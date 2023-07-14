Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The Fund currently anticipates that substantially all of its portfolio will consist of securities of companies with large and mid-sized market capitalizations. The Fund's investment adviser generally defines a large cap company to have a market capitalization in excess of $25 billion and a mid-sized company to have a market capitalization greater than $1 billion, up to $25 billion. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government.
In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks out securities that, in the investment adviser's opinion, offer the best opportunities for growth. The Fund's investment adviser typically considers the company's financial soundness, earnings and cash flow forecast and quality of management. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes.
|Period
|CGRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|40.76%
|1 Yr
|22.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|25.64%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|26.97%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|43.32%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|86.09%
* Annualized
|CGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.3 B
|189 K
|222 B
|48.23%
|Number of Holdings
|171
|2
|3509
|14.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|694 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|46.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.00%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|28.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|27.54%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|68.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGRIX % Rank
|Technology
|37.77%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|40.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.71%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|23.74%
|Healthcare
|12.35%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|53.42%
|Communication Services
|10.65%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|47.57%
|Financial Services
|7.55%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|65.29%
|Industrials
|5.31%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|61.09%
|Consumer Defense
|3.54%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|53.59%
|Basic Materials
|2.18%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|27.95%
|Energy
|1.94%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|26.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|68.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGRIX % Rank
|US
|97.97%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|21.76%
|Non US
|1.43%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|68.84%
|CGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|43.32%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|63.53%
|CGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|17.97%
|CGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|67.68%
|CGRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 1990
31.76
31.8%
John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis. Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2017
5.3
5.3%
Michael Grant manages investment team members and leads the portfolio management team responsible for our Long/Short strategies. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. He joined Calamos in 2015 and has more than 35 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Michael founded Phineus Partners in 2002, where he launched a successful long/short strategy. Previously, he was a Managing Director of Schroder Investment Management with responsibilities over US equity mandates. During his tenure at Schroders, he also served as Head of the Global Technology Team and Head of the US Equity Team in London. Prior to that, Michael was a portfolio manager for the National Investment Trust Co. in Taipei, Taiwan and a US equity analyst for the Principal Group in Canada. Michael earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, where he specialized in International History. He has Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, Canada.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2020
2.16
2.2%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Matt Freund is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Fixed Income Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Matt joined Calamos in 2016 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. During this time, he also served as lead portfolio manager for several highly regarded fixed income mutual funds. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a BA in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
