Segall Bryant & Hamill International Equity Fund

mutual fund
CIEQX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.22 +0.2 +2.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Name

As of 12/14/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill International Equity Fund

CIEQX | Fund

$10.22

-

0.00%

2.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant &amp; Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies located outside of the United States,
The Fund’s Adviser considers a company to be international (that is outside of the United States) if: (i) it is organized under the laws of a foreign country or maintains its principal offices or headquarters in a foreign country; (ii) its securities are principally traded in a foreign country; or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country, or has at least 50% of its assets in a foreign country. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, with a minimum of ten countries.
The Fund may purchase equity securities on exchanges where the companies are located, on exchanges other than where companies are domiciled (often traded as dual listed securities) or in the form of Depository Receipts, which include American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) or similar securities. The Fund may also purchase participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stocks issued by a foreign company. This type of investment allows the Fund to have exposure to foreign securities without trading directly in the local market.
The Fund’s Adviser uses proprietary quantitative models to evaluate and select countries and securities for the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s Adviser evaluates and selects securities based on value, momentum and profitability models. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
The team utilizes an “integrated” approach to a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment process. The quantitative strategies utilize a top-down approach for assessing ESG characteristics of the portfolio. Specifically, the team controls the aggregate ESG exposure relative to the benchmark similar to other risk factors such as country or sector.
Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
CIEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CIEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIEQX Category Low Category High CIEQX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIEQX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CIEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CIEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIEQX Category Low Category High CIEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIEQX Category Low Category High CIEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

CIEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

