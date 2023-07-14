Home
CHKLX (Mutual Fund)

CHKLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock China A Opportunities Fund

CHKLX | Fund

$13.40

$23.4 M

0.97%

$0.13

1.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 164.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CHKLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock China A Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rui Zhao

Fund Description

CHKLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -22.0% 21.1% 12.50%
1 Yr -13.0% -29.7% 41.4% 46.67%
3 Yr -4.2%* -28.0% 24.0% 16.67%
5 Yr N/A* -21.0% 18.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -40.5% 25.8% 67.26%
2021 1.2% -28.6% 19.4% 19.27%
2020 12.7% -6.6% 33.6% 23.16%
2019 6.2% -0.5% 11.1% 47.31%
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -32.2% 31.3% 8.40%
1 Yr -13.0% -55.0% 60.3% 33.61%
3 Yr -4.2%* -24.4% 27.8% 33.33%
5 Yr N/A* -17.7% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHKLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -40.5% 25.8% 67.26%
2021 1.2% -28.6% 19.4% 19.27%
2020 12.7% -6.6% 33.6% 23.16%
2019 6.2% -0.5% 11.1% 47.31%
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CHKLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHKLX Category Low Category High CHKLX % Rank
Net Assets 23.4 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 68.33%
Number of Holdings 144 21 961 11.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.57 M 706 K 4.22 B 71.79%
Weighting of Top 10 30.57% 6.6% 81.8% 89.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd Class A 6.80%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHKLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 0.00% 102.18% 39.83%
Cash 		0.55% -2.18% 11.89% 57.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.45%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 91.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 91.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 93.22%

CHKLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.09% 20.92% 28.07%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.09% 1.50% 44.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.06% 0.25% 4.35%

Sales Fees

CHKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHKLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 164.00% 4.00% 278.00% 93.41%

CHKLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHKLX Category Low Category High CHKLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 23.85% 38.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHKLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHKLX Category Low Category High CHKLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -1.76% 4.74% 32.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHKLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHKLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rui Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2018

3.43

3.4%

Jeff Shen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2018

3.43

3.4%

Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.

Gerardo Rodriguez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2018

3.43

3.4%

Gerardo Rodriguez, Managing Director, is portfolio manager and senior investment strategist for Emerging Markets at BlackRock, Inc. He is also the business manager of BlackRock's Emerging Markets group. Mr. Rodriguez joined BlackRock in 2013 after a fruitful career of more than 14 years in the Mexican Ministry of Finance. Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit for the Mexican Ministry of Finance from 2011 to 2013; Director General for Public Credit at the Mexican Ministry of Finance and Public Credit from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Rodriguez earned a BS degree in economics from Universidad de las Americas-Puebla (Mexico) and an MSc in Engineering-Economic Systems and Operations Research from Stanford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

