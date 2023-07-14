Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Aquila Municipal Trust - Aquila Churchill Tax Free of Kentucky Fd USD Cls F

mutual fund
CHKFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(CHKFX) Primary
CHKFX (Mutual Fund)

Aquila Municipal Trust - Aquila Churchill Tax Free of Kentucky Fd USD Cls F

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(CHKFX) Primary
CHKFX (Mutual Fund)

Aquila Municipal Trust - Aquila Churchill Tax Free of Kentucky Fd USD Cls F

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(CHKFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Municipal Trust - Aquila Churchill Tax Free of Kentucky Fd USD Cls F

CHKFX | Fund

$9.89

$166 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$166 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Municipal Trust - Aquila Churchill Tax Free of Kentucky Fd USD Cls F

CHKFX | Fund

$9.89

$166 M

0.00%

0.01%

CHKFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Municipal Trust - Aquila Churchill Tax Free of Kentucky Fd USD Cls F
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Kentucky income and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Kentucky Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. A significant portion of the Kentucky Obligations in which the Fund invests consist of revenue bonds, which are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Kentucky Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Manager, Aquila Investment Management LLC.

The Manager selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.

Read More

CHKFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHKFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CHKFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHKFX Category Low Category High CHKFX % Rank
Net Assets 166 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 132 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 38.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 23.36% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KENTUCKY ST PROPERTY BLDGS C 3.14%
  2. WARREN CNTY KY HOSP REVENUE 3.01%
  3. KENTUCKY ST TURNPIKE AUTH ECON 2.54%
  4. JEFFERSON CNTY KY SCH DIST FIN 2.42%
  5. LEXINGTON-FAYETTE URBAN CNTY K 2.21%
  6. LOUISVILLE JEFFERSON CNTY KY 2.20%
  7. KENTUCKY ST PROPERTY BLDGS C 2.08%
  8. SHELBY CNTY KY SCH DIST FIN CO 2.00%
  9. FAYETTE CNTY KY SCH DIST FIN C 1.89%
  10. KENTUCKY ST PROPERTY BLDGS C 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHKFX % Rank
Bonds 		97.85% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.15% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHKFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.70% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHKFX % Rank
US 		97.85% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CHKFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CHKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CHKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHKFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CHKFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHKFX Category Low Category High CHKFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHKFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHKFX Category Low Category High CHKFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHKFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CHKFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×