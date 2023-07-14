Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$194 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.2%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The International High Dividend Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in high dividend paying common stocks of medium-capitalization companies (which are companies with a typical capitalization range of between $5 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment) and large-capitalization companies (which are companies with a typical capitalization range greater than $12 billion at the time of investment) headquartered outside the United States in common stocks traded on exchanges not located in the United States and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As a point of comparison, a high dividend paying common stock that the International High Dividend Fund would invest in would generally have a dividend yield greater than the average dividend yield of the equity securities in the MSCI EAFE Stock Index.
ADRs are depositary receipts for foreign securities denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. securities markets or available through a U.S. broker or dealer. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.
The International High Dividend Fund intends to diversify its investments across different countries, and the percentage of the International High Dividend Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Adviser’s judgment. The International High Dividend Fund intends to invest in the securities of companies located in developed countries and, to a lesser extent, those located in emerging markets. The International High Dividend Fund may consider investments in companies in any of the world’s developed stock markets, such as the United Kingdom and stock markets in the European Union. The International High Dividend Fund also may consider investments in developed and emerging stock markets in Asia, such as Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand. Other developed and emerging stock markets such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and Mexico also may be considered.
The International High Dividend Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and ADRs but may invest in other equity securities, which can include European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), equity interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks. The International High Dividend Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each position in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their growth potential, dividend yield or price.
As part of its strategy, the International High Dividend Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the International High Dividend Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.
The Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that the writing of covered call options is deemed to involve derivatives.
|Period
|CIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|82.04%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|70.06%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|75.72%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|46.76%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|64.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|46.34%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|51.39%
|2020
|0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|52.75%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|36.88%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|34.49%
|Period
|CIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|77.25%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|64.78%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|74.52%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|42.36%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|57.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|CIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|46.34%
|2021
|3.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|51.39%
|2020
|0.1%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|52.75%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|36.88%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|20.91%
|CIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|194 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|72.84%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|3900
|86.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64.3 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|66.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.23%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|19.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIHIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.49%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|85.71%
|Cash
|4.43%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|11.61%
|Other
|0.08%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|16.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|7.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|1.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|5.06%
|CIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|32.93%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|93.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|CIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|8.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|64.11%
|CIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.18%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|41.49%
|CIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.13%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|20.62%
|CIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2005
16.47
16.5%
Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Rahul Sharma serves as a Co - Portfolio Manager on the Global High Dividend ADR strategy and all the firm's other Global and International strategies. Mr. Sharma has been in the investment business for over 15 years. He joined Schafer Cullen in 1999 as a research analyst and moved into portfolio management for the International, Emerging, and Global Equity strategies in 2001. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen, he worked in small business management. Mr. Sharma received his B.A. in Mathematics from the College of William and Mary in 1994.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...