America, Disney, NameSafe.com, and Array Networks. While studying astrophysics at UC San Diego, Mr. Gubler worked as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s stellar interferometry group. Mr. Gubler has a BS, cum laude, in Physics from UC Irvine, an MS in Physics from UC San Diego, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ryan Myers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Myers is a quantitative portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in June 2013 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2021. His responsibilities include alpha research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Myers served as chief investment officer of Iron Castle Asset Management, an investment partnership focused on mid-cap U.S. equities. From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Myers worked as an analyst at Canyon Partners, where he covered the cable, media, telecom and satellite sectors. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Myers was an associate for Oaktree Capital Management in the distressed opportunities group. Mr. Myers began his professional career in 2003 as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs in the technology, media and telecom group. Mr. Myers earned a BA, magna cum laude, in economics from Harvard University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar. Mr. Myers currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Yosemite Conservancy, an organization dedicated to supporting projects and programs that preserve Yosemite National Park and enrich the visitor experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

