Cullen International High Dividend Fund

mutual fund
CIHIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CIHIX) Primary Adv (CIHDX) C (CIHCX) Retirement (CIHPX)
Cullen International High Dividend Fund

CIHIX | Fund

$10.49

$194 M

5.18%

$0.54

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$194 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Cullen International High Dividend Fund

CIHIX | Fund

$10.49

$194 M

5.18%

$0.54

1.27%

CIHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cullen International High Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cullen Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    18366681
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Cullen

Fund Description

The International High Dividend Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in high dividend paying common stocks of medium-capitalization companies (which are companies with a typical capitalization range of between $5 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment) and large-capitalization companies (which are companies with a typical capitalization range greater than $12 billion at the time of investment) headquartered outside the United States in common stocks traded on exchanges not located in the United States and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). As a point of comparison, a high dividend paying common stock that the International High Dividend Fund would invest in would generally have a dividend yield greater than the average dividend yield of the equity securities in the MSCI EAFE Stock Index.

ADRs are depositary receipts for foreign securities denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. securities markets or available through a U.S. broker or dealer. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.

The International High Dividend Fund intends to diversify its investments across different countries, and the percentage of the International High Dividend Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Adviser’s judgment. The International High Dividend Fund intends to invest in the securities of companies located in developed countries and, to a lesser extent, those located in emerging markets. The International High Dividend Fund may consider investments in companies in any of the world’s developed stock markets, such as the United Kingdom and stock markets in the European Union. The International High Dividend Fund also may consider investments in developed and emerging stock markets in Asia, such as Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand. Other developed and emerging stock markets such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and Mexico also may be considered.

The International High Dividend Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and ADRs but may invest in other equity securities, which can include European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), equity interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks. The International High Dividend Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each position in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their growth potential, dividend yield or price.

As part of its strategy, the International High Dividend Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the International High Dividend Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.

The Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that the writing of covered call options is deemed to involve derivatives.

CIHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -0.2% 22.0% 82.04%
1 Yr 16.6% -23.7% 32.5% 70.06%
3 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 20.6% 75.72%
5 Yr 0.8%* -11.3% 9.6% 46.76%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 9.9% 64.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -27.8% 166.1% 46.34%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 51.39%
2020 0.1% -7.3% 5.5% 52.75%
2019 4.0% 1.1% 7.1% 36.88%
2018 -3.9% -8.1% -1.1% 34.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -9.7% 22.0% 77.25%
1 Yr 16.6% -23.7% 56.0% 64.78%
3 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 22.3% 74.52%
5 Yr 1.1%* -11.3% 12.4% 42.36%
10 Yr 1.7%* -5.5% 13.2% 57.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -27.8% 166.1% 46.34%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 51.39%
2020 0.1% -7.3% 5.5% 52.75%
2019 4.0% 1.1% 7.1% 36.88%
2018 -3.3% -8.1% -1.1% 20.91%

NAV & Total Return History

CIHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIHIX Category Low Category High CIHIX % Rank
Net Assets 194 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 72.84%
Number of Holdings 52 2 3900 86.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 64.3 M 530 K 13.7 B 66.96%
Weighting of Top 10 32.23% 7.3% 99.9% 19.51%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIHIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.49% 75.03% 100.46% 85.71%
Cash 		4.43% -31.92% 11.89% 11.61%
Other 		0.08% -2.35% 6.11% 16.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 7.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 1.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 5.06%

CIHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 21.16% 32.93%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 93.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

CIHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CIHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 8.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 2.00% 158.16% 64.11%

CIHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIHIX Category Low Category High CIHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.18% 0.00% 8.48% 41.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIHIX Category Low Category High CIHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.13% 0.18% 7.85% 20.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CIHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Cullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2005

16.47

16.5%

Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.

Rahul Sharma

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Rahul Sharma serves as a Co - Portfolio Manager on the Global High Dividend ADR strategy and all the firm's other Global and International strategies. Mr. Sharma has been in the investment business for over 15 years. He joined Schafer Cullen in 1999 as a research analyst and moved into portfolio management for the International, Emerging, and Global Equity strategies in 2001. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen, he worked in small business management. Mr. Sharma received his B.A. in Mathematics from the College of William and Mary in 1994.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

