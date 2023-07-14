Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
12.3%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$414 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CICGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|81.19%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|73.62%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|74.57%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|72.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|CICGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CICGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|414 M
|167 K
|150 B
|66.06%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|5
|516
|93.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|62.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.51%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|25.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CICGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.19%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|51.38%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|42.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|62.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|68.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|57.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|58.99%
|CICGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|14.72%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|CICGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|62.22%
|CICGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CICGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|39.06%
|CICGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CICGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|72.64%
|CICGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CICGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CICGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|91.42%
|CICGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Mark Phelps is Chief Investment Officer of Concentrated Global Growth. Prior to joining AB in December 2013, he was president and managing director of Global Investments at W.P. Stewart & Co. From September 2008 to June 2013, Phelps also served as W.P. Stewart’s chief executive officer. He originally joined W.P. Stewart & Co. (Europe) in February 2005 as a global portfolio manager. Prior to that, Phelps held senior positions with the Kleinwort Benson/Dresdner Bank organization in London and San Francisco, most recently serving as CIO for Global Equities at Dresdner RCM in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Dev Chakrabarti is a Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst for Concentrated Global Growth. Prior to joining AB in December 2013, he was a portfolio manager/analyst on the global equity research and portfolio-management team at WPS Advisors. Chakrabarti joined W.P. Stewart in 2005 as a member of the European equity research and portfolio-management team, and moved to New York in 2008 to focus on global portfolios. Earlier in his career, he worked as an M&A analyst at Merrill Lynch, a financial analyst at Unilever and an equity analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities, where he specialized in European technology stocks. Chakrabarti holds a BSc (Hons) in economics from the University of Bristol and an MSc in finance from London Business School. Location: London
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
