Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.7%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$69.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.2%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.19%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CHAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|85.54%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|72.72%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|58.13%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|75.64%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|88.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|CHAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|10.87%
|2021
|1.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|67.37%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|94.63%
|2019
|3.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.49%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|67.78%
|Period
|CHAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|82.09%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|68.61%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|57.76%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|79.38%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|64.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|CHAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|10.87%
|2021
|1.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|67.37%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|94.63%
|2019
|3.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.58%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|79.31%
|CHAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.5 M
|189 K
|222 B
|88.41%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|3509
|73.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|90.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.19%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|82.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.45%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|78.32%
|Cash
|3.54%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|16.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHAIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.21%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|92.75%
|Industrials
|18.73%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|2.31%
|Healthcare
|15.42%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|24.98%
|Financial Services
|13.60%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|18.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.98%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|92.42%
|Energy
|7.93%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|4.20%
|Communication Services
|4.62%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|91.10%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|9.40%
|Consumer Defense
|4.39%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|39.98%
|Real Estate
|1.56%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|39.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CHAIX % Rank
|US
|93.42%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|57.79%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|49.22%
|CHAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|33.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CHAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CHAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|4.08%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CHAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.19%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|88.62%
|CHAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|17.88%
|CHAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CHAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CHAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.09%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|31.99%
|CHAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2011
11.35
11.4%
Mr. Tuz earned his BA from Ripon College, an MA from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from Tulane University. Peter is a CFA charter holder and a CFP® professional. Before joining us in 1997 he had 10 years experience as a senior analyst and officer with two NYSE member firms. He is a trustee for Ripon College and a member of its investment committee and is a member of the Board of Governors of the Investment Adviser's Association. Peter is a member of CFA Virginia, CFA Society of Washington, D.C., the Washington Association of Money Managers and serves on the Investment Company Institute's small funds committee. He has been an occasional guest on CNBC and The Street and served on the board of the ICFA Virginia. He has been quoted in Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other publications.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2012
10.35
10.4%
Mr. Klintworth received his BS in Mathematics from Westmont College. Buck serves as a portfolio manager and technical analyst. Buck is a CMT® charter holder. Prior to joining us in 2004, he worked primarily in accounting. He has been quoted in Barron’s.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...