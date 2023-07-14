Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.6%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 164.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CHKLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|12.50%
|1 Yr
|-13.0%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|46.67%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|16.67%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CHKLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.2%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|67.26%
|2021
|1.2%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|19.27%
|2020
|12.7%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|23.16%
|2019
|6.2%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|47.31%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|CHKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHKLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.4 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|68.33%
|Number of Holdings
|144
|21
|961
|11.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.57 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|71.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.57%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|89.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHKLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.45%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|39.83%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|57.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|91.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|91.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|93.22%
|CHKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|28.07%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|44.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|4.35%
|CHKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CHKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CHKLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|164.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|93.41%
|CHKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHKLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.97%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|38.33%
|CHKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CHKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHKLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|32.76%
|CHKLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.
Gerardo Rodriguez, Managing Director, is portfolio manager and senior investment strategist for Emerging Markets at BlackRock, Inc. He is also the business manager of BlackRock's Emerging Markets group. Mr. Rodriguez joined BlackRock in 2013 after a fruitful career of more than 14 years in the Mexican Ministry of Finance. Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit for the Mexican Ministry of Finance from 2011 to 2013; Director General for Public Credit at the Mexican Ministry of Finance and Public Credit from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Rodriguez earned a BS degree in economics from Universidad de las Americas-Puebla (Mexico) and an MSc in Engineering-Economic Systems and Operations Research from Stanford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
