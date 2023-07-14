Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
17.2%
1 yr return
24.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$71.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.1%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CIISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|2.0%
|22.5%
|13.21%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|2.6%
|38.5%
|20.75%
|3 Yr
|10.6%*
|0.5%
|19.4%
|30.61%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-4.5%
|4.1%
|42.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|43.14%
|2021
|8.2%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|9.80%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|79.59%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|65.96%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|65.91%
|Period
|CIISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-11.6%
|22.5%
|13.21%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|-13.7%
|38.5%
|20.75%
|3 Yr
|10.6%*
|0.5%
|19.4%
|27.08%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-4.5%
|7.1%
|47.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|43.14%
|2021
|8.2%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|9.80%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|79.59%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|65.96%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
|72.73%
|CIISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|71.6 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|76.92%
|Number of Holdings
|135
|10
|5533
|42.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.8 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|76.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.05%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|38.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIISX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.36%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|59.62%
|Cash
|2.62%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|36.54%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|42.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|57.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|53.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|55.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIISX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.36%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|59.62%
|Financial Services
|14.95%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|50.00%
|Basic Materials
|12.98%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|28.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.61%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|40.38%
|Technology
|10.77%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|32.69%
|Energy
|7.68%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|32.69%
|Real Estate
|7.06%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|38.46%
|Consumer Defense
|6.55%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|42.31%
|Communication Services
|3.15%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|69.23%
|Utilities
|2.02%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|57.69%
|Healthcare
|1.87%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|73.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIISX % Rank
|Non US
|96.94%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|32.69%
|US
|0.42%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|90.38%
|CIISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|26.92%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|81.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|56.00%
|CIISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CIISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|2.00%
|119.00%
|83.33%
|CIISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|83.33%
|CIISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CIISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.67%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|15.38%
|CIISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2014
7.62
7.6%
MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined the firm in July 2001. His responsibilities include product development, asset allocation, risk management, and the design and implementation of proprietary valuation models and other quantitative tools. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Kuhnert worked for HW-MLIM as a quantitative research associate, where he created and developed advanced quantitative models used in the international value investment process. Mr. Kuhnert has a BA in Chemistry from Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the Los Angeles Quantitative Investment Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2014
7.62
7.6%
Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2014
7.62
7.6%
Joe Gubler, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined Causeway Capital Management LLC in April 2005. From 2002 to April 2005, Mr. Gubler worked as Director of Engineering for the MonsterTRAK division of Monster.com. He was responsible for a cross-functional team that developed, enhanced, and maintained the software that powers the monstertrak.com website. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Gubler developed database-enabled web applications for a wide range of companies, including the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Recording Industry Association of America, Disney, NameSafe.com, and Array Networks. While studying astrophysics at UC San Diego, Mr. Gubler worked as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s stellar interferometry group. Mr. Gubler has a BS, cum laude, in Physics from UC Irvine, an MS in Physics from UC San Diego, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Mr. Myers is a quantitative portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in June 2013 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2021. His responsibilities include alpha research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Myers served as chief investment officer of Iron Castle Asset Management, an investment partnership focused on mid-cap U.S. equities. From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Myers worked as an analyst at Canyon Partners, where he covered the cable, media, telecom and satellite sectors. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Myers was an associate for Oaktree Capital Management in the distressed opportunities group. Mr. Myers began his professional career in 2003 as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs in the technology, media and telecom group. Mr. Myers earned a BA, magna cum laude, in economics from Harvard University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar. Mr. Myers currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Yosemite Conservancy, an organization dedicated to supporting projects and programs that preserve Yosemite National Park and enrich the visitor experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
