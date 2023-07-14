The Fund, which is a diversified separate investment portfolio of The Chesapeake Investment Trust (the “Trust”), seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of the largest 1,000 companies, based on market capitalization, domiciled in the United States. Equity securities include common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock. Realization of current income will not be a significant investment consideration and any such income should be considered incidental to the Fund’s objective.

In making investment decisions for the Fund, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. (the “Advisor”) will focus on companies that, in the Advisor’s opinion, show superior prospects for earnings growth and are undergoing positive changes that have not yet been recognized by “Wall Street” analysts and the financial press. Lack of recognition of these changes often causes securities to be less efficiently priced. The Advisor believes these companies offer unique and potentially superior investment opportunities.

Additionally, companies in which the Fund invests typically will show strong earnings growth when compared to the previous year’s comparable period. The Advisor generally avoids companies that have excessive debt. The Advisor also favors portfolio investments in companies whose price when purchased is not yet fully reflective of their growth rates.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in equity securities and at least 80% of such assets will be invested in the largest 1,000 companies domiciled in the United States. Generally, all of the securities in which the Fund invests will be traded on domestic securities exchanges or in the over-the-counter markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities if they are traded on a U.S. securities exchange. Portfolio securities are generally acquired for the long term.