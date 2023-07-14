Home
Columbia Disciplined Growth Fund

mutual fund
CGQYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.61 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (RDLAX) Primary Retirement (CGQRX) C (RDLCX) Inst (CLQZX) Inst (CQURX) Adv (CGQFX) Inst (CGQYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

32.2%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$218 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGQYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Disciplined Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raghavendran Sivaraman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase or that are within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase. These equity securities generally include common stocks.
The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the information technology sector.
The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures (including equity futures and index futures) for cash equitization purposes.
In pursuit of the Fund’s objective, the portfolio managers employ a process that applies fundamental investment concepts in a systematic framework seeking to identify and exploit mispriced stocks. The Fund benefits from collaboration between quantitative and fundamental research to create sector and industry-specific multi-factor stock selection models, which are utilized by the portfolio managers when constructing a diversified portfolio.
CGQYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.2% -41.7% 64.0% 27.94%
1 Yr 11.5% -46.2% 77.9% 70.01%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 65.50%
5 Yr -1.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 72.62%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 0.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.9% 81.6% 54.43%
2021 2.1% -31.0% 26.7% 63.14%
2020 4.5% -13.0% 34.8% 87.32%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 81.87%
2018 -3.4% -15.9% 2.0% 76.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.2% -41.7% 64.0% 26.54%
1 Yr 11.5% -46.2% 77.9% 65.90%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 65.05%
5 Yr 1.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 60.07%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 0.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.9% 81.6% 54.52%
2021 2.1% -31.0% 26.7% 63.14%
2020 4.5% -13.0% 34.8% 87.32%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 81.87%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 31.84%

NAV & Total Return History

CGQYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGQYX Category Low Category High CGQYX % Rank
Net Assets 218 M 189 K 222 B 76.25%
Number of Holdings 68 2 3509 45.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M -1.37 M 104 B 76.34%
Weighting of Top 10 49.14% 11.4% 116.5% 37.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp 11.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.87%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.33%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.64%
  6. Mastercard Inc A 3.18%
  7. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.65%
  8. Broadcom Inc 2.56%
  9. Tesla Inc 2.56%
  10. Adobe Inc 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGQYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.51% 50.26% 104.50% 50.62%
Cash 		1.49% -10.83% 49.73% 46.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 62.00%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 64.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 60.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 59.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGQYX % Rank
Technology 		42.63% 0.00% 65.70% 15.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.77% 0.00% 62.57% 23.50%
Communication Services 		10.11% 0.00% 66.40% 54.00%
Healthcare 		9.52% 0.00% 39.76% 81.12%
Industrials 		6.34% 0.00% 30.65% 51.77%
Financial Services 		5.86% 0.00% 43.06% 81.95%
Consumer Defense 		4.39% 0.00% 25.50% 40.64%
Real Estate 		1.51% 0.00% 16.05% 41.55%
Energy 		0.59% 0.00% 41.09% 47.98%
Basic Materials 		0.28% 0.00% 18.91% 71.06%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 72.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGQYX % Rank
US 		98.51% 34.69% 100.00% 17.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 94.06%

CGQYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 20.29% 62.55%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 83.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 28.32%

Sales Fees

CGQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CGQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 316.74% 86.19%

CGQYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGQYX Category Low Category High CGQYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 65.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGQYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGQYX Category Low Category High CGQYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -6.13% 1.75% 16.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGQYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CGQYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raghavendran Sivaraman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Raghavendran Sivaraman is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He began his investment career at one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2007. Dr. Sivaraman received a B.Tech. in computer science engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Oleg Nusinzon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Nusinzon, CFA, is a Director on the Dynamic Equity Management Team at PanAgora Asset Management Inc.. His primary responsibilities include portfolio management, research, and model development. Mr. Nusinzon joined the Dynamic Equity Team in 2015. Mr. Nusinzon was a Director on PanAgora's Stock Selector Equity Team since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

