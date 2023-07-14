Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.