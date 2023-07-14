Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AMG River Road Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
CHTTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.67 -0.15 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (CHTTX) Primary Inst (ABMIX) Inst (ABIZX)
CHTTX (Mutual Fund)

AMG River Road Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.67 -0.15 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (CHTTX) Primary Inst (ABMIX) Inst (ABIZX)
CHTTX (Mutual Fund)

AMG River Road Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.67 -0.15 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
N (CHTTX) Primary Inst (ABMIX) Inst (ABIZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road Mid Cap Value Fund

CHTTX | Fund

$18.67

$336 M

0.87%

$0.16

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-14.9%

Net Assets

$336 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 149.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road Mid Cap Value Fund

CHTTX | Fund

$18.67

$336 M

0.87%

$0.16

1.18%

CHTTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG River Road Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 19, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. Andrew Beck

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of mid-capitalization companies. The Fund currently considers mid-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of acquisition within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index (between $3.6 billion and $46.4 billion as of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021)). This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently drops below or appreciates above this capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of mid-cap companies at any given time.
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that River Road Asset Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“River Road” or the “Subadviser”), believes are undervalued. Value investing involves buying stocks that River Road believes are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. The Fund may also invest in common 
stock of companies with market capitalizations that are above or below that of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of acquisition, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), convertible securities, preferred securities, and foreign securities (directly and through depositary receipts). 
The Subadviser’s investment philosophy is based upon its proprietary Absolute Value® approach, which seeks to generate attractive, sustainable, low volatility returns over the long term, with an emphasis on minimizing downside portfolio risk. 
The Subadviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, making security-specific research central to the Subadviser’s process. At the core of the Subadviser’s Absolute Value® approach is a systematic method for assessing the ‘risk-to-reward’ characteristics of an investment. The goal of the research process is to formulate two outputs from which an investment decision is made – conviction rating (risk) and discount to value (reward). A stock’s conviction rating combined with its discount to value determine not only whether the stock qualifies for investment, but also how the stock will be sized within the Fund. 
The Subadviser employs a balanced approach to diversification and a structured sell discipline that seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and the risk of permanent loss of capital. 
Read More

CHTTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -10.8% 26.2% 5.51%
1 Yr 11.3% -29.4% 26.4% 18.64%
3 Yr -14.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 100.00%
5 Yr -14.9%* -14.9% 42.0% 100.00%
10 Yr -8.0%* -8.0% 20.5% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -41.6% 42.6% 64.63%
2021 -23.5% -23.5% 23.2% 100.00%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 71.12%
2019 1.8% -2.6% 7.5% 96.91%
2018 -5.6% -8.8% 3.8% 79.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -19.1% 22.1% 4.72%
1 Yr 11.3% -29.4% 36.6% 14.92%
3 Yr -14.4%* -14.4% 93.1% 100.00%
5 Yr -13.5%* -13.5% 42.0% 100.00%
10 Yr -3.1%* -3.7% 21.6% 98.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -41.6% 42.6% 64.63%
2021 -23.5% -23.5% 23.2% 100.00%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 71.12%
2019 1.8% -2.6% 7.5% 96.91%
2018 -4.0% -7.6% 3.8% 59.77%

NAV & Total Return History

CHTTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHTTX Category Low Category High CHTTX % Rank
Net Assets 336 M 504 K 30.4 B 69.63%
Number of Holdings 44 9 2354 90.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M 129 K 9.16 B 59.06%
Weighting of Top 10 36.43% 5.3% 99.9% 11.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tegna Inc 5.24%
  2. LKQ Corp 4.49%
  3. News Corp Class A 4.18%
  4. Air Transport Services Group Inc 4.11%
  5. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 3.93%
  6. Liberty SiriusXM Group C 3.82%
  7. Charles Schwab Corp 3.77%
  8. Ares Management Corp Class A 3.68%
  9. SEI Investments Co 3.66%
  10. Molson Coors Beverage Co B 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHTTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.10% 85.69% 100.65% 31.50%
Cash 		0.90% -0.65% 14.30% 68.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 54.07%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 54.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 53.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 54.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHTTX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.26% 0.00% 60.11% 23.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.97% 0.00% 29.62% 6.04%
Communication Services 		12.05% 0.00% 19.80% 5.51%
Industrials 		11.18% 0.00% 29.02% 77.69%
Technology 		10.20% 0.00% 30.07% 34.38%
Energy 		9.27% 0.00% 29.17% 20.47%
Consumer Defense 		7.30% 0.00% 33.79% 26.51%
Healthcare 		4.98% 0.00% 32.47% 88.98%
Basic Materials 		2.27% 0.00% 23.88% 88.71%
Utilities 		1.83% 0.00% 24.69% 86.09%
Real Estate 		1.68% 0.00% 40.74% 86.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHTTX % Rank
US 		92.61% 55.79% 100.30% 65.88%
Non US 		6.49% 0.00% 36.04% 22.57%

CHTTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 16.27% 36.73%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.20% 23.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 29.41%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 68.93%

Sales Fees

CHTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 149.00% 0.00% 227.00% 97.11%

CHTTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHTTX Category Low Category High CHTTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 8.88% 72.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHTTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHTTX Category Low Category High CHTTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.84% 4.73% 89.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHTTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHTTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. Andrew Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Mr. Beck serves as Chief Executive Officer for River Road. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for River Road’s Small Cap Value, Small-Mid Cap Value, Mid Cap Value, and Focused Absolute Value® Portfolios. Mr. Beck is the largest individual shareholder in the firm and serves as Chair of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to co-founding River Road in 2005, Mr. Beck served as Senior Research Analyst and, later, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for SMC Capital Inc. (Commonwealth SMC).

Matthew Moran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Mr. Moran serves as a portfolio manager of River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. Mr. Moran holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2007, Mr. Moran held various investment positions at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morningstar.

Daniel Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Mr. Johnson serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. He previously served as Senior Equity Analyst for River Road. Mr. Johnson holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2006, Mr. Johnson was a public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×