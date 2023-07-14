The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies, and in companies in at least three countries other than the United States.

The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to offer favorable long-term growth potential and that are trading at attractive valuations. The Adviser employs an appraisal method which attempts to measure each prospective company’s quality and growth rate by numerous factors. Such factors include: a company’s record and projections of profit and earnings growth, accuracy and availability of information with respect to the company, success and experience of management, accessibility of management to the Adviser, product lines and competitive position both in the United States and abroad, lack of cyclicality, large market capitalization and liquidity of the company’s securities. The Adviser compares these results to the characteristics of the general stock markets to determine the relative attractiveness of each company at a given time. The Adviser weighs economic, political and market factors in making investment decisions; this appraisal technique attempts to measure each investment candidate not only against other stocks of the same industry and region, but also against a broad spectrum of investments.

The Fund invests in a relatively small number of individual stocks, generally 25 to 35 companies. The Fund primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies, which are currently defined for the Fund as companies that have market capitalizations of $2.0 billion or more. The Fund’s holdings of non-U.S. companies may include some companies located in emerging markets, and at times emerging market companies may make up a significant portion of the Fund.

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact of the returns of equity securities. While the Adviser may hedge the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives, it is not required to do so.