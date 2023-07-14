Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

24.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CIEEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Multi-Manager International Equity Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Stobart

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets among different asset managers that use various investment styles and strategies to invest in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund’s investment manager, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager), and investment subadvisers (Subadvisers) each provide day-to-day portfolio management of a portion of the Fund’s assets, or sleeve of the Fund. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers employ different investment styles and processes that, in the aggregate, are designed to complement the strategies of one another in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective.
Columbia Management is responsible for providing day-to-day portfolio management of a sleeve of the Fund and is also responsible for oversight of the Fund's Subadvisers. The Subadvisers are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership (Arrowstreet), Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited (Baillie Gifford) and Causeway Capital Management LLC (Causeway). Columbia Management, subject to the oversight of the Fund's Board of Trustees, determines the allocation of the Fund's assets to each sleeve, and may change these allocations at any time. Columbia Management and the Subadvisers act independently of one another and use their own methodologies for selecting investments.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may invest in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest directly in foreign equity securities, such as common and preferred stock and convertible securities, or indirectly through mutual funds and closed-end funds, as well as depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are receipts issued by a bank or trust company reflecting ownership of underlying securities issued by foreign companies. The Fund may invest in securities of or relating to issuers believed to be undervalued (i.e., “value” stocks), represent growth opportunities (i.e., “growth” stocks), or both. The Fund can invest in issuers of any size, including small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts.
The Fund may invest in companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers, other corporate restructurings and other special situations. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including Europe. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services, and industrials sectors. 
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts, including those regulated as swaps) and futures (including equity futures and index futures), for both hedging and non-hedging purposes including, for example, for investment purposes to seek to enhance returns or, in certain circumstances, when holding a derivative is deemed preferable to holding the underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may invest in forward currency contracts to hedge the currency exposure associated with some or all of the Fund’s securities, to shift investment exposure from one currency to another, to shift U.S. dollar exposure to achieve a representative weighted mix of major currencies in its benchmark, or to adjust an underweight country exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may also invest in equity index futures to manage exposure to the securities market and to maintain equity market exposure while managing cash flows. 
Each sleeve manager’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
CIEEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% 2.1% 19.2% 2.27%
1 Yr 24.4% -20.6% 27.8% 2.70%
3 Yr 6.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 16.24%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -43.6% 71.3% 44.01%
2021 1.7% -15.4% 9.4% 61.83%
2020 4.7% -10.4% 121.9% 19.79%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CIEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -16.4% 19.2% 2.27%
1 Yr 24.4% -27.2% 27.8% 2.70%
3 Yr 6.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 15.14%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CIEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -43.6% 71.3% 44.01%
2021 1.7% -15.4% 9.4% 61.54%
2020 4.7% -10.4% 121.9% 19.79%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CIEEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CIEEX Category Low Category High CIEEX % Rank
Net Assets 2.42 B 1.02 M 369 B 25.35%
Number of Holdings 469 1 10801 25.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 387 M 0 34.5 B 31.53%
Weighting of Top 10 15.58% 1.9% 101.9% 75.58%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CIEEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.19% 0.00% 122.60% 48.58%
Cash 		1.69% -65.15% 100.00% 50.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 1.87% 4.99%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 70.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 52.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 56.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIEEX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.55% 0.00% 47.75% 52.98%
Industrials 		15.79% 5.17% 99.49% 30.71%
Healthcare 		12.89% 0.00% 21.01% 39.16%
Technology 		12.48% 0.00% 36.32% 39.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.81% 0.00% 36.36% 64.77%
Consumer Defense 		7.97% 0.00% 32.29% 75.25%
Basic Materials 		7.72% 0.00% 23.86% 58.95%
Energy 		7.44% 0.00% 16.89% 10.48%
Communication Services 		4.39% 0.00% 21.69% 79.77%
Utilities 		3.20% 0.00% 13.68% 38.28%
Real Estate 		0.75% 0.00% 14.59% 67.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CIEEX % Rank
Non US 		96.62% 0.00% 124.02% 39.94%
US 		1.57% -7.71% 68.98% 52.92%

CIEEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CIEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.02% 26.51% 63.60%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.60% 76.21%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

CIEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CIEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CIEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 2.00% 247.00% 83.22%

CIEEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CIEEX Category Low Category High CIEEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.21% 0.00% 13.15% 16.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CIEEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CIEEX Category Low Category High CIEEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -0.93% 6.38% 54.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CIEEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CIEEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Stobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

Ellen Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

Manolis Liodakis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Manolis Liodakis, Ph.D., Partner and Portfolio Manager of Arrowstreet Capital, L.P. and holds a seat on the firm’s Investment Committee. He has held these positions since August 2012. Dr. Liodakis is responsible for many of the functions associated with the day to day implementation of Arrowstreet’s investment strategies. Prior to Arrowstreet, Dr. Liodakis served in various roles at Citadel Asset Management most recently as Managing Director, Global Equities Hybrid Strategies. In addition, he has substantial sell side research experience. He worked for seven years at Citigroup in London, where he was Head of European Quantitative Equity Research and was recognized as Best Quantitative Analyst by Institutional Investor from 2004 to 2008. He has also worked in quantitative research groups at both Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. Manolis received a Ph.D. in Finance from City University, London in 1999 and an MBA in Finance from the University of Birmingham in the UK in 1996. Manolis graduated from Athens University of Economics & Business in 1994 with a B.S. in Economics and Business.

Jenny Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2018

4.04

4.0%

Jenny Davis, Portfolio Manager. Miss Davis graduated BA in Music from Oxford University in 2008. She worked for Neptune Investment Management as an Assistant Fund Manager for two years before joining Baillie Gifford in 2011. Ms. Davis works full time conducting research for this team covering stocks in all International regions.

Tom Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Tom Walsh, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2009 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Walsh joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Tom graduated LLB (Hons) in Law & Economics from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and is both CFA and ACA qualified. He worked at Fidelity International, Merrill Lynch and Deloitte & Touche before joining Baillie Gifford in 2009.Mr. Walsh has been a member of the ACWI ex-US Alpha PCG since 2018.

John Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

John works with Peter Rathjens and Tuomo Vuolteenaho to formulate Arrowstreet's research agenda. In doing so, he provides investment insights based on the latest academic work and helps to solve specific technical problems that arise as Arrowstreet builds its products. John's industry experience includes eight years consulting with PanAgora Asset Management, before helping to found Arrowstreet Capital. He has consulted to the Federal Reserve Board and the Social Security Advisory Board, has held an appointment as a visiting fellow at the Bank of England, and has directed the Asset Pricing program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. John is the Morton L. and Carole S. Olshan Professor of Economics at Harvard University. Prior to joining Harvard, John was Professor of Economics at Princeton University. In this course of his career John has held visiting appointments at several institutions including the Sloan School at MIT, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the London School of Economics. John is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and served as President of the American Finance Association in 2005. John received his Ph.D. from Yale University in 1984 and a B.A. from Oxford University in 1979.

Derek Vance

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Derek assists Arrowstreet’s research team in the development and enhancement of the firm’s forecasting and risk models. Derek was an intern at Arrowstreet in 2006 and joined full time in 2008 after working at Goldman Sachs for a year. He received his A.B. in Economics from Harvard in 2007 and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

