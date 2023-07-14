Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$38.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CHCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chesapeake Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chesapeake
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Gardner

Fund Description

The Fund, which is a diversified separate investment portfolio of The Chesapeake Investment Trust (the “Trust”), seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of the largest 1,000 companies, based on market capitalization, domiciled in the United States. Equity securities include common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock. Realization of current income will not be a significant investment consideration and any such income should be considered incidental to the Fund’s objective.

In making investment decisions for the Fund, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. (the “Advisor”) will focus on companies that, in the Advisor’s opinion, show superior prospects for earnings growth and are undergoing positive changes that have not yet been recognized by “Wall Street” analysts and the financial press. Lack of recognition of these changes often causes securities to be less efficiently priced. The Advisor believes these companies offer unique and potentially superior investment opportunities.

Additionally, companies in which the Fund invests typically will show strong earnings growth when compared to the previous year’s comparable period. The Advisor generally avoids companies that have excessive debt. The Advisor also favors portfolio investments in companies whose price when purchased is not yet fully reflective of their growth rates.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in equity securities and at least 80% of such assets will be invested in the largest 1,000 companies domiciled in the United States. Generally, all of the securities in which the Fund invests will be traded on domestic securities exchanges or in the over-the-counter markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities if they are traded on a U.S. securities exchange. Portfolio securities are generally acquired for the long term.

Read More

CHCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -41.7% 64.0% 85.29%
1 Yr 13.3% -46.2% 77.9% 63.52%
3 Yr 1.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 43.75%
5 Yr 4.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 36.17%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 88.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -85.9% 81.6% 24.08%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 47.25%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 57.48%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 31.91%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 2.0% 8.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -41.7% 64.0% 81.84%
1 Yr 13.3% -46.2% 77.9% 59.49%
3 Yr 1.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 43.54%
5 Yr 4.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 41.80%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 87.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -85.9% 81.6% 24.08%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 47.25%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 57.48%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 32.10%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 23.55%

NAV & Total Return History

CHCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHCGX Category Low Category High CHCGX % Rank
Net Assets 38.1 M 189 K 222 B 93.02%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 88.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.93%
Weighting of Top 10 56.19% 11.4% 116.5% 13.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.63%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.82%
  3. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 6.77%
  4. Microsoft Corp 6.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.84%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.62%
  7. Bank of America Corp 5.24%
  8. Nike Inc Class B 4.35%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  10. Humana Inc 3.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHCGX % Rank
Stocks 		93.23% 50.26% 104.50% 94.72%
Cash 		6.77% -10.83% 49.73% 3.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHCGX % Rank
Technology 		24.35% 0.00% 65.70% 86.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.75% 0.00% 62.57% 15.75%
Communication Services 		15.31% 0.00% 66.40% 11.79%
Financial Services 		14.25% 0.00% 43.06% 15.75%
Healthcare 		11.82% 0.00% 39.76% 57.05%
Industrials 		5.38% 0.00% 30.65% 59.85%
Energy 		4.09% 0.00% 41.09% 13.36%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 16.05% 23.91%
Basic Materials 		1.71% 0.00% 18.91% 38.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 86.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHCGX % Rank
US 		90.78% 34.69% 100.00% 71.97%
Non US 		2.45% 0.00% 54.22% 55.23%

CHCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.01% 20.29% 13.01%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.00% 21.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CHCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 316.74% 61.47%

CHCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHCGX Category Low Category High CHCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 17.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHCGX Category Low Category High CHCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.10% -6.13% 1.75% 90.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CHCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Gardner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 1997

24.68

24.7%

Mr. Gardner has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gardner Lewis Asset Management since the firm's founding in 1990. Previously, he was a lead portfolio manager with Friess Associates and its Brandywine Fund. Prior to joining Friess Associates, he worked as an investment analyst with Investments Orange Nassau, a Netherlands based venture capital firm, with interests in both private and public companies. This position stemmed from employment with MBank, where he analyzed companies as well as industry groups. He began his investment career at Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb (prior to the Shearson Merger). Mr. Gardner received his B.B.A. in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

