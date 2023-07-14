Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$41.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.6%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load 2.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed-income securities (often referred to as "junk bonds") issued by both U.S. and foreign companies. Although not a principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in securities of issuers in emerging markets to a significant extent.
The high yield fixed-income securities in which the Fund intends to invest have lower credit ratings than investment grade securities (those rated BBB or higher by S&P, or Baa or higher by Moody's). However, junk bonds typically offer a significantly higher yield, as well as greater risks, than investment grade securities. S&P's and Moody's ratings are used only as preliminary indicators of investment quality. The Fund also uses its own credit research and analysis. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes, such as large-scale events on the country-wide, continental and global scale, implementing opportunistic investment strategies to capitalize on geopolitical trends.
The Fund may invest in both convertible (including synthetic convertible) and non-convertible high yield bonds. Convertible debt securities are exchangeable for equity securities of the issuer at a predetermined price, and typically offer greater appreciation potential than non-convertible debt securities. References in this prospectus to the Fund "investing" in any instrument, security or strategy include direct or indirect investment, including gaining exposure through derivatives, master limited partnerships or other investment companies.
A synthetic convertible instrument is a financial instrument (or two or more securities held in tandem) that is designed to simulate the economic characteristics of a convertible security through the combined features of a debt instrument and a security providing an option on an equity security. The Fund may establish a synthetic convertible instrument by combining fixed-income securities (which may be either convertible or non-convertible) with the right to acquire equity securities. In establishing a synthetic instrument, the Fund may combine a basket of fixed-income securities with a basket of warrants or options that together produce economic characteristics similar to a convertible security. Within each basket of fixed-income securities and warrants or options, different companies may issue the fixed-income and convertible components, which may be purchased separately and at different times.
|Period
|CHYDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|60.67%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|68.27%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|27.89%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|58.55%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|83.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|CHYDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|43.56%
|2021
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|17.82%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|66.98%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|55.30%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|87.37%
|Period
|CHYDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|56.29%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|62.63%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|27.53%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|31.69%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|19.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|CHYDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|42.07%
|2021
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|17.97%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|66.98%
|2019
|2.1%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|34.42%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|22.49%
|CHYDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHYDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.1 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|92.53%
|Number of Holdings
|490
|2
|2736
|29.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.65 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|97.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.61%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|86.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHYDX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.20%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|63.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.98%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|26.21%
|Cash
|1.94%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|68.52%
|Stocks
|1.83%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|23.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.05%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|13.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|42.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHYDX % Rank
|Energy
|75.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.08%
|Communication Services
|8.55%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|34.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.10%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|38.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|28.84%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|28.04%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.98%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.22%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHYDX % Rank
|US
|1.78%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|22.40%
|Non US
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|28.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHYDX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.15%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|40.18%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.97%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|74.34%
|Securitized
|1.88%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|18.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|35.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|19.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|42.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHYDX % Rank
|US
|84.64%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|23.57%
|Non US
|8.56%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|81.84%
|CHYDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|27.15%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|63.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CHYDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|90.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CHYDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CHYDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|26.99%
|CHYDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHYDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.05%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|52.40%
|CHYDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CHYDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHYDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.10%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|65.52%
|CHYDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2009
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2009
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2008
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2008
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2007
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2006
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2005
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2005
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2004
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2004
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2004
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2003
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2003
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2003
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2002
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2002
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2001
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2001
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2001
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 1999
22.84
22.8%
John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis. Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2004
18.26
18.3%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, John Hillenbrand is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. John joined Calamos in 2002 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he served as an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston and ABN AMRO and as an Account Manager - Business Credit Group at Continental Bank. John received a BBA in Public Accounting from Loyola University and an MBA in Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2014
8.25
8.3%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Eli Pars is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Alternative Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Eli has 34 years of industry experience, including 15 at Calamos. Prior to returning to Calamos in 2013, he was a Portfolio Manager at Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, where he co-managed a convertible arbitrage portfolio. Previously, he held senior roles at Mulligan Partners LLC, Ritchie Capital and SAM Investments/The Hampshire Company. Earlier in his career, Eli was a Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager at Calamos. He received a BA in English Literature from the University of Illinois and an MBA with a specialization in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Jon Vacko is responsible for portfolio management and investment research. He joined the firm in 2000 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Jon was a credit analyst with Duff & Phelps Credit Rating (now part of Fitch Ratings) in the Financial Institutions Group and served as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Chuck Carmody joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in 2004 and since February 2016 is a Co-Portfolio Manager, as well as a Senior Fixed Income Trader. From January 2010 to February 2016 he was a Senior Trader.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2016
5.5
5.5%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Matt Freund is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Fixed Income Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Matt joined Calamos in 2016 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. During this time, he also served as lead portfolio manager for several highly regarded fixed income mutual funds. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a BA in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
