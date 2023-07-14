Greg Jones, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. He joined Alger in March 2018 and has 34 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Gregory worked at Redwood Investments where he was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Previously, he was Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager at Ashfield Capital Partners. In addition, Gregory founded Jadeite Capital in 2007, formed to manage APAC, emerging markets, and global long-short equity funds. Prior, Gregory was Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Clay Finlay, Inc. Gregory earned his B.A. from Duke University, and M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. In addition, Gregory is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Greg also served on the board and management committees of Clay Finlay, Inc. and Ashfield Capital Partners.