Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in dividend-paying equities (including common and preferred stocks and invests in units of Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Companies in certain economic sectors of the market have historically provided higher dividend yields than companies in other sectors and industries. Given the Fund's focus on dividend-paying securities, the Fund may, from time to time, have a greater exposure to these higher dividend-yield sectors and industries than the broader equity market. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government. The Fund may invest in options in furtherance of its investment strategy.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in MLPs. MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. By confining their operations to these specific activities, their interests or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges similar to the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.