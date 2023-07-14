Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$414 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load 4.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CIAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|75.92%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|68.81%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|68.15%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|64.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|73.78%
|2021
|0.6%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|50.84%
|2020
|6.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|47.84%
|2019
|7.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|10.34%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|80.41%
|Period
|CIAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|75.00%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|66.51%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|68.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|67.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CIAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|73.78%
|2021
|0.6%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|50.84%
|2020
|6.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|47.84%
|2019
|7.4%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|10.34%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|83.33%
|CIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|414 M
|167 K
|150 B
|65.60%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|5
|516
|91.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|62.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.51%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|25.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CIAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.19%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|50.46%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|41.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|12.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|26.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|1.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|3.46%
|CIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|45.56%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|48.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|CIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.25%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|85.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CIAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|37.76%
|CIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|30.57%
|CIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CIAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|55.22%
|CIAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Dev Chakrabarti is a Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst for Concentrated Global Growth. Prior to joining AB in December 2013, he was a portfolio manager/analyst on the global equity research and portfolio-management team at WPS Advisors. Chakrabarti joined W.P. Stewart in 2005 as a member of the European equity research and portfolio-management team, and moved to New York in 2008 to focus on global portfolios. Earlier in his career, he worked as an M&A analyst at Merrill Lynch, a financial analyst at Unilever and an equity analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities, where he specialized in European technology stocks. Chakrabarti holds a BSc (Hons) in economics from the University of Bristol and an MSc in finance from London Business School. Location: London
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Mark Phelps is Chief Investment Officer of Concentrated Global Growth. Prior to joining AB in December 2013, he was president and managing director of Global Investments at W.P. Stewart & Co. From September 2008 to June 2013, Phelps also served as W.P. Stewart’s chief executive officer. He originally joined W.P. Stewart & Co. (Europe) in February 2005 as a global portfolio manager. Prior to that, Phelps held senior positions with the Kleinwort Benson/Dresdner Bank organization in London and San Francisco, most recently serving as CIO for Global Equities at Dresdner RCM in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...