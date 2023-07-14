Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$2.84 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CHCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|66.31%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|46.63%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|68.96%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|68.82%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|47.16%
* Annualized
|2022
|-35.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|75.89%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|59.01%
|2020
|10.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|32.00%
|2019
|5.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|63.41%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|70.96%
|YTD
|14.7%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|64.01%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|43.79%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|69.27%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|55.95%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|39.41%
* Annualized
|CHCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.84 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|27.48%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|20
|3702
|33.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|561 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|35.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.57%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|90.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.08%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|48.94%
|Cash
|1.91%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|49.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|97.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|95.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|96.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|96.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHCIX % Rank
|Technology
|30.77%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|57.80%
|Industrials
|18.58%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|17.73%
|Healthcare
|18.34%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|44.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.14%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|33.69%
|Financial Services
|8.75%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|35.99%
|Energy
|3.94%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|22.34%
|Basic Materials
|1.31%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|65.60%
|Consumer Defense
|1.17%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|69.86%
|Real Estate
|0.97%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|74.65%
|Communication Services
|0.02%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|86.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|97.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHCIX % Rank
|US
|94.01%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|51.77%
|Non US
|4.07%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|42.73%
|CHCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|83.06%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|19.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CHCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CHCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CHCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|77.87%
|CHCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|96.63%
|CHCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CHCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.53%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|43.88%
|CHCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.709
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2008
13.58
13.6%
She is a Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity as a portfolio manager since prior to 2016. She is also Co-Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2008
13.58
13.6%
n/a
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2008
13.58
13.6%
Bruce K. Aronow is Chief Investment Officer for US Small/SMID Cap Growth products, a role he has held since 2000. He is also responsible for the US Small/SMID Cap Growth consumer/commercial services sector. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Aronow was responsible for research and portfolio management for the small-cap consumer and autos/transportation sectors at Invesco (NY) (formerly Chancellor Capital Management). He joined Chancellor in 1994 as a small-cap analyst, primarily focusing on autos/transportation, specialty finance and consumer-related companies. Previously, Aronow was a senior associate with Kidder, Peabody & Co. for five years. He holds a BA with a concentration in philosophy and a minor in economics from Colgate University and served as a recent graduate member on the Board of Trustees of Colgate University from 1990 to 1993. Aronow is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and the Association for Investment Management & Research (AIMR), and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Heather Pavlak is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst on the Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities team, responsible for the financials, materials and energy sectors. Before joining AllianceBernstein in 2018, she spent four years at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered materials, utilities and transports as an equity research analyst. Previously, Pavlak was a senior relationship associate for three years at Brown Brothers Harriman, where she managed investments for high-net-worth clients. She also spent two years at Oppenheimer Funds as a fund analyst and bilingual service associate. Pavlak holds a BA in business and Spanish from the University of Colorado Boulder and an MS in finance from the University of Colorado Denver. She is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Esteban Gomez joined AllianceBernstein in 2016, and is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst responsible for research and portfolio management for the industrials sector of Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities. Previously, he spent three years at J.P. Morgan as an equity research analyst covering the retailing/department stores and specialty softlines sectors. Before that, Gomez was a research associate and controller for Newbrook Capital for a year and a half, where he performed macro and equity research in the consumer and tech sectors. He also spent four years at Ramius, where he was responsible for accounting, valuation and financial reporting for the firm’s flagship multistrategy hedge fund. Gomez holds a BBA in accounting from Baruch College of the City University of New York and an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
