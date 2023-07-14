The portfolio management team seeks to construct a portfolio of issuers that have high or improving return on invested capital, quality management, a strong competitive position and that are trading at attractive valuations. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes and, a substantial number of the issuers in which the Fund invests are large-capitalization issuers. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, which include foreign debt and foreign equity securities. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund can use futures contracts, including index futures, to gain exposure to the broad market by equitizing cash and as a hedge against downside risk. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated. The portfolio managers use fundamental research to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio, which is comprised of both growth and value stocks. While the process may change over time or vary in particular cases, in general the selection process currently uses a fundamental approach in analyzing issuers on factors such as a company’s financial performance, company strength and prospects, industry position, and business model and management strength. Industry outlook, market trends and general economic conditions may also be considered. The portfolio is constructed and regularly monitored based upon several analytical tools, including quantitative investment models. Quantitative models are used as part of the idea generation process to rank securities within each sector to identify potential buy and sell candidates for further fundamental analysis. The Fund aims to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio across major economic sectors by applying investment parameters for both sector and position size. The portfolio managers use the following sell criteria: the stock price is approaching its target, deterioration in the company’s competitive position, poor execution by the company’s management, or identification of more attractive alternative investment ideas.