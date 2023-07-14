Home
Trending ETFs

Calamos International Growth Fund

mutual fund
CIGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.36 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CIGIX) Primary C (CIGCX) A (CIGRX) Retirement (CIGOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos International Growth Fund

CIGIX | Fund

$19.36

$214 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$214 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    7554918
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Vacko

Fund Description

The Fund anticipates that under normal circumstances its investment adviser's investment process will result in the Fund investing in an internationally diversified manner, with at least 40% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers. Securities of foreign issuers are securities issues by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government. Although not a principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in securities of issuers in emerging markets to a significant extent.

The Fund's portfolio may include securities of well-established companies with large market capitalizations as well as small, unseasoned companies. The Fund's investment adviser generally defines a large cap company to have a market capitalization in excess of $25 billion and a mid-sized company to have a market capitalization greater than $1 billion, up to $25 billion.

Generally, a small cap company is defined by the investment adviser as having a market capitalization of up to $1 billion. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks out securities that, in the investment adviser's opinion, offer some of the best opportunities for growth. The Fund's investment adviser typically considers the company's financial soundness, earnings and cash flow forecast and quality of management. The investment adviser takes environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into account in making investment decisions. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of

investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country, and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes.

Read More

CIGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -15.6% 24.4% 74.54%
1 Yr 11.6% -15.2% 26.9% 83.94%
3 Yr -4.4%* -27.4% 9.5% 81.98%
5 Yr -1.9%* -10.0% 35.2% 78.13%
10 Yr 0.7%* -3.8% 9.4% 80.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -49.5% -11.5% 71.00%
2021 -4.7% -11.8% 9.8% 88.19%
2020 11.1% -1.7% 22.8% 8.91%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 25.14%
2018 -7.0% -7.5% 11.0% 98.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.3% 24.4% 73.62%
1 Yr 11.6% -46.8% 26.9% 80.96%
3 Yr -4.4%* -27.4% 13.1% 82.43%
5 Yr -1.9%* -10.0% 35.2% 79.66%
10 Yr 2.4%* -3.1% 9.9% 74.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -49.5% -11.5% 71.00%
2021 -4.7% -11.8% 9.8% 88.19%
2020 11.1% -1.7% 22.8% 8.91%
2019 6.7% -1.0% 9.7% 25.14%
2018 -7.0% -7.5% 11.0% 98.83%

NAV & Total Return History

CIGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIGIX Category Low Category High CIGIX % Rank
Net Assets 214 M 167 K 150 B 76.83%
Number of Holdings 86 5 516 36.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.4 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 79.95%
Weighting of Top 10 26.81% 10.3% 99.1% 63.82%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIGIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.02% 88.72% 101.51% 46.08%
Cash 		2.98% -1.51% 11.28% 50.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 67.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 56.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 57.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIGIX % Rank
Industrials 		16.41% 0.68% 31.28% 44.93%
Technology 		15.77% 1.51% 38.21% 67.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.65% 0.00% 46.28% 24.88%
Financial Services 		13.90% 0.00% 38.62% 49.08%
Healthcare 		13.71% 1.36% 29.58% 63.59%
Basic Materials 		8.31% 0.00% 23.15% 30.65%
Energy 		6.01% 0.00% 24.97% 14.98%
Consumer Defense 		5.47% 0.00% 28.66% 77.19%
Communication Services 		4.77% 0.00% 41.13% 46.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 76.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 77.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIGIX % Rank
Non US 		88.56% 70.50% 101.51% 56.68%
US 		8.46% 0.00% 25.68% 27.88%

CIGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 37.19% 33.88%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 1.50% 98.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 19.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

CIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.00% 7.00% 330.00% 92.45%

CIGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIGIX Category Low Category High CIGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 71.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIGIX Category Low Category High CIGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -1.69% 3.16% 39.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CIGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Vacko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2005

17.22

17.2%

Jon Vacko is responsible for portfolio management and investment research. He joined the firm in 2000 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Jon was a credit analyst with Duff & Phelps Credit Rating (now part of Fitch Ratings) in the Financial Institutions Group and served as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

John Hillenbrand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2005

17.22

17.2%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, John Hillenbrand is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. John joined Calamos in 2002 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he served as an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston and ABN AMRO and as an Account Manager - Business Credit Group at Continental Bank. John received a BBA in Public Accounting from Loyola University and an MBA in Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

John Calamos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2005

17.22

17.2%

John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis.   Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major.   The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.

Dennis Cogan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Dennis Cogan is responsible for portfolio management and investment research for the firm’s global, international, and emerging market equity strategies. He joined Calamos in 2005 and has more than 20 years of industry experience. Previously, Dennis worked for Accenture in Strategic Planning and Analysis. He received a BS in Finance from Northern Illinois University.

Nick Niziolek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Nick Niziolek is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Global Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for international, global and emerging market strategies. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Nick joined the firm in 2005 and has 20 years of industry experience, including tenures at ABN AMRO and Bank One. He received a BS in Finance and an MBA from DePaul University.

Eli Pars

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Eli Pars is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Alternative Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Eli has 34 years of industry experience, including 15 at Calamos. Prior to returning to Calamos in 2013, he was a Portfolio Manager at Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, where he co-managed a convertible arbitrage portfolio. Previously, he held senior roles at Mulligan Partners LLC, Ritchie Capital and SAM Investments/The Hampshire Company. Earlier in his career, Eli was a Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager at Calamos. He received a BA in English Literature from the University of Illinois and an MBA with a specialization in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

