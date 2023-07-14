Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$69.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.19%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CHASX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chase Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chase
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    3043928
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Tuz

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic companies of any size market capitalization. Stocks that the Adviser purchases for the Fund typically have earnings growth in excess of 10% per year on a historical basis, have demonstrated consistency of earnings growth over time and are believed by the Adviser to be of higher quality than other company stocks. The Fund may regularly have significant exposure to one or more economic sectors of the market. For example, as of September 30, 2021, 30% of the Fund’s total investments were invested in securities within the technology sector. In addition, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. issuers that are either publicly traded in the U.S. or through the use of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also use money market funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) for its cash position.
In buying and selling portfolio securities, the Adviser first screens companies for 10% or greater earnings growth over the last five years, consistency of earnings, and liquidity. The Adviser then applies a proprietary filter to find stocks with certain characteristics such as earnings momentum and relative price performance, as well as a number of other fundamental and technical factors. The Adviser then conducts traditional fundamental security analysis to identify the key drivers of growth for each candidate, assess the risks to the company, and determine the most attractive buys for the Fund. The Adviser continuously reviews prices and adjusts its price targets in response to changes in stock characteristics. The existence of alternative securities that the Adviser considers to be more attractive is an added consideration in deciding whether to sell portfolio securities.
The Adviser expects that the Fund’s investment strategy may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.
CHASX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -41.7% 64.0% 85.87%
1 Yr 10.3% -46.2% 77.9% 74.86%
3 Yr -1.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.73%
5 Yr -3.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 78.85%
10 Yr -2.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 90.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -85.9% 81.6% 11.54%
2021 0.8% -31.0% 26.7% 69.91%
2020 3.1% -13.0% 34.8% 95.16%
2019 3.0% -6.0% 10.6% 92.14%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 2.0% 70.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -41.7% 64.0% 82.42%
1 Yr 10.3% -46.2% 77.9% 70.67%
3 Yr -1.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 61.23%
5 Yr -3.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 82.01%
10 Yr 5.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 67.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHASX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -85.9% 81.6% 11.54%
2021 0.8% -31.0% 26.7% 69.91%
2020 3.1% -13.0% 34.8% 95.16%
2019 3.0% -6.0% 10.6% 92.23%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 3.1% 80.65%

NAV & Total Return History

CHASX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHASX Category Low Category High CHASX % Rank
Net Assets 69.5 M 189 K 222 B 88.50%
Number of Holdings 44 2 3509 73.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.27%
Weighting of Top 10 38.19% 11.4% 116.5% 82.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.09%
  2. Apple Inc 5.04%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.46%
  4. EPAM Systems Inc 4.20%
  5. Caterpillar Inc 4.01%
  6. Avantor Inc 3.91%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 3.79%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 3.67%
  9. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.62%
  10. Molina Healthcare Inc 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHASX % Rank
Stocks 		96.45% 50.26% 104.50% 78.40%
Cash 		3.54% -10.83% 49.73% 16.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHASX % Rank
Technology 		21.21% 0.00% 65.70% 92.83%
Industrials 		18.73% 0.00% 30.65% 2.39%
Healthcare 		15.42% 0.00% 39.76% 25.06%
Financial Services 		13.60% 0.00% 43.06% 18.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.98% 0.00% 62.57% 92.50%
Energy 		7.93% 0.00% 41.09% 4.29%
Communication Services 		4.62% 0.00% 66.40% 91.18%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 18.91% 9.48%
Consumer Defense 		4.39% 0.00% 25.50% 40.07%
Real Estate 		1.56% 0.00% 16.05% 40.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHASX % Rank
US 		93.42% 34.69% 100.00% 57.87%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 54.22% 49.30%

CHASX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 20.29% 26.70%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 77.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CHASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 6.12%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHASX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.19% 0.00% 316.74% 88.71%

CHASX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHASX Category Low Category High CHASX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 18.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHASX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHASX Category Low Category High CHASX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -6.13% 1.75% 39.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHASX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CHASX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Tuz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2011

11.35

11.4%

Mr. Tuz earned his BA from Ripon College, an MA from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from Tulane University. Peter is a CFA charter holder and a CFP® professional. Before joining us in 1997 he had 10 years experience as a senior analyst and officer with two NYSE member firms. He is a trustee for Ripon College and a member of its investment committee and is a member of the Board of Governors of the Investment Adviser's Association. Peter is a member of CFA Virginia, CFA Society of Washington, D.C., the Washington Association of Money Managers and serves on the Investment Company Institute's small funds committee. He has been an occasional guest on CNBC and The Street and served on the board of the ICFA Virginia. He has been quoted in Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other publications.

Robert Klintworth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2012

10.35

10.4%

Mr. Klintworth received his BS in Mathematics from Westmont College.  Buck serves as a portfolio manager and technical analyst.  Buck is a CMT® charter holder.  Prior to joining us in 2004, he worked primarily in accounting. He has been quoted in Barron’s.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

