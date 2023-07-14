Home
Trending ETFs

CHCKX (Mutual Fund)

CHCKX (Mutual Fund)

AB Discovery Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.44 -0.07 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (CHCLX) Primary C (CHCCX) Adv (CHCYX) Retirement (CHCKX) Retirement (CHCRX) Inst (CHCIX) Inst (CHCZX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$2.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CHCKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Discovery Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samantha Lau

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities with relatively smaller capitalizations as compared to the overall U.S. market. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. For these purposes, “small- and mid-capitalization companies” are generally those companies that, at the time of investment, fall within the lowest 25% of the total U.S. equity market capitalization (excluding, for purposes of this calculation, companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 million). As of June 30, 2022, there were approximately 3,518 companies within the lowest 25% of the total U.S. equity market capitalization (excluding companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 million) with market capitalizations ranging from $10.0 million to $28.3 billion. Because the Fund’s definition of small- and mid-capitalization companies is dynamic, the limits on market capitalization will change with the markets. In the future, the Fund may define small- and mid-capitalization companies using a different classification system. 
The Fund may invest in any company and industry and in any type of equity security with potential for capital appreciation. It invests in well-known and established companies and in new and less-seasoned companies. The Fund’s investment policies emphasize investments in companies that are demonstrating improving financial results and a favorable earnings outlook. The Fund may invest in foreign securities. 
When selecting securities, the Adviser typically looks for companies that have strong, experienced management teams, strong market positions, and the potential to support greater than expected earnings growth rates. In making specific investment decisions for the Fund, the Adviser combines fundamental and quantitative analysis in its stock selection process. The Fund may periodically invest in the securities of companies that are expected to appreciate due to a development particularly or uniquely applicable to that company regardless of general business conditions or movements of the market as a whole. 
The Fund invests principally in equity securities but may also invest in other types of securities, such as preferred stocks. The Fund, at times, invests in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in lieu of making direct investments in securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the types of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in rights and warrants. 
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps to manage risk and to seek to generate additional returns. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of ETFs. These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges. 
Read More

CHCKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -26.9% 59.5% 68.26%
1 Yr 14.6% -43.3% 860.3% 48.23%
3 Yr -8.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 73.98%
5 Yr -5.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 74.31%
10 Yr 0.9%* -18.2% 13.7% 53.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 76.43%
2021 -3.1% -52.0% 83.9% 63.42%
2020 9.5% -17.6% 195.3% 39.24%
2019 5.1% -16.0% 9.5% 67.71%
2018 -4.4% -13.6% 24.1% 72.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -53.4% 55.3% 65.96%
1 Yr 14.6% -60.3% 860.3% 45.39%
3 Yr -8.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 74.30%
5 Yr -2.4%* -27.5% 82.7% 62.30%
10 Yr 5.4%* -17.0% 15.4% 44.50%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 76.43%
2021 -3.1% -52.0% 83.9% 63.42%
2020 9.5% -17.6% 195.3% 39.24%
2019 5.1% -16.0% 9.5% 67.71%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 19.63%

NAV & Total Return History

CHCKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHCKX Category Low Category High CHCKX % Rank
Net Assets 2.84 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 26.60%
Number of Holdings 88 20 3702 32.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 561 M 360 K 10.9 B 34.93%
Weighting of Top 10 18.57% 5.5% 92.1% 89.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pool Corp 2.15%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHCKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.08% 23.99% 100.52% 48.05%
Cash 		1.91% -0.52% 26.94% 48.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 34.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 38.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 29.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 32.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHCKX % Rank
Technology 		30.77% 0.04% 62.17% 56.91%
Industrials 		18.58% 0.00% 38.23% 16.84%
Healthcare 		18.34% 0.00% 43.77% 43.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.14% 0.00% 57.41% 32.80%
Financial Services 		8.75% 0.00% 43.01% 35.11%
Energy 		3.94% 0.00% 62.10% 21.45%
Basic Materials 		1.31% 0.00% 17.25% 64.72%
Consumer Defense 		1.17% 0.00% 16.40% 68.97%
Real Estate 		0.97% 0.00% 19.28% 73.76%
Communication Services 		0.02% 0.00% 18.33% 85.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 48.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHCKX % Rank
US 		94.01% 23.38% 100.52% 50.89%
Non US 		4.07% 0.00% 35.22% 41.84%

CHCKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.02% 19.28% 48.83%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 18.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CHCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 250.31% 75.69%

CHCKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHCKX Category Low Category High CHCKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 37.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHCKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHCKX Category Low Category High CHCKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.81% -2.24% 2.75% 68.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHCKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHCKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samantha Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2008

13.58

13.6%

She is a Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity as a portfolio manager since prior to 2016. She is also Co-Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities.

Wen-Tse Tseng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2008

13.58

13.6%

n/a

Bruce Aronow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2008

13.58

13.6%

Bruce K. Aronow is Chief Investment Officer for US Small/SMID Cap Growth products, a role he has held since 2000. He is also responsible for the US Small/SMID Cap Growth consumer/commercial services sector. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Aronow was responsible for research and portfolio management for the small-cap consumer and autos/transportation sectors at Invesco (NY) (formerly Chancellor Capital Management). He joined Chancellor in 1994 as a small-cap analyst, primarily focusing on autos/transportation, specialty finance and consumer-related companies. Previously, Aronow was a senior associate with Kidder, Peabody & Co. for five years. He holds a BA with a concentration in philosophy and a minor in economics from Colgate University and served as a recent graduate member on the Board of Trustees of Colgate University from 1990 to 1993. Aronow is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and the Association for Investment Management & Research (AIMR), and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Heather Pavlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Heather Pavlak is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst on the Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities team, responsible for the financials, materials and energy sectors. Before joining AllianceBernstein in 2018, she spent four years at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered materials, utilities and transports as an equity research analyst. Previously, Pavlak was a senior relationship associate for three years at Brown Brothers Harriman, where she managed investments for high-net-worth clients. She also spent two years at Oppenheimer Funds as a fund analyst and bilingual service associate. Pavlak holds a BA in business and Spanish from the University of Colorado Boulder and an MS in finance from the University of Colorado Denver. She is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Esteban Gomez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Esteban Gomez joined AllianceBernstein in 2016, and is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst responsible for research and portfolio management for the industrials sector of Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities. Previously, he spent three years at J.P. Morgan as an equity research analyst covering the retailing/department stores and specialty softlines sectors. Before that, Gomez was a research associate and controller for Newbrook Capital for a year and a half, where he performed macro and equity research in the consumer and tech sectors. He also spent four years at Ramius, where he was responsible for accounting, valuation and financial reporting for the firm’s flagship multistrategy hedge fund. Gomez holds a BBA in accounting from Baruch College of the City University of New York and an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

