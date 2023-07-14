The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets among different asset managers that use various investment styles and strategies to invest in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund’s investment manager, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), and investment subadvisers (Subadvisers) each provide day-to-day portfolio management of a portion of the Fund’s assets, or sleeve of the Fund. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers employ different investment styles and processes that, in the aggregate, are designed to complement the strategies of one another in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective.

Columbia Management is responsible for providing day-to-day portfolio management of a sleeve of the Fund and is also responsible for oversight of the Fund's Subadvisers. The Subadvisers are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership (Arrowstreet), Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited (Baillie Gifford) and Causeway Capital Management LLC (Causeway). Columbia Management, subject to the oversight of the Fund's Board of Trustees, determines the allocation of the Fund's assets to each sleeve, and may change these allocations at any time. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers act independently of one another and use their own methodologies for selecting investments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may invest in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest directly in foreign equity securities, such as common and preferred stock and convertible securities, or indirectly through mutual funds and closed-end funds, as well as depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Fund may invest in securities of or relating to issuers believed to be undervalued (i.e., “value” stocks), represent growth opportunities (i.e., “growth” stocks), or both. The Fund can invest in issuers of any size, including small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts.

The Fund may invest in companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers, other corporate restructurings and other special situations. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services, and industrials sectors.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts, including those regulated as swaps) and futures (including equity futures and index futures), for both hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, for investment purposes to seek to enhance returns or, in certain circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may invest in forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in equity index futures to manage exposure to the securities market and to maintain equity market exposure while managing cash flows.

Each sleeve manager’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities.