Causeway Global Value Fund

mutual fund
CGVVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.08 -0.06 -0.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (CGVIX) Primary Inv (CGVVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Causeway Global Value Fund

CGVVX | Fund

$13.08

$40.9 M

0.53%

$0.07

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.0%

1 yr return

30.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$40.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGVVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Causeway Global Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Causeway
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    214104
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harry Hartford

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies in developed countries outside the U.S. and of companies in the U.S. Normally, the Fund invests the majority of its total assets in companies that pay dividends or repurchase their shares.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in companies in emerging (less developed) markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at 
least 40% of its total assets in a number of countries outside the U.S. The Investment Adviser determines a company’s country by referring to: the stock exchange where its securities are principally traded; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; its MSCI country classification; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located. These categories are designed to identify investments that are tied economically to, and subject to the risks of, investing outside the U.S. The Fund considers a country to be an emerging market if the country is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. 
When investing the Fund’s assets, the Investment Adviser follows a value style, performing fundamental research supplemented by quantitative analysis. Beginning with a universe of all publicly listed companies throughout the developed and emerging markets, the Investment Adviser applies market capitalization and liquidity thresholds to reduce investment candidates to approximately 4,000 equity securities. The Investment Adviser uses quantitative valuation screens to further narrow the potential investment candidates. The Investment Adviser then performs fundamental research, which generally includes company-specific research, company visits, and interviews of suppliers, customers, competitors, industry analysts, and experts. The Investment Adviser also applies a proprietary quantitative risk model to adjust return forecasts based on risk assessments. This process results in risk-adjusted return forecasts for a closely followed group of potential investment candidates. Using a value style means that the Investment Adviser buys stocks that it believes have lower prices than their true worth. For example, stocks may be “undervalued” because the issuing companies are in industries that are currently out of favor with investors. However, even in those industries, certain companies may have high rates of growth of earnings and be financially sound. 
The Investment Adviser considers whether a company has each of the following value characteristics in purchasing or selling securities for the Fund: 
Low price‑to‑earnings ratio (stock price divided by earnings per share) relative to the sector 
High yield (percentage rate of return paid on a stock in dividends and share repurchases) relative to the market 
Low price‑to‑book value ratio (stock price divided by book value per share) relative to the market 
Low price‑to‑cash flow ratio (stock price divided by net income plus non‑cash charges per share) relative to the market 
Financial strength 
Generally, price‑to‑earnings ratio and yield are the most important factors. 
The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, and is not required to invest a minimum amount and is not limited to investing a maximum amount in companies in any particular country. 
Read More

CGVVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.0% -35.6% 29.2% 6.49%
1 Yr 30.7% 17.3% 252.4% 5.11%
3 Yr 15.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 68.49%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 73.15%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 73.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -24.3% 957.1% 71.75%
2021 6.1% -38.3% 47.1% 76.74%
2020 1.9% -54.2% 0.6% 94.08%
2019 3.7% -76.0% 54.1% 88.73%
2018 -5.6% -26.1% 47.8% 15.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.0% -35.6% 29.2% 6.60%
1 Yr 30.7% 11.4% 252.4% 5.11%
3 Yr 15.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 66.30%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 71.68%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 73.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGVVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -24.3% 957.1% 71.75%
2021 6.1% -33.1% 47.1% 76.99%
2020 1.9% -44.4% 1.8% 95.69%
2019 3.7% -6.5% 54.1% 76.87%
2018 -5.6% -14.4% 47.8% 16.11%

NAV & Total Return History

CGVVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGVVX Category Low Category High CGVVX % Rank
Net Assets 40.9 M 199 K 133 B 79.71%
Number of Holdings 53 1 9075 58.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 77.42%
Weighting of Top 10 31.87% 9.1% 100.0% 44.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 4.05%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGVVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.68% 61.84% 125.47% 44.27%
Cash 		1.32% -174.70% 23.12% 50.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 34.25%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 42.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 26.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 30.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGVVX % Rank
Technology 		20.88% 0.00% 49.87% 19.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.31% 0.00% 40.94% 71.48%
Industrials 		15.03% 0.00% 44.06% 17.73%
Financial Services 		13.14% 0.00% 38.42% 58.59%
Healthcare 		10.54% 0.00% 35.42% 37.78%
Communication Services 		8.12% 0.00% 57.66% 79.74%
Energy 		6.55% 0.00% 21.15% 31.94%
Consumer Defense 		4.55% 0.00% 73.28% 88.88%
Utilities 		3.21% 0.00% 29.12% 15.20%
Basic Materials 		1.67% 0.00% 38.60% 20.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 29.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGVVX % Rank
Non US 		56.17% 0.58% 99.46% 23.57%
US 		42.51% 0.13% 103.82% 69.60%

CGVVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.01% 44.27% 36.03%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 71.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 37.25%

Sales Fees

CGVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 26.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGVVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.00% 0.00% 395.00% 84.29%

CGVVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGVVX Category Low Category High CGVVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 3.26% 24.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGVVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGVVX Category Low Category High CGVVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -4.27% 12.65% 40.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGVVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGVVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harry Hartford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2008

14.1

14.1%

Harry Hartford is the President of Causeway Capital Management. Mr. Hartford has served as portfolio manager and President since 2001. He is responsible for investment research in global basic materials and banks. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Hartford was a Managing Director for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of MLIM, and co-head of the International and Global Value Team. Mr. Hartford has been in the investment community since 1984.

Sarah Ketterer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2008

14.1

14.1%

Ms. Ketterer is the chief executive officer of Causeway, portfolio manager for the firm's fundamental and absolute returns strategies, and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. Ms. Ketterer is a member of Causeway's operating committee. She co-founded the firm in June 2001.

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2008

14.1

14.1%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

Ellen Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.

Steven Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2019

3.35

3.4%

Steven Nguyen is a Director and Fundamental Portfolio Manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global energy, utilities and health care sectors. He joined the firm in April 2012. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Nguyen was a Senior Credit Analyst at Bradford & Marzec covering high yield and investment grade companies in the telecommunication services, cable, media, gaming, insurance, and REIT industries. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Nguyen was a Credit Analyst/Portfolio Manager in the corporate bond department of Allegiance Capital.

Brian Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

