The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed-income securities (often referred to as "junk bonds") issued by both U.S. and foreign companies. Although not a principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in securities of issuers in emerging markets to a significant extent.

The high yield fixed-income securities in which the Fund intends to invest have lower credit ratings than investment grade securities (those rated BBB or higher by S&P, or Baa or higher by Moody's). However, junk bonds typically offer a significantly higher yield, as well as greater risks, than investment grade securities. S&P's and Moody's ratings are used only as preliminary indicators of investment quality. The Fund also uses its own credit research and analysis. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes, such as large-scale events on the country-wide, continental and global scale, implementing opportunistic investment strategies to capitalize on geopolitical trends.

The Fund may invest in both convertible (including synthetic convertible) and non-convertible high yield bonds. Convertible debt securities are exchangeable for equity securities of the issuer at a predetermined price, and typically offer greater appreciation potential than non-convertible debt securities. References in this prospectus to the Fund "investing" in any instrument, security or strategy include direct or indirect investment, including gaining exposure through derivatives, master limited partnerships or other investment companies.

A synthetic convertible instrument is a financial instrument (or two or more securities held in tandem) that is designed to simulate the economic characteristics of a convertible security through the combined features of a debt instrument and a security providing an option on an equity security. The Fund may establish a synthetic convertible instrument by combining fixed-income securities (which may be either convertible or non-convertible) with the right to acquire equity securities. In establishing a synthetic instrument, the Fund may combine a basket of fixed-income securities with a basket of warrants or options that together produce economic characteristics similar to a convertible security. Within each basket of fixed-income securities and warrants or options, different companies may issue the fixed-income and convertible components, which may be purchased separately and at different times.