The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies in developed countries outside the U.S. and of companies in the U.S. Normally, the Fund invests the majority of its total assets in companies that pay dividends or repurchase their shares.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in companies in emerging (less developed) markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at

least 40% of its total assets in a number of countries outside the U.S. The Investment Adviser determines a company’s country by referring to: the stock exchange where its securities are principally traded; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; its MSCI country classification; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located. These categories are designed to identify investments that are tied economically to, and subject to the risks of, investing outside the U.S. The Fund considers a country to be an emerging market if the country is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

When investing the Fund’s assets, the Investment Adviser follows a value style, performing fundamental research supplemented by quantitative analysis. Beginning with a universe of all publicly listed companies throughout the developed and emerging markets, the Investment Adviser applies market capitalization and liquidity thresholds to reduce investment candidates to approximately 4,000 equity securities. The Investment Adviser uses quantitative valuation screens to further narrow the potential investment candidates. The Investment Adviser then performs fundamental research, which generally includes company-specific research, company visits, and interviews of suppliers, customers, competitors, industry analysts, and experts. The Investment Adviser also applies a proprietary quantitative risk model to adjust return forecasts based on risk assessments. This process results in risk-adjusted return forecasts for a closely followed group of potential investment candidates. Using a value style means that the Investment Adviser buys stocks that it believes have lower prices than their true worth. For example, stocks may be “undervalued” because the issuing companies are in industries that are currently out of favor with investors. However, even in those industries, certain companies may have high rates of growth of earnings and be financially sound.

The Investment Adviser considers whether a company has each of the following value characteristics in purchasing or selling securities for the Fund:

• Low price‑to‑earnings ratio (stock price divided by earnings per share) relative to the sector

• High yield (percentage rate of return paid on a stock in dividends and share repurchases) relative to the market

• Low price‑to‑book value ratio (stock price divided by book value per share) relative to the market

• Low price‑to‑cash flow ratio (stock price divided by net income plus non‑cash charges per share) relative to the market

• Financial strength

Generally, price‑to‑earnings ratio and yield are the most important factors.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, and is not required to invest a minimum amount and is not limited to investing a maximum amount in companies in any particular country.