Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.8%
1 yr return
24.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.6%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CIEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|2.27%
|1 Yr
|24.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|2.70%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|16.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|44.01%
|2021
|1.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|61.83%
|2020
|4.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|19.79%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|CIEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIEEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.42 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|25.35%
|Number of Holdings
|469
|1
|10801
|25.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|387 M
|0
|34.5 B
|31.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.58%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|75.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIEEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.19%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|48.58%
|Cash
|1.69%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|50.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.11%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|4.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|70.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|52.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|56.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIEEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.55%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|52.98%
|Industrials
|15.79%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|30.71%
|Healthcare
|12.89%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|39.16%
|Technology
|12.48%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|39.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.81%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|64.77%
|Consumer Defense
|7.97%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|75.25%
|Basic Materials
|7.72%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|58.95%
|Energy
|7.44%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|10.48%
|Communication Services
|4.39%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|79.77%
|Utilities
|3.20%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|38.28%
|Real Estate
|0.75%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|67.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIEEX % Rank
|Non US
|96.62%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|39.94%
|US
|1.57%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|52.92%
|CIEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|63.60%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|76.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CIEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CIEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|83.22%
|CIEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIEEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.21%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|16.29%
|CIEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CIEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIEEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.43%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|54.00%
|CIEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Manolis Liodakis, Ph.D., Partner and Portfolio Manager of Arrowstreet Capital, L.P. and holds a seat on the firm’s Investment Committee. He has held these positions since August 2012. Dr. Liodakis is responsible for many of the functions associated with the day to day implementation of Arrowstreet’s investment strategies. Prior to Arrowstreet, Dr. Liodakis served in various roles at Citadel Asset Management most recently as Managing Director, Global Equities Hybrid Strategies. In addition, he has substantial sell side research experience. He worked for seven years at Citigroup in London, where he was Head of European Quantitative Equity Research and was recognized as Best Quantitative Analyst by Institutional Investor from 2004 to 2008. He has also worked in quantitative research groups at both Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. Manolis received a Ph.D. in Finance from City University, London in 1999 and an MBA in Finance from the University of Birmingham in the UK in 1996. Manolis graduated from Athens University of Economics & Business in 1994 with a B.S. in Economics and Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2018
4.04
4.0%
Jenny Davis, Portfolio Manager. Miss Davis graduated BA in Music from Oxford University in 2008. She worked for Neptune Investment Management as an Assistant Fund Manager for two years before joining Baillie Gifford in 2011. Ms. Davis works full time conducting research for this team covering stocks in all International regions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2018
3.74
3.7%
Tom Walsh, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2009 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Walsh joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Tom graduated LLB (Hons) in Law & Economics from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and is both CFA and ACA qualified. He worked at Fidelity International, Merrill Lynch and Deloitte & Touche before joining Baillie Gifford in 2009.Mr. Walsh has been a member of the ACWI ex-US Alpha PCG since 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
John works with Peter Rathjens and Tuomo Vuolteenaho to formulate Arrowstreet's research agenda. In doing so, he provides investment insights based on the latest academic work and helps to solve specific technical problems that arise as Arrowstreet builds its products. John's industry experience includes eight years consulting with PanAgora Asset Management, before helping to found Arrowstreet Capital. He has consulted to the Federal Reserve Board and the Social Security Advisory Board, has held an appointment as a visiting fellow at the Bank of England, and has directed the Asset Pricing program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. John is the Morton L. and Carole S. Olshan Professor of Economics at Harvard University. Prior to joining Harvard, John was Professor of Economics at Princeton University. In this course of his career John has held visiting appointments at several institutions including the Sloan School at MIT, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the London School of Economics. John is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and served as President of the American Finance Association in 2005. John received his Ph.D. from Yale University in 1984 and a B.A. from Oxford University in 1979.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Derek assists Arrowstreet’s research team in the development and enhancement of the firm’s forecasting and risk models. Derek was an intern at Arrowstreet in 2006 and joined full time in 2008 after working at Goldman Sachs for a year. He received his A.B. in Economics from Harvard in 2007 and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
