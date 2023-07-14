Home
Trending ETFs

CICGX (Mutual Fund)

CICGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AB Concentrated International Growth Portfolio

CICGX | Fund

$10.66

$414 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$414 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CICGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Concentrated International Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Phelps

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies, and in companies in at least three countries other than the United States.
The Fund invests in companies that are determined by the Adviser to offer favorable long-term growth potential and that are trading at attractive valuations. The Adviser employs an appraisal method which attempts to measure each prospective company’s quality and growth rate by numerous factors. Such factors include: a company’s record and projections of profit and earnings growth, accuracy and availability of information with respect to the company, success and experience of management, accessibility of management to the Adviser, product lines and competitive position both in the United States and abroad, lack of cyclicality, large market capitalization and liquidity of the company’s securities. The Adviser compares these results to the characteristics of the general stock markets to determine the relative attractiveness of each company at a given time. The Adviser weighs economic, political and market factors in making investment decisions; this appraisal technique attempts to measure each investment candidate not only against other stocks of the same industry and region, but also against a broad spectrum of investments.
The Fund invests in a relatively small number of individual stocks, generally 25 to 35 companies. The Fund primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies, which are currently defined for the Fund as companies that have market capitalizations of $2.0 billion or more. The Fund’s holdings of non-U.S. companies may include some companies located in emerging markets, and at times emerging market companies may make up a significant portion of the Fund.
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can have a dramatic impact of the returns of equity securities. While the Adviser may hedge the foreign currency exposure resulting from the Fund’s security positions through the use of currency-related derivatives, it is not required to do so.
Read More

CICGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -15.6% 24.4% 81.19%
1 Yr 13.8% -15.2% 26.9% 73.62%
3 Yr -3.6%* -27.4% 9.5% 74.57%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 72.73%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -49.5% -11.5% 74.71%
2021 0.2% -11.8% 9.8% 55.42%
2020 6.1% -1.7% 22.8% 50.89%
2019 7.2% -1.0% 9.7% 14.53%
2018 -5.1% -7.5% 11.0% 82.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -35.3% 24.4% 80.05%
1 Yr 13.8% -46.8% 26.9% 71.33%
3 Yr -3.6%* -27.4% 13.1% 75.00%
5 Yr -1.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 75.93%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -49.5% -11.5% 74.71%
2021 0.2% -11.8% 9.8% 55.42%
2020 6.1% -1.7% 22.8% 50.89%
2019 7.2% -1.0% 9.7% 14.53%
2018 -5.1% -7.5% 11.0% 85.09%

NAV & Total Return History

CICGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CICGX Category Low Category High CICGX % Rank
Net Assets 414 M 167 K 150 B 66.06%
Number of Holdings 36 5 516 93.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 155 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 62.67%
Weighting of Top 10 37.51% 10.3% 99.1% 25.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  10. Nidec Corp 5.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CICGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.19% 88.72% 101.51% 51.38%
Cash 		3.81% -1.51% 11.28% 42.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 62.67%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 68.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 57.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 58.99%

CICGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.01% 37.19% 14.72%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 51.61%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

CICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 62.22%

Trading Fees

CICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 7.00% 330.00% 39.06%

CICGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CICGX Category Low Category High CICGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 72.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CICGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CICGX Category Low Category High CICGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -1.69% 3.16% 91.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CICGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CICGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Phelps

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Mark Phelps is Chief Investment Officer of Concentrated Global Growth. Prior to joining AB in December 2013, he was president and managing director of Global Investments at W.P. Stewart & Co. From September 2008 to June 2013, Phelps also served as W.P. Stewart’s chief executive officer. He originally joined W.P. Stewart & Co. (Europe) in February 2005 as a global portfolio manager. Prior to that, Phelps held senior positions with the Kleinwort Benson/Dresdner Bank organization in London and San Francisco, most recently serving as CIO for Global Equities at Dresdner RCM in San Francisco.

Dev Chakrabarti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Dev Chakrabarti is a Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst for Concentrated Global Growth. Prior to joining AB in December 2013, he was a portfolio manager/analyst on the global equity research and portfolio-management team at WPS Advisors. Chakrabarti joined W.P. Stewart in 2005 as a member of the European equity research and portfolio-management team, and moved to New York in 2008 to focus on global portfolios. Earlier in his career, he worked as an M&A analyst at Merrill Lynch, a financial analyst at Unilever and an equity analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities, where he specialized in European technology stocks. Chakrabarti holds a BSc (Hons) in economics from the University of Bristol and an MSc in finance from London Business School. Location: London

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

