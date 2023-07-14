Home
CGOCX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.47 -0.05 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CMSCX) Primary A (CGOAX) C (CGOCX) Inst (CSGYX) Retirement (CCRIX) Adv (CHHRX) Inst (CSCRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund

CGOCX | Fund

$14.47

$1.69 B

0.00%

1.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.0%

1 yr return

23.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$1.69 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CGOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wayne Collette

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including, but not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $39.2 million and $11 billion as of November 30, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.
The Fund invests typically in common stocks of companies believed to have the potential for long-term, above-average earnings growth but may invest in companies for their short, medium or long-term prospects. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and information technology sectors. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. 
The Fund may invest in special situations, such as companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers and other corporate restructurings, and in companies involved in management changes or companies developing new technologies. 
The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
Read More

CGOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.0% -21.9% 50.1% 4.73%
1 Yr 23.1% -72.8% 36.6% 3.55%
3 Yr -6.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 71.38%
5 Yr -2.8%* -42.6% 12.7% 43.02%
10 Yr -7.4%* -23.1% 11.9% 93.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.2% -82.1% 547.9% 78.39%
2021 -8.2% -69.3% 196.9% 73.66%
2020 15.4% -28.2% 32.1% 10.81%
2019 5.8% -3.2% 9.3% 34.26%
2018 -5.0% -14.5% 20.4% 70.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.0% -24.8% 50.1% 4.56%
1 Yr 23.1% -72.8% 36.6% 3.55%
3 Yr -6.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 71.55%
5 Yr 1.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 20.71%
10 Yr 6.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 20.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.2% -82.1% 547.9% 78.39%
2021 -8.2% -69.3% 196.9% 73.66%
2020 15.4% -28.2% 32.1% 10.81%
2019 5.8% -3.2% 9.3% 34.26%
2018 -0.6% -14.5% 20.4% 15.87%

NAV & Total Return History

CGOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGOCX Category Low Category High CGOCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.69 B 183 K 28 B 29.63%
Number of Holdings 73 6 1336 75.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 603 M 59 K 2.7 B 21.55%
Weighting of Top 10 32.66% 5.9% 100.0% 17.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 4.75%
  2. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 4.27%
  3. Chemed Corp 3.93%
  4. Caesars Entertainment Inc 3.72%
  5. Livent Corp 2.99%
  6. Five9 Inc 2.77%
  7. MKS Instruments Inc 2.76%
  8. Workiva Inc Class A 2.74%
  9. Bio-Techne Corp 2.71%
  10. Amedisys Inc 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGOCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.95% 77.52% 101.30% 84.01%
Cash 		4.75% -1.30% 22.49% 14.81%
Other 		0.29% -1.57% 7.18% 15.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 70.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 70.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 69.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGOCX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.90% 0.00% 47.90% 5.39%
Technology 		21.11% 2.91% 75.51% 73.91%
Industrials 		18.74% 0.00% 36.64% 33.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.95% 0.00% 40.68% 8.59%
Consumer Defense 		3.37% 0.00% 13.56% 62.46%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 10.30% 47.14%
Financial Services 		2.15% 0.00% 42.95% 93.60%
Energy 		1.86% 0.00% 55.49% 61.11%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 15.31% 58.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 79.29%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 94.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGOCX % Rank
US 		94.54% 67.06% 99.56% 42.93%
Non US 		0.41% 0.00% 26.08% 92.09%

CGOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.96% 0.05% 27.56% 11.95%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 52.28%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 40.43%

Sales Fees

CGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 70.49%

Trading Fees

CGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 3.00% 439.00% 47.25%

CGOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGOCX Category Low Category High CGOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 72.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGOCX Category Low Category High CGOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.79% -4.08% 1.10% 97.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CGOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wayne Collette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2006

16.33

16.3%

Wayne Collette is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Collette is a co-portfolio manager for small-cap growth and small/mid-cap growth portfolios. Mr. Collette joined one of the Columbia Threadneele Investments legacy firms in 2001 where he was an analyst and was promoted to senior portfolio manager in 2006. Previously, Mr. Collette served as an equity research analyst at Neuberger Berman and Schroder Capital Management, covering small- and mid-cap stocks. He has been a member of the investment community since 1996 Mr. Collette receieved a B.A. in political science from Brandeis University and and MBA in finance from Columbia Business School for Columbia University. In addition, he is a member of the CFA Society of Portland and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Daniel Cole

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Daniel Cole is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Cole joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014. Previously, Mr. Cole was a senior portfolio manager and senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management where he was team lead for the small, smid, and mid growth strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Cole was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993.Mr. Cole received a B.S. in pre-med curriculum from Guilford College and an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

