Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
32.2%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$218 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.1%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CGQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|27.94%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|70.01%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|65.50%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|72.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|0.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|54.43%
|2021
|2.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|63.14%
|2020
|4.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|87.32%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.87%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|76.36%
|Period
|CGQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|26.54%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|65.90%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|65.05%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|60.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|0.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|CGQYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|54.52%
|2021
|2.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|63.14%
|2020
|4.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|87.32%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.87%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|31.84%
|CGQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGQYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|218 M
|189 K
|222 B
|76.25%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|3509
|45.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|107 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|76.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.14%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|37.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGQYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.51%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|50.62%
|Cash
|1.49%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|46.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|62.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|64.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|60.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|59.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGQYX % Rank
|Technology
|42.63%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|15.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.77%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|23.50%
|Communication Services
|10.11%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|54.00%
|Healthcare
|9.52%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|81.12%
|Industrials
|6.34%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|51.77%
|Financial Services
|5.86%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|81.95%
|Consumer Defense
|4.39%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|40.64%
|Real Estate
|1.51%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|41.55%
|Energy
|0.59%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|47.98%
|Basic Materials
|0.28%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|71.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|72.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CGQYX % Rank
|US
|98.51%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|17.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|94.06%
|CGQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|62.55%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|28.32%
|CGQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CGQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CGQYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|86.19%
|CGQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGQYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|65.22%
|CGQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CGQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CGQYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|16.58%
|CGQYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Raghavendran Sivaraman is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He began his investment career at one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2007. Dr. Sivaraman received a B.Tech. in computer science engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Mr. Nusinzon, CFA, is a Director on the Dynamic Equity Management Team at PanAgora Asset Management Inc.. His primary responsibilities include portfolio management, research, and model development. Mr. Nusinzon joined the Dynamic Equity Team in 2015. Mr. Nusinzon was a Director on PanAgora's Stock Selector Equity Team since 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...