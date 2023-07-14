Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$175 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Kentucky income and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Kentucky Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. A significant portion of the Kentucky Obligations in which the Fund invests consist of revenue bonds, which are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Kentucky Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either
|·
|be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
|·
|if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Manager, Aquila Investment Management LLC.
The Manager selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.
|Period
|CHTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|81.90%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|64.65%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|47.30%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|46.90%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|59.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|CHTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|31.90%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|75.19%
|2020
|0.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|65.50%
|2019
|0.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|74.67%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|26.95%
|CHTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHTFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|175 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|73.46%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|1
|14000
|72.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.7 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|62.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.40%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|29.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHTFX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.35%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|56.76%
|Cash
|1.65%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|42.13%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|17.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|14.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|15.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|14.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHTFX % Rank
|Municipal
|97.48%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|65.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.86%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|41.31%
|Corporate
|0.66%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|4.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|14.12%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|15.92%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|19.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHTFX % Rank
|US
|98.35%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|30.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|81.46%
|CHTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|43.67%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|39.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|CHTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|66.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CHTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CHTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|10.08%
|CHTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHTFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|50.55%
|CHTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CHTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHTFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|48.25%
|CHTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 28, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 25, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 25, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 26, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 25, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 25, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 25, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 27, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 24, 2015
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 26, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 26, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 27, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 26, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 27, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 25, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 27, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 28, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 26, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 24, 2014
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2011
10.6
10.6%
Mr. Durham has served as a portfolio manager since 2017. He also serves as a member of the portfolio management teams of Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky and Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah. Mr. Durham has over forty years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently Mr. Durham served in a trust capacity for JP Morgan Chase. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager for Regions Morgan Keegan Trust and the Louisville Trust Company. He is a graduate of Heidelberg College with a B.A. in Economics and German.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Mr. Thompson has served as a portfolio manager for Aquila Investment Management LLC since 2009. Prior to joining the Aquila Group of Funds, Thompson was a Senior Vice President, underwriter and municipal bond trader with Wells Fargo Brokerage Services and First Security Bank in Salt Lake City. He was also a member of the municipal credit committee of each firm. From 1987 to 1991, Mr. Thompson was employed with Wedbush Morgan Securities in Los Angeles where he helped establish the municipal unit investment trust sales desk. Prior to that, he was a financial and operations principal, municipal trader and manager of the municipal underwriting desk for Financial Market Securities, based in Orange, CA. Thompson is a native of Utah and attended California State University, Fullerton.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Mr. Tanner joined the Aquila Investment Management LLC portfolio management team on March 2018. Prior to joining Aquila, Mr. Tanner was a Senior Wealth Manager at BNY Mellon Wealth Management from 2016 to 2018, a Senior Client Advisor at BMO Private Bank from 2014 to 2015, and a Senior Fixed Income Manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank from 2010 to 2014.Mr. Tanner has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Before that, Mr. Tanner was a vice president of OppenheimerFunds' Rochester Division from 1991-2003. Previously, he served as a municipal bond trader and underwriter with Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. from 1986 to 1988. From 1984 to 1986, he was an investment banking officer at Centerre Bank in St. Louis, Mo. Mr. Tanner received an MBA in finance from the University of Rochester, Simon Business School, and a Bachelor’s degree in business from St. Louis University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Phoenix CFA Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
