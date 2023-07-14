Home
Trending ETFs

CHTYX (Mutual Fund)

CHTYX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$3.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CHTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Charter Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Ram

Fund Description

The portfolio management team seeks to construct a portfolio of issuers that have high or improving return on invested capital, quality management, a strong competitive position and that are trading at attractive valuations. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers.The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, which include foreign debt and foreign equity securities.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts.The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to gain exposure to the broad market by equitizing cash and as a hedge against downside risk.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.The portfolio managers use fundamental research to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio, which is comprised of both growth and value stocks. While the process may change over time or vary in particular cases, in general the selection process currently uses a fundamental approach in analyzing issuers on factors such as a company’s financial performance, company strength and prospects, industry position, and business model and management strength. Industry outlook, market trends and general economic conditions may also be considered. The portfolio is constructed and regularly monitored based upon several analytical tools, including quantitative investment models. Quantitative models are used as part of the idea generation process to rank securities within each sector to identify potential buy and sell candidates for further fundamental analysis. The Fund aims to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio across major economic sectors by applying investment parameters for both sector and position size. The portfolio managers use the following sell criteria: the stock price is approaching its target, deterioration in the company’s competitive position, poor execution by the company’s management, or identification of more attractive alternative investment ideas.
Read More

CHTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -14.3% 35.6% 14.19%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.9% 38.6% 36.63%
3 Yr 3.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 64.23%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 80.28%
10 Yr -1.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 90.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -56.3% 28.9% 71.80%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 78.27%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.15%
2019 2.1% -8.3% 8.9% 95.50%
2018 -4.1% -13.5% 12.6% 77.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -20.5% 35.6% 11.78%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.9% 40.3% 29.13%
3 Yr 3.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 64.25%
5 Yr -1.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 82.91%
10 Yr 3.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 83.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -56.3% 28.9% 71.88%
2021 4.5% -20.5% 152.6% 78.27%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.07%
2019 2.1% -8.3% 8.9% 95.50%
2018 -4.1% -10.9% 12.6% 87.22%

NAV & Total Return History

CHTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHTYX Category Low Category High CHTYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.13 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 34.44%
Number of Holdings 85 2 4154 57.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.16 B 288 K 270 B 31.62%
Weighting of Top 10 36.56% 1.8% 106.2% 29.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.74%
  2. Apple Inc 5.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.74%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.87%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.33%
  6. Procter & Gamble Co 3.17%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.12%
  8. Prologis Inc 3.06%
  9. Lockheed Martin Corp 2.93%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHTYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.83% 0.00% 130.24% 54.34%
Cash 		1.17% -102.29% 100.00% 43.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.83%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 59.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 59.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHTYX % Rank
Technology 		25.01% 0.00% 48.94% 35.38%
Healthcare 		15.77% 0.00% 60.70% 26.03%
Financial Services 		11.45% 0.00% 55.59% 85.07%
Industrials 		10.61% 0.00% 29.90% 28.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.18% 0.00% 30.33% 60.18%
Consumer Defense 		8.65% 0.00% 47.71% 20.21%
Communication Services 		6.15% 0.00% 27.94% 78.64%
Energy 		4.93% 0.00% 41.64% 26.80%
Real Estate 		3.10% 0.00% 31.91% 35.53%
Basic Materials 		2.21% 0.00% 25.70% 73.51%
Utilities 		1.93% 0.00% 20.91% 68.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHTYX % Rank
US 		95.36% 0.00% 127.77% 59.92%
Non US 		3.47% 0.00% 32.38% 34.19%

CHTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 49.27% 52.31%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 2.00% 68.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 67.12%

CHTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHTYX Category Low Category High CHTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 24.06% 80.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHTYX Category Low Category High CHTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.63% -54.00% 6.06% 53.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CHTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Ram

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Benjamin Ram has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc, Mr. Ram was sector manager for financial investments and a co-portfolio manager for mid-cap portfolios with the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as Portfolio Manager Mid Cap Strategies, Sector Manager Financials at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from January 2006 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. He was a financial analyst, from 2003 to 2005, and co-portfolio manager, from 2005 to 2006, at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Inc. Mr. Ram was a bank analyst at Legg Mason Securities from 2000 to 2003 and was a senior financial analyst at the CitiFinancial division of Citigroup, Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Ram is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. Ben holds an M.B.A. from John Hopkins University and a B.A. in economics from the University of Maryland.

Paul Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Paul Larson has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds since January 2013. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he was a portfolio manager and Chief Equity Strategist at Morningstar, during which time he was also an editor of Morningstar’s Stocklnvestor newsletter, which tracked Mr. Larson’s recommendations. He was previously an analyst at Morningstar covering the energy sector and oversaw the firm’s natural resources analysts. During his tenure at Morningstar, Mr. Larson also contributed to the ongoing development of Morningstar’s moat methodology and their initiation of the moat trend methodology. Prior to joining Morningstar in 2002, Mr. Larson was an analyst with The Motley Fool. Mr. Larson holds an M.B.A. from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in bioengineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Manind Govil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Mani Govil serves as head of the Main Street Team and lead portfolio manager of Main Street Fund. Mani has more than 15 years of experience managing core equity portfolios and was named one of the “20 Rising Stars” in the mutual fund industry by Institutional Investor in 2008. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2009, Mani managed the RS Large Cap Alpha Fund (formerly Guardian Park Avenue Fund) from August 2005 to March 2009. Mani first managed the fund at Guardian Life Insurance Company from August 2005 to October 2006 and then at RS Investments, now a unit of Guardian, from October 2006 to March 2009. At RS, Mani worked as head of core equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. At Guardian, Mani served as head of equity investments and lead portfolio manager for large-cap blend/core equity. Earlier in his career, as co-head of equities and head of research at Mercantile Capital Advisers, Mani managed the Mercantile Growth and Income Fund. He holds an M.B.A from the University of Cincinnati and a B.Comm. degree from the University of Bombay, India. Mani is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

