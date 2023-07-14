Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$38.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.2%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, which is a diversified separate investment portfolio of The Chesapeake Investment Trust (the “Trust”), seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of the largest 1,000 companies, based on market capitalization, domiciled in the United States. Equity securities include common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock. Realization of current income will not be a significant investment consideration and any such income should be considered incidental to the Fund’s objective.
In making investment decisions for the Fund, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. (the “Advisor”) will focus on companies that, in the Advisor’s opinion, show superior prospects for earnings growth and are undergoing positive changes that have not yet been recognized by “Wall Street” analysts and the financial press. Lack of recognition of these changes often causes securities to be less efficiently priced. The Advisor believes these companies offer unique and potentially superior investment opportunities.
Additionally, companies in which the Fund invests typically will show strong earnings growth when compared to the previous year’s comparable period. The Advisor generally avoids companies that have excessive debt. The Advisor also favors portfolio investments in companies whose price when purchased is not yet fully reflective of their growth rates.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in equity securities and at least 80% of such assets will be invested in the largest 1,000 companies domiciled in the United States. Generally, all of the securities in which the Fund invests will be traded on domestic securities exchanges or in the over-the-counter markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities if they are traded on a U.S. securities exchange. Portfolio securities are generally acquired for the long term.
|Period
|CHCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|85.29%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|63.52%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|43.75%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|36.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|88.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|CHCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|24.08%
|2021
|4.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|47.25%
|2020
|7.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|57.48%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|31.91%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|8.96%
|CHCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.1 M
|189 K
|222 B
|93.02%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|88.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|90.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.19%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|13.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.23%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|94.72%
|Cash
|6.77%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|3.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHCGX % Rank
|Technology
|24.35%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|86.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.75%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|15.75%
|Communication Services
|15.31%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|11.79%
|Financial Services
|14.25%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|15.75%
|Healthcare
|11.82%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|57.05%
|Industrials
|5.38%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|59.85%
|Energy
|4.09%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|13.36%
|Real Estate
|2.35%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|23.91%
|Basic Materials
|1.71%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|38.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHCGX % Rank
|US
|90.78%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|71.97%
|Non US
|2.45%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|55.23%
|CHCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.66%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|13.01%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CHCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CHCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CHCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|61.47%
|CHCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|17.72%
|CHCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CHCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.10%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|90.07%
|CHCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 1997
24.68
24.7%
Mr. Gardner has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gardner Lewis Asset Management since the firm's founding in 1990. Previously, he was a lead portfolio manager with Friess Associates and its Brandywine Fund. Prior to joining Friess Associates, he worked as an investment analyst with Investments Orange Nassau, a Netherlands based venture capital firm, with interests in both private and public companies. This position stemmed from employment with MBank, where he analyzed companies as well as industry groups. He began his investment career at Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb (prior to the Shearson Merger). Mr. Gardner received his B.B.A. in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
